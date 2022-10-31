Read full article on original website
GOP takes more whacks at Safe-T
The Safe-T Act, the highest profile portion of which being the elimination of cash bail effective Jan. 1, is not on the ballot next week. But, for all the hue and cry Illinois Republicans and law enforcers have raised, it may as well be. “I will demand a repeal of...
Poplar Place deal on deck
A massive fix-up of Springfield’s Poplar Place apartments would use $2 million in tax increment financing toward the $38 million project — if it passes the city council. Ald. Shawn Gregory is looking forward to the debate and vote. “If we dont as a body like what we...
2nd annual Pumpkin Smash
The City of Springfield will be hosting its 2nd annual Pumpkin Smash on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. downtown on Washington Street, between 5th and 6th Street. This event, geared for all ages, is to help educate the community to smash – don’t trash – your jack-o-lanterns and other seasonal gourds.
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
$8.6 million for new training center
State leaders today (MONDAY) announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center. A one-time warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park will now be a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
