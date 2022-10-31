Taylor Swift has added eight more dates to her Eras concert tour, she announced on Friday. Just days after revealing the cross-country jaunt, Swift has added shows in Tampa, Florida; Nashville; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Seattle; Santa Clara, California; and Los Angeles.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media AwardsTaylor Swift Sets "Eras" TourTaylor Swift Becomes First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 in Same Week While the new dates don’t add any more cities to Swift’s tour, they do provide additional opportunities for fans to attend...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO