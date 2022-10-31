Read full article on original website
ngtnews.com
Lion Produces First American-Made Electric School Bus in Illinois Factory
The Lion Electric Co., a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has produced its first zero-emission LionC school bus in its U.S. factory, located in Joliet, Ill. “This is a significant milestone for Lion. On behalf of the entire management team, I want to extend my appreciation to all...
Progressive Rail Roading
UP opens grain transload terminal at Chicago-area intermodal hub
Union Pacific Railroad late last month announced a new grain transload facility at its Global 4 intermodal terminal in Joliet, Illinois, now is open. UP officials believe the state-of-the-art facility will help reduce supply-chain costs for agricultural producers and processors. The transload terninal is managed by JCT, a 50/50 joint venture between Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. and Gavilon Grain LLC.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
wjol.com
Major Makeover For Bolingbrook At I-55
THE DRAWINGS AND IMAGES IN THIS DOCUMENT ARE INCLUDED TO REPRESENT DESIGN INTENT AND CONCEPT ONLY. HINMAN DEVELOPMENT. If you live in Bolingbrook, you’ve noticed fencing and construction around one of the major entrances to the Village. The old Century Tile plaza is getting a major make-over. Northern Tool Equipment is set to begin construction on a 24-thousand square foot free standing building. C.D. Liquors is boarded up because it’s doubling in size.
myrewind935.com
Veterans Day Parade announced
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, along with the Interveterans Council of Sangamon County, County Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, and the Hayes-Krell Military Order of the Purple Heart invite the Springfield community to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 10th Annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11th.
beckersdental.com
Illinois dentist sentenced to prison for $1.2M fraud scheme
An Illinois dentist was recently sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for orchestrating a $1.2 million fraud scheme. Michael Egan, DDS, owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park, Ill. He fraudulently obtained $1.2 million in medical care loans for dental work that was never performed, according to a Nov. 2 news release.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Magic 95.1
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Campton Hills crash involving school bus, police say
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
wlds.com
Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse
A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
Car reaches 100 mph, crashes into pole at Arlington Heights intersection
A man crashed his car into a rail grade crossing signal at the corner of Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway while under the influence of alcohol, police say.
wgel.com
Helicopter Crash At Greenville Airport Wednesday Night
A helicopter crashed at the Greenville Airport last night. Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 7:49 PM. Greenville firefighters, Rural Med EMS, Air Evac Lifeteam personnel, Bond County Sheriff’s deputies, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene. State police report the helicopter, which was not medical,...
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
McHenry County health report finds more than 170 became ill after visiting D.C. Cobb’s
McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The McHenry County Department of Health completed its investigation into D.C. Cobb’s and found more than 170 people became sick following an illness outbreak. The investigation was launched after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the restaurant, located in the 1200 block of North Green Street, at the end of […]
New Illinois Law Gives Cops Choice Not To Jail People for Small Amounts of Drugs
Tucked into the new and much-debated 764-page law that does away with Illinois’ cash-bail system is a single paragraph that could have a big impact. It means that people caught with small amounts of drugs won’t have to sit in jail for days until they’re brought before a judge.
wjol.com
Entrance Ramp Now Open Following Rollover Crash
A roll over crash has Route 30 ramp to northbound I-55 was closed. A crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene. Witnesses report a motorist was trying to make a left turn from Route 30 onto the ramp to I-55 northbound. That car flipped over and another may be in the field. Joliet police were on the scene, it reopened at about 6:30 a.m.
