Intentionally false reports of former President Donald Trump's death have emerged on Twitter following concerns that Elon Musk could allow rampant misinformation. The hashtag #TrumpIsDead trended after a number of Twitter users claimed that the former president had perished on Tuesday. Musk, who completed his purchase of Twitter last week, has advocated for more "free speech" on the platform, including reinstating accounts that had been previously banned for spreading misinformation. Critics have suggested that the tech billionaire's approach could lead to Twitter becoming a haven for trolls and right-wing conspiracy theorists.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO