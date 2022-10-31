The American Red Cross and WSIL-TV3 are once again encouraging the community to roll up a sleeve to give blood to help avoid winter shortages. Join us at the 14th annual WSIL-TV3 blood drive Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at one of three convenient locations in Illinois in the WSIL-TV3 viewing area. As a thank-you, all who come to give at this drive will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO