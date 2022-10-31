Read full article on original website
Stocks turn higher after Fed hints at slower rate hikes
Stocks bounced higher and Treasury yields fell sharply after the Federal Reserve indicated it might slow down the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed also announced its fourth straight extra-large rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point as it fights the worst inflation in decades. The Fed’s hint Wednesday that it could ease back on the rate-increase program was welcome news for markets, which have been worried the Fed could slow the economy so much that it goes into a recession. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell sharply and the S&P 500 erased a loss and rose 0.6%.
kalkinemedia.com
Coronado (ASX:CRN) shares jump over 10% today; here’s why
Coronado’s shares were spotted trading 10.36% higher at AU$2.13 per share today (November 2). The company’s shares have fallen by almost 7% in the last six months. CRN shared its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday (31 October). ASX-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN) produces metallurgical coal (met coal),...
kalkinemedia.com
Why Flight Centre’s (ASX:FLT) shares are in focus
Flight Centre’s shares were trading in the green today (2 November 2022). The company reported a total traded value of AU$10.3 billion during FY22. The Australian travel business made a profit of AU$10 million from its leisure division in Q4 FY22. Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT)...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting Sayona Mining’s share price today?
At 12.46 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were spotted trading at AU$0.24 each, up 3.19% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.63% up at 15,887.80 points at 12.47 PM AEDT. Meanwhile, the lithium firm had announced its September quarter's activities report yesterday (November 1). Shares of...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
streetwisereports.com
Precious Metals Sector Believed To Be Close to Major Uptrend
On the 1-year chart for gold shown below, we can see precisely why it has been in a quite severe downtrend from its peak last March. It is because the dollar and interest rates, shown at the top and bottom of the chart, have been in strong uptrends during this period.
kitco.com
Price gains for gold, silver as FOMC conclusion, Powell on deck
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. A lower U.S. dollar...
Dow Drops Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.66% to 32,517.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.86% to 10,894.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 3,846.62. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1% on...
tipranks.com
Led by NIO, the Chinese Stock Carnage is Back
Chinese EV makers are slumping in the pre-market session today on growth concerns and as the positive impact from the comments of China’s central bank last week wanes. Additionally, supply chain woes, tight COVID-19 restrictions, and soft demand coupled with Tesla cutting prices in China are adding to the selling pressure.
astaga.com
Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement
As we speak’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC assembly might resolve the destiny of crypto and Bitcoin for the approaching weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in latest weeks, monetary markets around the globe are hanging on each phrase from the Federal Reserve to foretell future insurance policies. At...
kalkinemedia.com
What is happening to Lynas’ (ASX:LYC) shares on ASX today?
Lynas’ shares were trading 1.612% lower on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today. The rare earth minerals producer recently shared its quarterly report on the ASX. Shares of rare earth minerals producer Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) were spotted trading lower on the ASX on Thursday afternoon. The company’s shares were trading 1.612% lower, at AU$8.540 per share, on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today (3 November 2022).
Market Volatility Increases As Investors Await Fed's Rate Decision
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, recording losses for the second straight session. A survey showed US job openings surprisingly increased in September, signalling strong demand for labor even as the Federal Reserve continued to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control surging inflation level. Another report showed...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) trading higher today?
Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and certain shareholders of Turquoise Hill have finally reached an agreement regarding the acquisition of remaining shares of Turquoise Hill. Rio has reconfirmed that CA$43 per Turquoise Hill share proposal is best and final. Post the update, RIO shares were seen trading higher on the ASX. Rio...
kalkinemedia.com
How have Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares performed lately?
Fortescue shares have gained more than 11% in the past one year. However, the stock has declined over 21% on a YTD basis. Fortescue had recently reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments. Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) have gained in the past one year, buoyed...
US stocks continue sell-off after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals rates may peak at a higher level than expected
US stocks opened lower Thursday as the sell-off from a day earlier continued. The US dollar and bond yields both gained with investors seeking cover. On Wednesday, Fed chief Jerome Powell squashed hopes of a policy pivot following another jumbo rate hike. US stocks fell Thursday, with investors still digesting...
kalkinemedia.com
Alight Inc expected to post earnings of 6cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Alight Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Las Vegas Nevada-based company is expected to report a 6.9% increase in revenue to $737.67 million from $690 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alight Inc is for earnings of 6 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alight Inc is $12, above its last closing price of $8.29. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.12 0.12 0.12 Met -1.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.10 0.10 0.12 Beat 24.1 Dec. 31 2021 0.17 0.18 0.13 Missed -25.7 Sep. 30 2021 0.13 0.13 0.18 Beat 42.9 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 13:11 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Liontown Resources’ (ASX:LTR) shares falling today?
Liontown's shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX today (3 November) at 12.35 PM AEDT. The ASX 200 Materials index was also down 2.72% at 15,378.70 points. ASX-listed Liontown Resources Limited’s (ASX:LTR) shares were trading in the red today (3 November 2022) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the company. Liontown’s shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX at 12.35 PM AEDT. At 12.36 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 2.72% lower at 15,378.70 points today.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street slips
The Australian share market is expected to end the week lower. The latest SPI futures indicate that ASX 200 would open 10 points or 0.1% lower on Friday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.46%, the S&P 500 fell 1.06%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.73% lower. The Australian share...
kalkinemedia.com
Bravura’s (ASX:BVS) shares tumble over 59%; here’s why
Bravura Solutions said that its FY23 performance will be below market expectations. The customers' cautious buying approach would continue to affect the results, the company said. Bravura also informed that operating costs are rising continuously. The shares of Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) were seen nosediving more than 59% during the early...
