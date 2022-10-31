ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
live5news.com

SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Couple suing NC police over dog attack

WBTW News13

Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
CONWAY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As Election Day approaches, WYFF News 4 wants to make sure voters are informed and ready when they get to the polls or if they are voting early. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. This guide...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

