* Alight Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Las Vegas Nevada-based company is expected to report a 6.9% increase in revenue to $737.67 million from $690 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alight Inc is for earnings of 6 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alight Inc is $12​, above​ its last closing price of $8.29. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.12 0.12 0.12 Met -1.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.10 0.10 0.12 Beat 24.1 Dec. 31 2021 0.17 0.18 0.13 Missed -25.7​ Sep. 30 2021 0.13 0.13 0.18 Beat 42.9 ​​ ​ This summary was machine generated November 1 at 13:11 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

