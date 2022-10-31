Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Was Lance McCullers tipping pitches? Phillies batters appeared clued in on pitches from Astros hurler during Game 3
The Phillies batters were locked in on Lance McCullers Jr. from the start of Game 3 of the World Series. Bryce Harper launched a two-run home run off the Astros starting pitcher in the first inning to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. He appeared to tell Alec Bohm something before the third baseman batted in the second. Bohm proceeded to hit a solo home run on the first pitch he saw. Brandon Marsh added to that in the second. Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit homers in the fifth to eventually chase him from the game.
CNET
National Nacho Day: Delicious Deals and Freebies From Chevys, Taco Bell and More
Nacho fans, get ready. Sunday's your day to indulge in all the spicy, cheese-covered tortilla chips you want. National Nacho Day is Nov. 6, and a bunch of restaurants are offering deals to celebrate the dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of...
Yardbarker
MLB making World Series history this fall
MLB fans always enjoy when the World Series stretches into November. The first time it took place was in 2001, when Derek Jeter hit his famous “Mr. November” home run. But usually, it’s something incredibly rare to see. More often than not, the World Series either doesn’t...
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 11/2/22: Cuban pitcher signed; Jazz and Sandy at the World Series
Scheduled Games for November 2, 2022 (all times ET) Tigres del Licey at Gigantes del Cibao, 7:00 p.m. Leones del Caracas at Cardenales de Lara, 7:00 p.m. Estrellas Orientales at Leones del Escogido, 7:15 p.m. Águilas Cibaeñas at Toros del Este, 7:30 p.m. Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies,...
tigerrag.com
Former LSU standout DJ LeMahieu receives fourth Gold Glove Award
Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees has won his fourth career MLB Gold Glove Award. LeMahieu, 34, won his Gold Glove at the newly established utility spot. For the utility position, Rawlings collaborated with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process.
