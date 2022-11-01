Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has announced he will not call a fresh Stormont Assembly election in December.He said that no election would “take place in December, or ahead of the festive season”.Mr Heaton-Harris added that he had listened to people’s “sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time.”The deadline passed last week for forming a power-sharing government after elections took place in May. In a written statement he said: “At midnight on 28 October, I came under a duty to call an Assembly election. “Since then, my engagement with the political parties has...

35 MINUTES AGO