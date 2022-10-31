Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Atrial fibrillation: Cannabis and other drugs linked to increased AFib risk
An observational study found associations between methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates, and cannabis use and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Compared to non-users, the researchers’ analysis shows that the substances were individually associated with an increased risk of developing AFib after adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors. Cannabis use was linked to a 35%...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
MedicalXpress
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
drugtopics.com
FDA Approves Olipudase Alfa-rpcp for Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency
Tiana Tran, PharmD, Kevin W. Chamberlin, PharmD, FASCP. Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency is a rare, progressive genetic disease associated with significant morbidity and mortality. On August 31, 2022, the FDA approved olipudase alfa-rpcp (Xenpozyme) for intravenous (IV) infusion in pediatric and adult patients with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD),1 a rare genetic...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiovascular Events and Lipopolysaccharide-binding Protein Levels in Hemodialysis Patients
Cardiovascular risk are higher in those with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). One of the key factors of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is chronic inflammation. It has been suggested that lipopolysaccharide connects systemic inflammation to CVD. For a study, researchers examined the relationship between cardiovascular events in ESKD and lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP), a surrogate marker of lipopolysaccharide, and the ensuing inflammation.
cohaitungchi.com
Secondary Conditions to Tinnitus for VA Disability Benefits
Generally speaking, tinnitus refers to the perception of noise or ringing in the ears. Tinnitus affects approximately 15 to 20 percent of people in the United States, and a disproportionate number of veterans (see more below). Most often, tinnitus is a symptom of an underlying condition, such as hearing loss, ear injury, or a circulatory system disorder. Although it is very bothersome and can lead to significant impairment in everyday life, tinnitus is not typically life-threatening. The most common tinnitus symptoms may include phantom noises in the ears such as:
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
Healthline
What Is Hepatopulmonary Syndrome?
Hepatopulmonary syndrome is a complication of liver disease that occurs when blood vessels in your lungs expand. This expansion of the blood vessels can interfere with your lungs’ ability to transfer oxygen to your red blood cells. The most prominent symptom is shortness of breath. Hepatopulmonary syndrome is usually...
cohaitungchi.com
Warning Signs of Pulmonary Hypertension and How To Treat It
Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure that affects the arteries and veins of the lungs and, eventually, the right side of the heart. Because the disease worsens over time and has no cure, it’s important to understand the warning signs, diagnosis and treatment. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary...
cohaitungchi.com
Med-Surg Respiratory System, part 7: Interstitial Lung Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension
This article will discuss two disorders of the lungs: interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension. The Med-Surg Nursing video series follows along with ourMedical-Surgical Nursing Flashcards, which are intended to help RN and PN nursing students study for nursing school exams, including the ATI, HESI, and NCLEX. Interstitial Lung Disease.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Omnivision, AdaptivEndo Partner on Platform for Hybrid and Single-Use Endoscopes
OMNIVISION, a developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, and AdaptivEndo, the company specializing in single-use endoscopy technology, today announced their partnership to provide a flexible, unified platform for hybrid and single-use endoscopes, including systems used for gastroenterology, hepatology, urology, gynecology, and advanced endoscopic surgery (spinal and cardiac electrophysiology).
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
MedCrypt Raises $25M for Medical Device Cybersecurity
MedCrypt, a proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical devices, announced its $25 million Series B funding round. This round included strategic investments by Intuitive Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, and participation by institutional investors Section 32, Eniac Ventures, Anzu Partners, and Dolby Family Ventures. "We're past the point of debating...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
FDA Approves Smaller Cochlear Implant with Bluetooth Connectivity
Cochlear Limited has received FDA approval for the Cochlear Nucleus® 8 Sound Processor, what it calls the smallest and lightest behind-the-ear cochlear implant sound processor available. The company said it is also the world's first cochlear implant sound processor ready to provide direct audio connectivity to everyday consumer electronics...
ahajournals.org
Optimal Cerebral Perfusion Pressure and Brain Tissue Oxygen in Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Targeting a cerebral perfusion pressure optimal for cerebral autoregulation (CPPopt) has been gaining more attention to prevent secondary damage after acute neurological injury. Brain tissue oxygenation (PbtO2) can identify insufficient cerebral blood flow and secondary brain injury. Defining the relationship between CPPopt and PbtO2 after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage may result in (1) mechanistic insights into whether and how CPPopt-based strategies might be beneficial and (2) establishing support for the use of PbtO2 as an adjunctive monitor for adequate or optimal local perfusion.
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
CurvaFix Receives FDA Clearance for Pelvic Fracture Implant
CurvaFix, a developer of medical devices to repair fractures in curved bones, today announced it has received 510(k) clearance (K222505) from the FDA for its smaller-diameter CurvaFix IM Implant indicated for fixation of fractures of the pelvis. The new 7.5mm device is designed to simplify surgery and to provide strong, stable, curved fixation in smaller patients.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
FDA Warns of Shortages for Biopsy Grid Plates, Tracheostomy Tubes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Letter to Health Care Providers recommending providers discuss alternative options for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)-guided breast biopsy procedures with patients if a facility is unable to perform the biopsy due to the shortage of Philips Invivo MRI breast biopsy grid plates or other Philips Invivo MRI coil disposables.
