ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Ex-NFL star surprises Tennessee waitress with $1,000 tip on $14 tab

By Gregory Raucoules, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPTaB_0ito1Lat00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A waitress in Tennessee got quite the surprise on Saturday when she received a massive tip courtesy of former NFL star Chad Johnson.

The six-time NFL Pro Bowl selection visited an IHOP in Knoxville Saturday morning before attending Tennessee’s 44-6 victory over Kentucky at Neyland Stadium . A receipt posted by Johnson showed he left a $1,000.00 tip on his tab of $14.29 of food at 9:35 a.m.

“It’s my first time in the ‘ville, going to the game tonight but I don’t know the Rocky Top song,” he wrote on the receipt.

‘Giant space pumpkin’: NASA explains what made sun ‘smile’ days before Halloween

The retired wide receiver tweeted previously that he would be traveling to Knoxville for his daughter Cha’iel’s official visit with the University of Tennessee Track & Field team. A senior at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, she already boasts two state titles in the 800-meter dash.

He was seen on the sidelines of Saturday’s game wearing a jersey of Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker and talking with Tennessee players. Johnson has been a vocal supporter of Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt since watching the junior catch two touchdowns against LSU while on another recruiting trip with his daughter.

The two met on the field pregame and Hyatt said the interaction was, “like a dream come true,” when speaking to media after the game.

Topeka park renamed in honor of community volunteer

“Atmosphere at Neyland is crazy,” Johnson wrote of his experience at the game.

He is well known as a prolific tipper at restaurants, often tweeting out four-figure tips along with “Proverbs 11:25,” the King James Bible verse that states, “he that watereth shall be watered also himself.”

Johnson played 10 seasons in the NFL from 2001 to 2011. He retired as the holder of 10 Cincinnati Bengals franchise records and currently ranks 32nd in NFL history for most career receiving yards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Former KU basketball player passes away

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin. “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Yardbarker

Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSNT News

You won’t believe what deputies found on Hwy 75

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – What do you do when you find a 600-pound pig walking along Highway 75? The Osage County Sheriff’s Office answered several calls about the pig wandering on the highway before it was captured and sent it to a local farmer. They are keeping it in a separate pen until the owner […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man accused of human trafficking

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police warn residents about ‘Felony Lane Gang’

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is issuing a warning to residents about the “Felony Lane Gang.” According to the LPD, the group travels in groups burglarizing vehicles, then uses stolen credit and debit cards to make big purchases. “Many of us already lock our cars and that’s great, but we all really need […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Halloween hit-and-run at trunk-or-treat reported by police

CARBONDALE (KSNT) – A local police department is asking for the public’s help after a possible hit-and-run near a trunk-or-treat event. Carbondale Police say a possible hit-and-run took place in Carbondale behind the Elm Community building on Monday night. The police are asking that anyone with security cameras of the alley send in their footage […]
CARBONDALE, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after Saturday night Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka, has been arrested for the Saturday night shooting at the Relax Inn in South Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call came in around 7 p.m. Raines was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansans split on issues, except medical marijuana

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters had no […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy