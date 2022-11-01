ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency

Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Names Mehrotra, Haufrect as Americas M&A Co-Heads -Memo

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs on Monday named two veteran bankers to head its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unit in the Americas, weeks after Chief Executive David Solomon unveiled a major shake-up of the Wall Street bank's top ranks. Goldman on Monday elevated Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the...
protocol.com

America’s oldest bank gets into crypto

Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
MARYLAND STATE
AOL Corp

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is betting on 'work in the metaverse'

Meta's (META) shares sank this week after its disappointing third-quarter earnings report and as the company's pivot to the metaverse draws increasingly negative sentiment. In the year since Facebook became Meta, the company has spent billions investing in its metaverse plans. That investment has yet to pay off. For one, the division that oversees the company's metaverse efforts, Reality Labs, has been losing money, clocking a loss of $3.7 billion last quarter alone.
fintechfutures.com

Paytech Form3 lands €23m venture debt facility from Atempo Growth

Cloud-native paytech Form3 has secured a €23 million venture debt facility from Atempo Growth to support the paytech’s ongoing growth trajectory. The funding will enable Form3 to explore potential M&A opportunities, launch in new markets and support the development of new products. Form3’s API-based cloud technology solutions are...
fintechfutures.com

The Maries County Bank taps Jack Henry for digital transformation

Missouri-based The Maries County Bank has chosen Jack Henry to carry out its digital transformation and enhance its customer experience. Since 1900, the bank has been catering to the region’s agriculture industry with $571 million in assets under management. Through the partnership, it aims to offer employees and customers a “single, modern and flexible” platform to automate processes, boost efficiency and customer service.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Will Not Reach $100K: Allianz’s El-Erian Says

While El-Erian is optimistic that bitcoin will survive the crypto winter, he believes its price will never hit $100,000. Mohamed El-Erian – Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz – thinks bitcoin will never emerge as a global reserve currency, and its price will not surpass the $100K milestone. Still,...
fintechfutures.com

Raisin migrates its UK platform to ClearBank

Fintech company Raisin has migrated its UK platform to embedded banking partner ClearBank. ClearBank will power Raisin UK’s FSCS-protected account offering for customers to manage money that they wish to deposit in savings products offered by Raisin’s partner banks. The partnership will give Raisin customers access to faster...
kitco.com

Fidelity and Goldman Sachs wade deeper into the world of crypto

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The new crypto offering will be powered by Fidelity Digital Assets, the company’s cryptocurrency subsidiary. To go along...
cryptoglobe.com

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on Crypto: “We’re Excited To Continue To Invest There”

On Wednesday (2 November 2022), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOD) Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev talked about crypto during his company’s Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Robnhood, which was founded in April 2013, is an American financial services firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. It is well-known — especially among U.S. millennials — for its mobile app that makes it very easy to do commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
monitordaily.com

Tiger Group Hires Former Wells Fargo Equipment Finance Group Head

William J. Mayer, a senior finance industry executive responsible for generating billions of dollars in growth during his 33 years at Wells Fargo and GE Capital, joined Tiger Group as executive managing director. He will focus on business development for the asset-valuation, disposition and finance firm. “Bill brings tremendous business...
PYMNTS

Binance CEO Wants to be ‘Bridge’ for Crypto, Traditional FIs

Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is reportedly considering buying banks, saying such a move would build a bridge between crypto and traditional finance. Zhao said this during an interview at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 2). “There are people who hold certain types of...

