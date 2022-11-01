Read full article on original website
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Names Mehrotra, Haufrect as Americas M&A Co-Heads -Memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs on Monday named two veteran bankers to head its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unit in the Americas, weeks after Chief Executive David Solomon unveiled a major shake-up of the Wall Street bank's top ranks. Goldman on Monday elevated Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the...
Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation
The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.
dailyhodl.com
Nearly 100% of Institutional Investors Say One Crypto Use Case Will Revolutionize Asset Management: BNY Mellon
A survey commissioned by the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is showing that tokenized products are highly popular among institutional investors. The survey, which polled 271 institutional investors, says that over 90% of the respondents would be interested in putting their money into tokenized products. “91% of respondents...
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
AOL Corp
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is betting on 'work in the metaverse'
Meta's (META) shares sank this week after its disappointing third-quarter earnings report and as the company's pivot to the metaverse draws increasingly negative sentiment. In the year since Facebook became Meta, the company has spent billions investing in its metaverse plans. That investment has yet to pay off. For one, the division that oversees the company's metaverse efforts, Reality Labs, has been losing money, clocking a loss of $3.7 billion last quarter alone.
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
fintechfutures.com
Paytech Form3 lands €23m venture debt facility from Atempo Growth
Cloud-native paytech Form3 has secured a €23 million venture debt facility from Atempo Growth to support the paytech’s ongoing growth trajectory. The funding will enable Form3 to explore potential M&A opportunities, launch in new markets and support the development of new products. Form3’s API-based cloud technology solutions are...
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
fintechfutures.com
The Maries County Bank taps Jack Henry for digital transformation
Missouri-based The Maries County Bank has chosen Jack Henry to carry out its digital transformation and enhance its customer experience. Since 1900, the bank has been catering to the region’s agriculture industry with $571 million in assets under management. Through the partnership, it aims to offer employees and customers a “single, modern and flexible” platform to automate processes, boost efficiency and customer service.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Will Not Reach $100K: Allianz’s El-Erian Says
While El-Erian is optimistic that bitcoin will survive the crypto winter, he believes its price will never hit $100,000. Mohamed El-Erian – Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz – thinks bitcoin will never emerge as a global reserve currency, and its price will not surpass the $100K milestone. Still,...
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
fintechfutures.com
Raisin migrates its UK platform to ClearBank
Fintech company Raisin has migrated its UK platform to embedded banking partner ClearBank. ClearBank will power Raisin UK’s FSCS-protected account offering for customers to manage money that they wish to deposit in savings products offered by Raisin’s partner banks. The partnership will give Raisin customers access to faster...
kitco.com
Fidelity and Goldman Sachs wade deeper into the world of crypto
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The new crypto offering will be powered by Fidelity Digital Assets, the company’s cryptocurrency subsidiary. To go along...
cryptoglobe.com
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on Crypto: “We’re Excited To Continue To Invest There”
On Wednesday (2 November 2022), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOD) Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev talked about crypto during his company’s Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Robnhood, which was founded in April 2013, is an American financial services firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. It is well-known — especially among U.S. millennials — for its mobile app that makes it very easy to do commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.
financefeeds.com
ZuluTrade Wins “Best Social Wealth Management Platform” Award at the Forex Expo Dubai 2022
ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, driven by the world’s largest community of social leaders in investments, has won the ‘Best Social Wealth Management Platform’ award at the Forex Expo Dubai 2022. ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, driven by the world’s largest community of social leaders in investments,...
monitordaily.com
Tiger Group Hires Former Wells Fargo Equipment Finance Group Head
William J. Mayer, a senior finance industry executive responsible for generating billions of dollars in growth during his 33 years at Wells Fargo and GE Capital, joined Tiger Group as executive managing director. He will focus on business development for the asset-valuation, disposition and finance firm. “Bill brings tremendous business...
A survey of first-year investment bank analysts could indicate a shift in how future junior bankers are trained up
Hello there! It's Dan DeFrancesco in New York. We're almost to the weekend. Hang in there. Today we've got stories on the top places business students want to work (hint: it's not Wall Street), how Twitter is looking to get a little risqué, and what life is like in one of the most luxurious places in the world.
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
Binance CEO Wants to be ‘Bridge’ for Crypto, Traditional FIs
Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is reportedly considering buying banks, saying such a move would build a bridge between crypto and traditional finance. Zhao said this during an interview at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 2). “There are people who hold certain types of...
