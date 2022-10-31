ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Was Lance McCullers tipping pitches? Phillies batters appeared clued in on pitches from Astros hurler during Game 3

The Phillies batters were locked in on Lance McCullers Jr. from the start of Game 3 of the World Series. Bryce Harper launched a two-run home run off the Astros starting pitcher in the first inning to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. He appeared to tell Alec Bohm something before the third baseman batted in the second. Bohm proceeded to hit a solo home run on the first pitch he saw. Brandon Marsh added to that in the second. Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit homers in the fifth to eventually chase him from the game.
MLB making World Series history this fall

MLB fans always enjoy when the World Series stretches into November. The first time it took place was in 2001, when Derek Jeter hit his famous “Mr. November” home run. But usually, it’s something incredibly rare to see. More often than not, the World Series either doesn’t...
Former LSU standout DJ LeMahieu receives fourth Gold Glove Award

Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees has won his fourth career MLB Gold Glove Award. LeMahieu, 34, won his Gold Glove at the newly established utility spot. For the utility position, Rawlings collaborated with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process.
