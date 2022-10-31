UPDATE—Up to $550 Off & Kids Sail Free on the KTDY Mardi Gras Cruise

Royal Caribbean

(UPDATE) 99.9 KTDY, Royal Caribbean International and Travel Machine Travel Agency announce an unprecedented sale on the 99.9 KTDY Mardi Gras Cruise 2023 . The 99.9 KTDY Mardi Gras Cruise 2023 is officially the best Christmas present ever and right now you can save big!

99.9 KTDY in conjunction with Royal Caribbean International and Travel Machine Travel Agency is proud to announce up to $550 off and kids sail free on our 2023 Mardi Gras cruise to Costa Maya, Mexico, Cozumel, Mexico and Roatan, Honduras.

Up to $550 off all guests and kids sale free our cruise the ultimate cruise experience for a fraction of the regular price. Plus, vaccination and testing is no longer required for most guests.

Christmas will be here before you know it and Mardi Gras is coming early next year, do not wait. An offer like this comes along once in a lifetime. The 99.9 KTDY Mardi Gras Cruise 2023 would make an amazing Chritmas gift for that special person in your life or your entire family.

This sale allows you to trave for approximately $900 per person which includes all food, onboard entertainment, taxes and port fees. This is an unbeliveable sale!

The ship is getting closer and closer to being at capacity and you know what that means— higher prices. As the demand for cabins remains high and the availability of cabins becomes less there is usually an increase in price. So don’t wait until the last minute to book this fabulous vacation getaway.

On February 19-26, 2023 KTDY will take you to places that will inspire, energize and feed your soul—and your wild side, if that’s what your body needs. Make it a family vacation, a girl’s cruise, a romantic getaway or turn the ship into your very own party boat. Be you, be happy.

New Terminal 3 at Galveston Cruise Port

KTDY cruisers will sail out of the new Terminal 3 out of Galveston, Texas for a 7-day cruise like no other onboard one of the largest ships in the world, Allure of the Seas .

The Allure of the Seas (left) in a side-by-side comparison to another massive ship.

The allure of the Seas® offers something for everyone, from downtime done right in the adults-only Solarium to captivating views from the Rock Climbing Wall and hang-ten sessions on the FlowRider®. Little ones will also find endless ways to have a blast with group activities and games at Adventure Ocean®. No matter what your age, thrills await around every corner. -Royal Caribbean Cruises

Stunning destinations and scene-stealing entertainment aren’t the only things to look forward to on your vacation — there’s an adventure for your taste buds, too. Like mouthwatering Italian dishes at Giovanni’s℠ Table, elegant cuisine made from fresh and flavorful ingredients at 150 Central Park, and tender prime meat served in a classic steakhouse setting at Chops Grille℠. Make sure to bring your appetite. -Royal Caribbean Cruises

Make it a night out at the theater and jive to all your favorite ABBA hits in Mamma Mia! then belt out everything from show tunes to shower tunes karaoke-style at On Air Club. Craving a date night with your plus-one? Order your favorite glass of wine at Trellis Bar before salsa stepping all night to live Latin bands at Boleros. -Royal Caribbean Cruises

The onboard activities, unlimited food choices, amazing fun and the massive beauty of Allure of the Seas will take you where you want to be 24/7.

KTDY cruisers will receive exclusive admission to the onboard Polyester Power Hour Party and other events. Our cruisers will also get their very own Mardi Gras Parade on the ship.

In addition, the new facial recognition stations at the new Galveston terminal make boarding and debarking the ship as easy as looking in the mirror.

New Important Information for Cruisers Who Want to Travel via Bus from Lafayette to Galveston and Galveston to Lafayette

Bus transportation will be provided from Lafayette to Galveston and back to Lafayette.

The cost will be $175 per person. You can make your payment in any of these forms if you’d like: check, cash, or card. Payment for the bus will not be due to Travel Machine until the final payment of your cruise.

Travel Machine has created a private Facebook group for everyone to start meeting each other and to help answer any questions you may have about your cruise. All guests should have received the Facebook information via email.

For information about the 99.9 KTDY Mardi Gras Cruise 2023 or bus transportation please call Travel Machine Travel Agency at (337) 981-7870.

Kermit Duhon, former owner of Travel Machine—A Full-Service Travel Agency located at 102 Westmark Blvd. Suite A, Lafayette, LA 70506, explains why he is taking his family on the KTDY cruise.

Of all the ships I’ve been on in my career, which have been many, I’ve had the most fun and best overall experience on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas than any other ship I’ve ever been on. She’s one of the largest ships in the world with amenities that go over and beyond. The staff is generous, kind, fun and quick. The Allure is designed to move people with ease. Even with thousands of people onboard, there are hardly any lines, no crowds. Everything on this ship flows easily. The entertainment is second to none. The restaurants are all amazing. One of the best meals I’ve ever had in my life was on an Allure cruise. And the best part is that right now, you can get on this fabulous ship for the price of a cruise on a small 30-year-old ship from a lower quality cruiseline. This is the perfect time to take my family on a much-needed vacation. The memories we will make on the KTDY cruise will be priceless. I can take my family on any ship to any destination in the world. I have chosen the Allure and the KTDY cruise because I know the quality of the ship and the wonderful people KTDY attracts. There’s no better cruise in the world for the price right now. -Kermit Duhon, Former Owner of Travel Machine Travel Agency

Booking through Travel Machine gets you exclusive admission into the KTDY events.

Click here for the countdown clock.

*Royal Caribbean International has the right to extend any sale or promotion.