Pair linked to 5 murders in cross-country crime spree plead guilty in South Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the pair linked to five murders and the subjects of a multi-state manhunt in 2021, pleaded guilty Wednesday. The pair was sentenced to life in prison by a Chester County judge. Simpson and Terry were both charged with the murder of Eugene O’Brien Simpson, […]
4 charged in South Carolina in coronavirus relief fraud ring
Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their roles in a multi-million dollar coronavirus aid fraud scheme involving nearly one hundred people from across the nation, the United States Department of Justice said.
live5news.com
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
wpde.com
Local woman upset after Horry Co. auditor launches investigation on sister's car tags
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 News is working for you, after a viewer reached out because they received a notice from the Horry County Auditor's Office about a car with out-of-state tags parked at her home. Her concern was that the notice was for her sister's car, and...
abcnews4.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina sheriffs release video, defend traffic stop subject of DOJ investigation request
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More than three weeks after a bus from a historically black college was stopped by law enforcement officers in the Upstate,sparking outrage and allegations of racism from the school's president and a call by lawmakers for a Department of Justice investigation, two Upstate sheriffs addressed the concerns Monday.
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
cbs17
Warrants: Teacher at Myrtle Beach school rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW. The investigation also led to the arrest of a...
wpde.com
Horry Co. deputies searching for man accused of threatening life of public official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of threatening the life of a public official in Horry County. Daniel Quinton Grisset, 36, is wanted for failure to appear, threatening the life of a public official, unlawful communication and unlawful use of 911. Officials said...
OSHA releases investigation on South Carolina recycling plant where man ‘disappeared’
The recycling plant where a local man went missing while operating a shredding machine was cited by SC OSHA for additional safety violations after an investigation following the disappearance.
SC sheriffs refute Shaw University president's account of traffic stop, released
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the timeline of events is different than what Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard claims.
FOX Carolina
Couple suing NC police over dog attack
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. It's not too early for you to get in the spirit of giving and many Upstate families need help this holiday season. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Local couple gets married in all 50 states. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX...
Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in Andrews pasture
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called Saturday to a property off Hardee Street in the Andrews area after a witness reported seeing cows roaming the streets. Law enforcement said that three cows were found dead in […]
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun. Deputies with the […]
South Carolina governor seeks disaster declaration for Ian cleanup
SOUTH CAROLINA — Gov. Henry McMaster has asked President Joe Biden to authorize a disaster declaration to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in South Carolina, his office said Tuesday. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that 17 homes were destroyed, 232...
Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
WMBF
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Surfside Beach restaurant made a major step in its rebuilding process after it was heavily damaged in a fire over the summer. Neal and Pam’s announced on Tuesday it officially has a building permit. “We are crying tears of joy over...
wpde.com
Man sues Florence Co. Sheriff's Office for false arrest, malicious prosecution
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who was charged with four counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer, and four counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol in February of 2021, which were dismissed back in December, has filed a lawsuit against the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Daniel...
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As Election Day approaches, WYFF News 4 wants to make sure voters are informed and ready when they get to the polls or if they are voting early. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. This guide...
