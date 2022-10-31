Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
listenupyall.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Services Finalized
Services for Jerry Lee Lewis will be held Thursday evening in Hernando and Saturday morning in Ferriday. The 87-year old musician and Ferriday native died Friday of double pneumonia. Visitation will be held at 10am Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with the funeral to follow at 11am and a private burial afterward. A celebration of Lewis’ life will take place Saturday at 1pm at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, with his cousin, Rev. Jimmy Swaggart officiating along with Clyde Webber of Ferriday.
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed
Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
Louisiana services set for rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis
FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — The family of legendary rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has announced details of memorial services planned this weekend for his birthplace, Ferriday
workboat.com
The sky is falling — not
There’s low water on the Mississippi River. What will barge companies do? What they always do — they deal with it. It seems like the only years there isn’t a low-water problem on the Mississippi River are years when there is a high-water problem on the river. If neither of those exist, then there’s total mechanical collapse of the gates at a lock and dam or two.
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
Oxford Eagle
Oxford resident celebrates 100th birthday
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Maralyn Howell Bullion will observe the 100th year since her birth at the old Culley Hospital on Van Buren Street in Oxford. To mark the occasion, her family wanted to plan for a birthday party for two days later, on Saturday, Nov. 12, when everyone could come. However, that Saturday is when Ole Miss plays Alabama, and Maralyn said she was not going to miss that game.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Tiffany Kilpatrick
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
NOLA.com
Nation's 1st riverboat casino, which sank in Mississippi River, found amid low water levels
The first riverboat casino to open in the United States and Biloxi now sits in the mud in Memphis as the waters of the Mississippi River recede. To see the fate of the Diamond Lady on Facebook — covered in muck as she emerged from where she sank a year ago — is a sad end to her story.
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went to Pride […]
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch gets grant approval for walking trail restoration, repair
Olive Branch city officials have received grant approval to cover the cost of the restoration and repair of a walking trail at the City Park. The Recreation Trails Program (RTP) grant from the state Department Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is for $120,000 and is what Mayor Ken Adams called an “80/20 grant, and the 20 percent can be ‘in kind’ funds,” he said.
Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
wgnsradio.com
The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More
(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
desotocountynews.com
Update on amphitheater renovation presented to aldermen
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite Tuesday told aldermen that renovations to the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove should be completed by the end of the year and with landscaping, should be ready for the return of concerts to the entertainment facility in April. Musselwhite said he had toured the progress of...
localmemphis.com
Massive stand-still traffic starting at I-240W between Perkins and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on I-240 is shut down, with heavy traffic at I-240 westbound between Perkins and Getwell after a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. There is stand still traffic on both I-240 and Hwy 385, which stretches all the way back to Walnut Grove on...
Justice for Jay Lee supporters start letter campaign to honor missing Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss — The Campus Walks Apartments are the last place Jimmie “Jay” Lee was seen before being reported missing. Now, more than three months since his disappearance, supporters of the group, “Justice for Jay Lee,” are making sure his name isn’t forgotten. “It’s...
Oxford Eagle
City, county firefighters of the year honored
Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments have seen an increase of calls this year, according to both fire chiefs, who recently spoke before members of the Exchange Club of Oxford. The update was given prior to the club’s presentation of the city and county Firefighter of the Year awards and...
Woman charged with stealing nearly $200K in Coach merchandise
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A heavy haul of expensive high fashion items landed a woman living in a Whitehaven motel behind bars Tuesday. Police have charged Krystin Whitmire, 42, with embezzling the Coach handbag company out of nearly $200,000 in merchandise. According to Memphis Police, the Days Inn on Elvis Presley Boulevard is where Whitmire had thousands […]
Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two advocacy groups are calling for a special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s murder after what they describe as a failure by law enforcement and state prison officials. The latest on the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher and jogger Eliza Fletcher Nearly two months after Fletcher was found dead, two advocacy […]
mocoshow.com
Planet Fitness in Germantown Temporarily Closed
Planet Fitness at 13031 Wisteria Dr in the Germantown Plaza shopping center has temporarily closed as renovations are currently being made to the location. Signage on the door reads: “We are working on an upgraded and expanded club! We temporarily close on 10/30 at 9pm and plan to re-open the gym floor tentatively on 11/12. Further communication will be sent out! -Planet Fitness Management”
Comments / 0