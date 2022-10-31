Read full article on original website
WTVM
Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Bryan Harsin era is over in Auburn. Harsin was hired to replace Gus Malzahn as the Tigers’ head football coach in December, 2020. Harsin leaves the Plains with a 9-12 record as the Tigers’ head football coach, including a 4-9 mark in SEC play. Auburn lost to Houston, 17-13, in last year’s Birmingham Bowl.
WTVM
Jordan High School students participate in skills trade competition
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 1,900 students across Georgia participated in a state competition highlighting professional trade skills like construction and welding - competing in different parts of the state. The competition is sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia - and promotes hands-on-skills and trade jobs as they...
WTVM
CVCC, Miles College partner creating scholarships, degree pathways
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) and Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, are working together to bring more opportunities to college students. Both institutions are partnering to create scholarships and pathways to earning bachelor’s degrees. The pathway agreement has four parts, including the collaborative transfer, scholarship...
WTVM
Auburn students raising money to provide 10 years of clean water to Panama
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A group of high school students in Auburn are raising money to go on a mission trip to the Central American country of Panama. Donations raised will go towards providing clean drinking water in some of the country’s most impoverished neighborhoods. There’s two fundraisers. One...
WTVM
Downtown Auburn parking kiosk installation begins Nov. 1
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Public Works is partnering with Engineering Services to install four new parking kiosks downtown over the next several weeks, starting November 1. One kiosk will be installed on Tichenor Avenue, two will be installed on North College Street and one will be installed on East Magnolia Avenue.
WTVM
Veterans Resource Center debunks education benefit misconceptions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are several misconceptions surrounding military enlistment and having access to money to pay for college. A veteran’s group in East Alabama is debunking the myths for veterans and their families, all while providing money to help with college expenses. The Auburn Veteran’s Resource Center,...
WTVM
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
WTVM
Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County earlier Tuesday morning. On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.
WTVM
Weekend warm up coming, Turning humid
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mild to end the workweek but it gets even warmer over the weekend and early next week. By Sunday, temperatures will be running a good 10-12 degrees above average. Nothing but sun for your Thursday. After 50s to start, highs will range from 77 to 81...
WTVM
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’ve never seen anything like it before,” says Carmen Williams after being seated at her table for lunch by a robot. Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it is not what you expect.
WTVM
Lanett Police Dept. partners with LifeSouth Community Blood Center
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department partnered up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center today to find donors in the area to help save lives. A representative with LifeSouth Blood says they’ve had a shortage with blood since the start of the pandemic and with the holidays coming up - the need for blood is at an all-time high as people start to travel. As accidents and natural disasters can occur, those who donate blood are saving lives.
WTVM
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Wilson Homes on 8th Avenue in Columbus. Authorities say one person has been injured in the incident. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No arrests or motives have been made. This is a developing story.
WTVM
Columbus business owner shares tips for avoiding deer while driving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The co-owner of Huntin’ and Hookin’ in Columbus says it’s not just deer season. “It’s the height of deer season when they’re in rut,” says Cliff Robertson. Which means it’s time for deer to start mating. “They’re out all-night, all-day bucks chasing doe’s,” says Robertson. But they are trying to avoid hitting a deer while driving could cost you or someone else’s life.
WTVM
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man on multiple charges including theft and fraud. On October 28, Auburn police arrested 37-year-old Brandon Richard Morgan, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
WTVM
Uptown Columbus announces Fall Food Truck Festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th Annual Food Truck Festival. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will turn into the ‘Food Truck Mecca.’. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m.
WTVM
Barbour County schools to be virtual due to rise in cold, flu cases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Flu and cold season is underway, and an Alabama School System is moving to online learning for the rest of the week. Barbour County School students will learn from home on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4. The school system plans to return in person...
WTVM
More than 30,000 ballots cast so far in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgians are continuing to shatter early voting records, with millions already casting their ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s general election. We’re examining the demographics of the people doing their civic duty so far. And Newsleader 9′s Ahniaelyah Spraggs also talked to a state voting advocate who’s hopeful more young people will vote.
WTVM
Question on Muscogee County ballots about changing Sheriff’s title
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Countdown to election day. Early voting is almost over -- ending in Georgia this Friday, November 4th. Voters decide some top offices in the state including the governor and U.S. senate, but they will also be voting on some key questions on the ballot. One of...
WTVM
Benefits of adopting senior pets from local shelters
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Senior dogs only have a 25% adoption rate compared to the 60% adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies. There are endless benefits to adopting a senior pet. News Leader 9 spoke with founder of Stella & Chewy’s Pet Food - Marie Moody - to talk about senior pets and the benefits of adopting an older dog.
WTVM
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people were arrested in Eufaula on multiple drug and weapons charges, says police. According to the Eufaula Police Department (EPD), on Nov. 1, a probable cause search warrant was served at a home on Bakerhill Highway. Methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, other illegal substances and...
