ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
The Daily Reflector

Species once thought a relic from the Age of Ferns

It looked a lot different outside 360 million years ago. For one thing, it was a very damp, humid time over much of the Earth. Don’t worry, there wouldn’t have been any dinosaurs to chase you around. (They came later, as did the cavemen). But there was plenty of vegetation, of course. Large forests dominated major portions of the landscape, including much of what is now Europe and North America. ...
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout

A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr. Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect's face looked similar to a dog's snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her Ph.D.
NBC Chicago

The Next Invasive Garden Threat? A Slithering, Jumping Worm

Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another menace to the ecosystem: the jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper,” “Jersey wriggler” and the rude-but-accurate “crazy worm.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous consumers of humus, the rich, organic, essential top layer of soil formed by dead and decaying small animals, insects and leaf litter in places like forests, plant nurseries and your garden.
ALABAMA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Almost Extinct Animals

The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
petapixel.com

Photo of a Pensive Gorilla Wins African Wildlife Photography Awards

A photo of a contemplative silverback gorilla has won the 2022 Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards. US-based photographer Michelle Kranz took the top spot after capturing the amazing picture on her Nikon D850 while in Rwanda. “This amazing silverback settled down to relax after playing with another male,” says...
Time Out Global

These awe-inspiring, award-winning photographs show the majesty of nature

With a hell of a lot of bad news going around at the moment, it can be easy to spend your time doom-scrolling. We could all do with something a little more uplifting to cut through the blues. And that’s exactly what you get with the winners of the Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Global Photo Contest.
earth.com

Large Asian animals are successfully coexisting with humans

A new study led by the University of Queensland has revealed that some of Asia’s largest animals are thriving near humans. The experts say that tigers, elephants, and other animals are essentially defying 12,000 years of extinction trends. Based on paleontological records, the researchers established the historic distribution of...
natureworldnews.com

Researcher Sees Pattern in 'Come-Hither' vs. 'Get-Lost' Animal Colors

Researchers grouped animals that 'come-hither' or 'get-lost' and saw a pattern in the different animal colors in each category. It should come as no surprise that animals frequently use the same colors for far different purposes given the wide variety of colors used within the animal kingdom. In strawberry poison-dart...
Phys.org

A Stone Age child buried with bird feathers, plant fibers and fur

The exceptional excavation of a Stone Age burial site was carried out in Majoonsuo, situated in the municipality of Outokumpu in Eastern Finland. The excavation produced microscopically small fragments of bird feathers, canine and small mammalian hairs, and plant fibers. The findings gained through soil analysis are unique, as organic...
KPBS

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Decoding Hieroglyphics

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App. The first modern translation of Egyptian hieroglyphics happened 200 years ago. How was the ancient code cracked? Today, archaeologists are busy translating hieroglyphics from an important scribe’s tomb, its walls covered from floor to ceiling with symbols thousands of years old. This new research is giving archaeologists a better understanding of life in ancient Egypt.
ScienceAlert

The Surreal Mystery of Namibia's 'Fairy Circles' May Finally Be Solved

Sprawling across a remote swath of the Namib Desert, rugged grasses eke out a living from the region's meager rainfall. The growth of so much grass in such a harsh environment is impressive, but also mysterious. The grassland is dotted by millions of strange circles, each devoid of grass or other vegetation, that together form an eerie polka-dot pattern of "fairy circles" across the landscape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy