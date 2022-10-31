Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift has added eight more dates to her Eras concert tour, she announced on Friday. Just days after revealing the cross-country jaunt, Swift has added shows in Tampa, Florida; Nashville; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Seattle; Santa Clara, California; and Los Angeles. While the new dates don't add any more cities to Swift's tour, they do provide additional opportunities for fans to attend...
Showbiz411
God Only Knows Why: Sony is Re-releasing Unwanted “Father Stu” in PG-13 for the Holidays
You may not remember Mark Wahlberg in “Father Stu.” The execrable Christian based movie appeared earlier this year rated R and made just $20 million in the US, with an extra $1 million abroad. It was also released to video. Now they’re bringing it back, edited for PG-13...
Johnny Depp's cachet comeback with Savage X Fenty: A disheartening sign of #MeToo backlash
Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's acclaimed lingerie brand, has some explaining to do. The brand's upcoming "Savage X Fenty Vol. 4" fashion show is spotlighting Johnny Depp, who will make a "cool and chic" cameo on the runway along with a star-studded guest list that includes "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actor Winston Duke, "Abbott Elementary" Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu.
Showbiz411
Is “Wakanda Forever”? Or A Passing Fancy? Reviews for “Black Panther” Sequel Held til Last Minute, Disney Shields Cast from Press Questions About Shut Down
Tonight, after having a strange premiere last week in Hollywood, Disney screens “Wakanda Forever” in New York. Press is not invited, just as they were shunned last week out west. The press screenings for “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to Disney’s $700 million blockbuster “Black Panther,” are next week....
Showbiz411
Taylor Swift “Midnights” Album Sales Projected to Drop 80% This Week After Monster Debut
All good things come to an end. On Friday, sales for this week of Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” are projected to drop by 80%. First week was 1.5 million. Second week is 310,000. “Midnights” will remain at number 1 but the party is over. The biggest part of...
Showbiz411
UPDATE Adidas Stock Price (Real Time) Hits 52 Week Low After Kanye West Scandal
THURSDAY 10:12 AM: Adidas stock price is at its 52 week low, $93.63. There’s an hour left for trading in Germany. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Adidas is all laced up with no place to go. The German sportwear company’s stock price went off the deep end around October 20th, dropping from...
21 Photos From The 1990s That Would Confuse The Heck Out Of Gen Alpha Today
The world has changed quite a bit in a span of three decades
