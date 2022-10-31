ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

theeastsiderla.com

One dead in 101 Freeway crash near East Hollywood

A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway near East Hollywood, authorities said today. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound 101 Freeway where they learned the victim's vehicle hit a wall of the freeway near the off-ramp, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Garbage Truck Rolls Down Embankment Off The Freeway | Riverside

11.01.2022 | 11:20 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside responded to a reported overturned trash truck that had left the freeway and rolled down the embankment, landing on the Market Street Off ramp. When they arrived, they found garbage truck from Burrtec Waste Management that had rolled...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Montebello officials seek help identifying hospital patient

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello said someone came forward to help identify a patient. Hospital officials were unable to provide a picture of the patient’s face due to her condition. She was admitted to the hospital after she was found in the 6600 block of...
MONTEBELLO, CA
DogTime

Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter

Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

10-car crash blocks carpool lane on 91 Freeway

A crash involving at least 10 cars has blocked the carpool lane on the 91 Freeway in Artesia during the early morning commute. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on the westbound 91 Freeway at Pioneer Boulevard at Artesia.The crash is causing a huge backup of traffic. Drivers were advised to avoid that section of the freeway for the time being. It is unclear if there were any injuries in the collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.  
ARTESIA, CA
signalscv.com

Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified

The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Norco store owner who went viral for shooting would-be robber now fighting for his life after stroke

NORCO, Calif. - In the small community of Norco, 80-year-old Craig Cope is loved, respected and admired. To many, he’s a hometown hero after he took on four armed robbers back in August when they stormed into Norco Market and Liquor. Security video captured the attempted robbery, which showed Cope shooting one of the armed men. All four suspects were later arrested.
NORCO, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?

The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

