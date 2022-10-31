ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
The Hill

Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last

The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks turn higher after Fed hints at slower rate hikes

Stocks bounced higher and Treasury yields fell sharply in afternoon trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might slow down the pace of its interest rate increases. As expected, the central bank also announced its fourth straight extra-large rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point as it fights...
The Hill

5 key takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes

The Federal Reserve ramped up its battle against inflation Wednesday with another large interest rate hike amid griping that the central bank’s efforts will plunge the U.S. into a recession. The Fed boosted its baseline interest rate range by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth time in four consecutive...
NASDAQ

POLL-Japan economy set to slow sharply as global inflation, recession risks hurt

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's economy is expected to have slowed markedly in the third quarter as global recession risks hurt external demand while rising inflation and a weak yen's impact on imported prices forced consumers to keep their wallets shut. Gross domestic product (GDP) data due 0850 local...
Reuters

Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
maritime-executive.com

Maersk Achieves Record Quarter While Warning of Recessionary Signals

Maersk cautioned of increasingly challenging times ahead for the shipping industry reporting that its volumes were off in the latest quarter and that is clear that freight rates have peaked. Seen as a bellwether for global trade and the economy, Maersk’s latest quarterly financial report added to the growing fears for a global recession.

Comments / 0

Community Policy