LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department partnered up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center today to find donors in the area to help save lives. A representative with LifeSouth Blood says they’ve had a shortage with blood since the start of the pandemic and with the holidays coming up - the need for blood is at an all-time high as people start to travel. As accidents and natural disasters can occur, those who donate blood are saving lives.

LANETT, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO