The Phillies batters were locked in on Lance McCullers Jr. from the start of Game 3 of the World Series. Bryce Harper launched a two-run home run off the Astros starting pitcher in the first inning to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. He appeared to tell Alec Bohm something before the third baseman batted in the second. Bohm proceeded to hit a solo home run on the first pitch he saw. Brandon Marsh added to that in the second. Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit homers in the fifth to eventually chase him from the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO