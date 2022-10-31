Before he directed Citizen Kane or scared people into thinking the planet was being invaded by aliens with his radio broadcast of War of the Worlds, Orson Welles directed Voodoo Macbeth, a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth featuring an all-Black cast. Welles wasn’t the one who initially proposed the idea of performing the Scottish play at the Lafayette Theatre, though. That was Rose McClennon, and in the USC Original film, Voodoo Macbeth, Rose is played by actress, Inger Tudor. Find out what drew Tudor to the role in the following interview:

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO