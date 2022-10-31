Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Missourian
Parkway West knocks out Wildcats, 4-0
Parkway West horned in on Union’s chances to advance in the Class 3 District 2 soccer playoffs Saturday. The No. 3 seeded Longhorns (10-10-1) ended the season for the Wildcats (12-8), 4-0, at Rockwood Summit High School.
Washington Missourian
Rockwood Summit knocks out Pacific
Pacific and Rockwood Summit evenly divided the scoring in the second half. However, it was all Summit (9-1) in the first half as the Falcons built a 54-0 halftime lead en route to a 68-14 drubbing of the Indians (1-9) in Week 10.
Washington Missourian
Boys Soccer — Union vs. Parkway West, C3D2 Tournament
Parkway West defeated Union, 4-0, Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament at Rockwood Summit.
Washington Missourian
Wildcats overcome slow start to eliminate Affton
You can’t take any game for granted in the playoffs. Union quickly learned that lesson Friday, hosting Affton in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 playoffs at Stierberger Stadium.
Washington Missourian
MCC edges volleyball Falcons in regional
Metropolitan Community College will play on. The Wolves defeated East Central College Saturday at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, to claim the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship in five games, 27-25, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 15-8.
Washington Missourian
Knights rally past Pintos
Hayden Wolfe scored on a six-yard run with 9:59 to play to break a tie and lift the St. Francis Borgia football Knights to a 28-21 win over California Friday. With the win, Borgia (6-4) advances to the Class 2 District 2 semifinals against Hermann (8-2) this Friday. The game in Gasconade County will start at 7 p.m.
Washington Missourian
Week 10 Football — Affton at Union
Union defeated Affton to open Class 4 District 2 football playoff action Friday, Oct. 28.
Washington Missourian
Borgia cross country runners finish season at district meets
Two districts, two locations, similar results. St. Francis Borgia split its cross country program Saturday, with the boys running in the Class 4 District 3 meet at Parkway Central and the girls competing in the Class 3 District 3 meet in Fulton.
Washington Missourian
Five champions crowned in final days of softball season
If you thought the winner of last Thursday’s rematch between the Washington softball Lady Jays and Helias Catholic was a shoe-in to win the Class 4 state championship, guess again. Kearney (26-8) captured the title by upending the Lady Crusaders (29-7) in Friday morning’s championship game, 14-9.
Washington Missourian
College Men's Soccer — East Central at St. Louis, Region 16 Championship
East Central College defeated St. Louis Community College, 1-0, at STLCC-Florissant Valley Saturday, Oct. 29, in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship match.
Washington Missourian
New Haven sends two girls to Class 1 championships
New Haven was perfect in moving girls through to the MSHSAA Class 1 Cross Country Championships. Running at the Class 1 District 1 meet at the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex, New Haven advanced Janelle Cronin and Sydney Grubb to this week’s state meet in Columbia.
Washington Missourian
Borgia boys swimmers claim AAA title, place sixth at MICDS
While St. Francis Borgia finished sixth among 11 teams in the MICDS Boys Swimming Invitational Friday, it did win the meet within the meet. In head-to-head competition with the combined Lutheran St. Charles/O’Fallon Christian team, Borgia managed 126 points to 115 to win the Archdiocesan Athletic Association championship.
Washington Missourian
Donnelly, Luttrell reach state meet
The Washington cross country Blue Jays will send a pair of runners to the state championships. Both senior Julia Donnelly and junior Logan Luttrell placed in the top 30 individual runners Saturday in the Class 4 District 3 race at Parkway Central.
Washington Missourian
Union qualifies three for state
Three members of the Union cross country program will race again. The three qualified for this Friday’s MSHSAA Class 4 Championships at Gans Creek in Columbia. The girls race will take place at 11:15 p.m. and the boys will run at noon.
Winning $100K scratchers ticket sold at a Mo. Walmart
$100,000 winning scratcher ticket was sold at a Washington Walmart on Oct. 21.
photonews247.com
CITYPARK Stadium St. Louis Should Be Renamed PRIVLEGE PARK
CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.
Washington Missourian
South Point Elementary locks down
South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Family hosts vigil for missing paraglider
About 200 people gathered at Rennick Riverfront Park Nov. 2, 2022, for a vigil honoring Kenny Loudermilk. Loudermilk was last seen paragliding over the Missouri River last Wednesday, Oct. 26. A full story about the vigil will appear online tomorrow.
mymoinfo.com
Lady’s Night Out on Festus Main Street
(Festus, Crystal City) Festus Main Street will be shut down for a gathering on Saturday night. It’s Lady’s Night Out and all of the businesses on Festus Main and Bailey Road will have extended hours. Michelle Hohmeier with Tree of Life home decor and furnishings and the Historic Tanglefoot Association says to come check out the shops and enjoy some live music.
