Read full article on original website
Related
theshoppersweekly.com
Give blood at 14th annual blood drive Nov. 11-12
The American Red Cross and WSIL-TV3 are once again encouraging the community to roll up a sleeve to give blood to help avoid winter shortages. Join us at the 14th annual WSIL-TV3 blood drive Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at one of three convenient locations in Illinois in the WSIL-TV3 viewing area. As a thank-you, all who come to give at this drive will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
theshoppersweekly.com
Survivors honored at Relay for Life
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Marion County was held on Saturday, October 22 in Salem at the fairgrounds. This year’s event was themed Seasons of Hope. The Relay raised $55,915.13 surpassing their goal of $35,000. Money is still being turned in so the total will increase.
theshoppersweekly.com
Chamber Presents at Teachers Conference
At the Mt. Vernon Teachers Conference last Friday, the Centralia Chamber of Commerce was among dozens of presenters but was one of the few presenting on careers and to guidance counselors. The presentation is titled “Guide Students to Successful Careers” and covers career paths, types of job qualifications, real jobs...
theshoppersweekly.com
Mt. Vernon to hold Christmas Light Fight Parade
The theme for the annual Downtown Mt. Vernon Christmas Parade & Activities has been announced. Mt. Vernon Christmas Light Fight will take place on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 5 p.m. in downtown Mt. Vernon. “Mt. Vernon Festivals, Inc. is excited to continue this long tradition, which has been led...
wfcnnews.com
First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month
MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
KFVS12
Vienna High School senior surprised with SIUC scholarship
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna High School Senior Kassidy Taylor was attending school on Wednesday, November 2 when she and her senior and junior classmates were all sent to the commons area for a special assembly. Unbeknownst to her, Taylor’s life was about to change for the better. Teachers...
theshoppersweekly.com
Fall back, test your smoke alarms this weekend
As daylight saving time ends on November 6, the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to help stay safe from home fires. “Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms...
terriertimesnews.com
Underrated Class at Carbondale Community High School
Architecture: everyone hears about it, but does anyone know what architects actually do? At CCHS, there are a wide variety of classes, but one of them is architecture taught by Mr. Moberley. It’s a year long class with lots of cool and interesting things to learn. “I have been teaching this class for seven years at Carbondale Community High School. Prior to that, I had taught architectural drafting courses at Harvard for three years,” Mr. Moberley.
theshoppersweekly.com
Basic Life Support Course Offered at KC
The Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education will offer the American Heart Association “Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers” course at the KC Main Campus on Monday, November 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The BLS Instructor-led course teaches single-rescuer and team basic life...
theshoppersweekly.com
2022 chronic wasting disease sampling locations
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reminding deer hunters about locations where deer can be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) free of charge. CWD is a fatal disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk. Since 2002 when the first deer was diagnosed with CWD in Illinois, 150,970 wild deer have been sampled statewide, and 1,383 individual deer have been found to be infected with CWD. The disease is predominantly found in the northern third of Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
northcountynews.org
Brown honored for years of service
PRESENTED PLAQUE–Randolph County Circuit Clerk Julie Carnahan is pictured presenting Circuit Court Judge Richard Brown with a plaque thanking him for his many years of service to Randolph County. As he will be retiring very soon, Randolph County Judge Richard Brown was honored at the Oct. 28 Randolph County...
Nebraska Mountain Lion Now at Home in Indiana After Walking to Illinois
We have posted stories about animals found in Indiana or Kentucky that most people didn't think should be there. Some native creatures are a surprise, but they're supposed to be where they are. But others are imported one way or another and are NOT supposed to be where they are.
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Illinois
A recent study by Road Snacks went viral after looking at the worst small towns in Illinois. Thankfully this site isn't all about negativity, and decided to post about the best small towns as well. Today we will be looking at these great Illinois small towns!. You can learn more...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Firemen get quick knockdown on garage fire
Centralia City Firemen say they got a quick knockdown on a garage fire at the Jordan DeWolf home on Circle Drive Thursday morning. Firemen say a smoldering mulch pile close to the garage caught one wall on fire. It burned through to the inside before it was initially spotted by a neighbor. The DeWolf family called firemen and exited the home before firemen arrived.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/08 – Cameron Michael Feig
Cameron Michael Feig, 21, of Friona, Texas formerly of Centralia, Illinois, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born March 5, 2001, in Centralia, the son of Andrew Joseph Feig and Kristina Marie (Vosholler) Feig. In addition to his parents: Andy and Kristina Feig of Centralia, he is also...
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
wfcnnews.com
Large fire destroys Vienna business
JOHNSON COUNTY - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire today in Vienna, Illinois. The fire broke out at J.W. Reynolds Monuments between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Fire agencies from Vienna, Goreville, Buncombe, Cypress, and Lake of Egypt responded to the scene. Photos from...
Comments / 0