Advance Review: The Bluntman Returns In `Quick Stops’ #1
Kevin Smith fans will love this book. Comic book fans will love this book. Batman fans will love this book. So what are you waiting for???. In his latest comic book series Quick Stops, Kevin Smith artfully blends his love of comic books, New Jersey, his own movies and, of course, weed, into a unique story.
Tokyopop Reveals New Disney Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Graphic Novel
Following the success of Zero’s Journey and Mirror Moon, TokyoPop has announced a third installment in their line of original The Nightmare Before Christmas graphic novel series, titled Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Battle For Pumpkin King. Set before the events of the original stop-motion film from Tim Burton, the brand-new original story follows the friendship and inevitable rivalry between protagonist Jack Skellington and villain Oogie Boogie.
The Weekly 2000 AD: ‘Regened’ Thrills For Prog #2306
Four times a year, the pages of the Galaxy’s Greatest get turned over to Tharg’s lil’ nephew, Jojo-Jargo, who fills the pages with five all-ages tales to appeal to the next generation of readers – it’s 2000 AD Regened!. 2000 AD Prog #2306 hits the...
‘Dead Eyes’ Returns, A Festive ‘Criminal’ Cracker And More In ‘Image!’ #9
Image! #9 comes out December and will feature another first:. “Just in time to curl up and read by light of yule log, Image! #9 will feature a brand new Criminal story from crime noir masterminds Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips titled “Teeg’s Christmas Carol,” the highly anticipated return of Gerry Duggan and John McCrea’s beloved Dead Eyes, as well as many more exciting tales.”
An Interview With ‘Voodoo Macbeth’ Star, Inger Tudor
Before he directed Citizen Kane or scared people into thinking the planet was being invaded by aliens with his radio broadcast of War of the Worlds, Orson Welles directed Voodoo Macbeth, a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth featuring an all-Black cast. Welles wasn’t the one who initially proposed the idea of performing the Scottish play at the Lafayette Theatre, though. That was Rose McClennon, and in the USC Original film, Voodoo Macbeth, Rose is played by actress, Inger Tudor. Find out what drew Tudor to the role in the following interview:
