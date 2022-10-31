Read full article on original website
Elon Musk complains ‘activists’ are ruining his takeover as Twitter announces layoffs- live
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday. “Team, In...
Twitter will be dangerous in the hands of Elon Musk
After Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion and fired its top executives, the rogue multi-billionaire wasted no time in placating advertisers worried about the site becoming a hate-filled source of misinformation, all in the name of free speech. After an hour-long Zoom call with six civil rights groups, Musk...
Fake News of Trump's Death Spreads on Twitter Amid Misinformation Backlash
Intentionally false reports of former President Donald Trump's death have emerged on Twitter following concerns that Elon Musk could allow rampant misinformation. The hashtag #TrumpIsDead trended after a number of Twitter users claimed that the former president had perished on Tuesday. Musk, who completed his purchase of Twitter last week, has advocated for more "free speech" on the platform, including reinstating accounts that had been previously banned for spreading misinformation. Critics have suggested that the tech billionaire's approach could lead to Twitter becoming a haven for trolls and right-wing conspiracy theorists.
