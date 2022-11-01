Read full article on original website
Twitter sued by staff as layoffs begin; Sizewell new nuclear plant under review – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Qatar World Cup 2022: UK football police unclear how supporters will be treated at winter tournament
The head of UK football policing says it's still unclear about how exactly Qatar's police force will treat visitors at the World Cup, and whether supporters will be criminalised for displaying rainbow flags in the country. Chief Constable Mark Roberts has told Sky Sports News that, despite several high-level meetings...
Celtic: Giorgos Giakoumakis & Liel Abada in talks over new contracts at Scottish Premiership champions
Celtic are in talks with attacking duo Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis over improved contracts. The Scottish Premiership leaders are keen to reward the pair for their fine form this season, with 16 goals and two assists already between them. Both are under contract until 2026 but discussions are ongoing...
No new Stormont Assembly election before Christmas, Northern Ireland Secretary announces
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has announced he will not call a fresh Stormont Assembly election in December.He said that no election would “take place in December, or ahead of the festive season”.Mr Heaton-Harris added that he had listened to people’s “sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time.”The deadline passed last week for forming a power-sharing government after elections took place in May. In a written statement he said: “At midnight on 28 October, I came under a duty to call an Assembly election. “Since then, my engagement with the political parties has...
Women's Super League: Are Arsenal or Manchester United capable of mounting unbeaten league seasons?
“We’re hungry,” manager Marc Skinner said last weekend after Manchester United swatted aside Everton with all the assurance of a team capable of mounting a serious title challenge this season. Talking the talk is one thing, walking it is another entirely. The yearning is born out of the...
Gerard Pique: Barcelona defender announces retirement from football
Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football and says his final game will be Barcelona's match against Almeria at the Nou Camp on Saturday. The 35-year-old, a three-time Champions League and eight-time La Liga winner with boyhood club Barcelona, revealed the news in a video message posted on his social media.
Ben Chilwell injury concerning ahead of England's World Cup campaign, admits Chelsea boss Graham Potter
Ben Chilwell's injury is a concern with less than three weeks until England's World Cup campaign begins, says Chelsea head coach Graham Potter. Chilwell pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday night and left the stadium on crutches.
When is the Europa League knockout draw and who gets a bye to the last 16?
The Europa League play-off draw is coming up - how are English teams affected and who gets a bye to the last 16?. The play-off draw only affects the sides who finish second in their Europa League groups, pitting them each against one of the eight teams who finish third in their Champions League groups.
No Stormont Assembly election to take place in December – Heaton-Harris
A fresh Stormont Assembly election will not take place in December, the Northern Ireland Secretary has announced.Chris Heaton-Harris said he will outline his next steps in Parliament next week.Mr Heaton-Harris is obliged to call an election within 12 weeks of October 28 when the deadline for the Northern Ireland parties to form a fresh executive ran out.He met Stormont parties earlier this week, as well as Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.Speculation was heightened on Wednesday after Steve Baker, a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, insisted the date for a Northern Ireland election will be confirmed soon.But in...
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic: Champions League holders thrash Scottish champions to qualify for last 16 as group winners
Celtic finished their Champions League campaign winless after being thrashed 5-1 at holders Real Madrid, who qualified for the last 16 as Group F winners. Real's comfortable victory means they will be seeded in Monday's last-16 draw and could be potential opponents for unseeded Liverpool. The Spanish champions were 2-0...
Jude Bellingham: Man Utd revive interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Manchester United have revived their interest in £100m-rated England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Sergio Ramos has issued a last-gasp plea to Spain boss Luis Enrique to include him in the national squad for the first time in...
FCSB 0-3 West Ham: Historic Hammers stay perfect in Europa Conference League
A youthful West Ham side beat FCSB 3-0 to become the first team to maintain a 100 per cent record in the group stages of the Europa Conference League. Hammers boss David Moyes made 10 changes for the trip to Bucharest, handing debuts to teenagers Oliver Scarles, 16, and Divin Mubama, 18, from the start with top spot already assured.
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid embarrassed, Club Brugge seize their chance and a new star emerges in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
The Champions League group stage concluded on Wednesday evening ahead of Monday's last-16 draw. The group winners include three English clubs in Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham, with Liverpool also in the hat as runners up. But there were twists elsewhere, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid crashing out of the...
Alejandro Garnacho shines for Man Utd as Arsenal's Fabio Vieira shows his value - Europa League and ECL hits and misses
"I don't know if it's real or if I'm dreaming." That was 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho's reaction after making his full Manchester United debut against Sheriff Tiraspol last week. The teenager received a standing ovation from the majority of those inside Old Trafford when he was substituted late on in the...
Europa League state of play: What Man Utd and Arsenal need from final group games
We bring you the tables, results and schedule heading into the final round of fixtures in the Europa League group stage... Manchester United have qualified for the knockout rounds after beating Sheriff Tiraspol last week. They will now go head to head with Real Sociedad on Thursday for first and second spot.
Chelsea and Liverpool to battle for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after price tag revealed - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle over Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his price tag was revealed. Chelsea supremo Todd Boehly has been identified as a potential buyer for NFL team the Washington Commanders. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could sensationally...
Jordan Pickford: England goalkeeper in career-topping form ahead of World Cup 2022 in Qatar
Everton narrowly escaped the drop last season but have climbed into 12th in the Premier League table this term and Jordan Pickford, arguably, has been the key player behind this transformation. The Toffees have conceded only 12 goals this season - that's the Premier League's fourth-best return and the club's...
Bukayo Saka poised for Arsenal return after latest injury scare as Gunners face FC Zurich in Europa League
Bukayo Saka could feature in Arsenal's Europa League clash with FC Zurich on Thursday night, manager Mikel Arteta has revealed. The 21-year-old allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury as he joined in regular training at Arsenal's London Colney base on Wednesday. Saka was forced off during...
Qatar 2022 World Cup: Dr Nas Mohamed urges football community to support campaign highlighting ‘persecution’ of LGBTQ+ people
Playing a part at the World Cup was once a serious career ambition for Dr Nas Mohamed. The Qatari physician trained in sports medicine and could have been one of those tending to the bumps and scrapes of superstars inside the billion-dollar stadiums. Instead, he is firmly on the outside...
Football Association criticised by first Muslim FA Council member after Asian parents told to 'get educated'
The Football Association has been criticised by the first Muslim FA Council member after an FA official told South Asian parents to "get educated". The remarks were made to Sky Sports News in an interview to coincide with the festival of Diwali by FA head of Diversity and Inclusion Dal Darroch.
