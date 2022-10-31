ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Columbia Missourian

Kinder Institute to expand constitutional democracy program with $25M donation

Rich and Nancy Kinder donated $25 million to the Kinder Institute of Constitutional Democracy on Tuesday, bringing their total donations to the school to $60 million. The donation will double the capacity of the Washington, D.C., summer internship program, growing enrollment from 20 students to 40 students. The donation will also lead to the hiring of six new professors.
WASHINGTON, DC

