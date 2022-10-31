Basketball to the big screen: Former Gonzaga guard Jeremy Pargo to play lead role in self-written movie

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
'I Will Slap Your Lips Off': Dwayne Johnson Once Hit Back At Giannis Antetokounmpo After He Said He'd 'Kill Him' In Wrestling
Giannis and Pat Connaughton once took a friendly shot at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and he responded.
Desmond Bane emerging as another clutch-time scorer for the Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant entered this season as one of the NBA's top clutch players. Through eight games, another Memphis Grizzlies player is joining him. Desmond Bane currently leads the NBA in fourth quarter scoring. He scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help Memphis hold off the Portland Trail Blazers. The...
Comments / 0