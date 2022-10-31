Read full article on original website
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
McKesson (MCK) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
McKesson (MCK) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.14%. A quarter ago,...
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 83.33%....
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know
Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. This move probably reflects, at least to some degree, that investors are pleased with the news. Market dynamics are also surely influencing the stock's movement.
Willdan Group (WLDN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Willdan Group (WLDN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2,000%. A quarter...
Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.47%. A...
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Reinsurance Group (RGA) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 per share. This compares to loss of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.87%. A quarter...
Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20%. A...
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.30%. A quarter...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Surpasses Q3 FFO Estimates
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.33%. A...
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Main Street Capital (MAIN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Casa Systems (CASA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Casa Systems (CASA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.29 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -383.33%....
Air Lease (AL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Air Lease (AL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.12%. A quarter...
Horace Mann (HMN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Horace Mann (HMN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.86%. A quarter...
