The Independent

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has announced he will not call a fresh Stormont Assembly election in December.He said that no election would “take place in December, or ahead of the festive season”.Mr Heaton-Harris added that he had listened to people’s “sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time.”The deadline passed last week for forming a power-sharing government after elections took place in May. In a written statement he said: “At midnight on 28 October, I came under a duty to call an Assembly election. “Since then, my engagement with the political parties has...
SkySports

Gerard Pique: Barcelona defender announces retirement from football

Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football and says his final game will be Barcelona's match against Almeria at the Nou Camp on Saturday. The 35-year-old, a three-time Champions League and eight-time La Liga winner with boyhood club Barcelona, revealed the news in a video message posted on his social media.
SkySports

When is the Europa League knockout draw and who gets a bye to the last 16?

The Europa League play-off draw is coming up - how are English teams affected and who gets a bye to the last 16?. The play-off draw only affects the sides who finish second in their Europa League groups, pitting them each against one of the eight teams who finish third in their Champions League groups.
The Independent

No Stormont Assembly election to take place in December – Heaton-Harris

A fresh Stormont Assembly election will not take place in December, the Northern Ireland Secretary has announced.Chris Heaton-Harris said he will outline his next steps in Parliament next week.Mr Heaton-Harris is obliged to call an election within 12 weeks of October 28 when the deadline for the Northern Ireland parties to form a fresh executive ran out.He met Stormont parties earlier this week, as well as Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.Speculation was heightened on Wednesday after Steve Baker, a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, insisted the date for a Northern Ireland election will be confirmed soon.But in...
SkySports

Jude Bellingham: Man Utd revive interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Manchester United have revived their interest in £100m-rated England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Sergio Ramos has issued a last-gasp plea to Spain boss Luis Enrique to include him in the national squad for the first time in...
SkySports

FCSB 0-3 West Ham: Historic Hammers stay perfect in Europa Conference League

A youthful West Ham side beat FCSB 3-0 to become the first team to maintain a 100 per cent record in the group stages of the Europa Conference League. Hammers boss David Moyes made 10 changes for the trip to Bucharest, handing debuts to teenagers Oliver Scarles, 16, and Divin Mubama, 18, from the start with top spot already assured.
SkySports

Europa League state of play: What Man Utd and Arsenal need from final group games

We bring you the tables, results and schedule heading into the final round of fixtures in the Europa League group stage... Manchester United have qualified for the knockout rounds after beating Sheriff Tiraspol last week. They will now go head to head with Real Sociedad on Thursday for first and second spot.

