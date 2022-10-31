ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Adds More Dates to Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has added eight more dates to her Eras concert tour, she announced on Friday. Just days after revealing the cross-country jaunt, Swift has added shows in Tampa, Florida; Nashville; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Seattle; Santa Clara, California; and Los Angeles.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media AwardsTaylor Swift Sets "Eras" TourTaylor Swift Becomes First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 in Same Week While the new dates don’t add any more cities to Swift’s tour, they do provide additional opportunities for fans to attend...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Johnny Depp's cachet comeback with Savage X Fenty: A disheartening sign of #MeToo backlash

Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's acclaimed lingerie brand, has some explaining to do. The brand's upcoming "Savage X Fenty Vol. 4" fashion show is spotlighting Johnny Depp, who will make a "cool and chic" cameo on the runway along with a star-studded guest list that includes "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actor Winston Duke, "Abbott Elementary" Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu.
Showbiz411

Is “Wakanda Forever”? Or A Passing Fancy? Reviews for “Black Panther” Sequel Held til Last Minute, Disney Shields Cast from Press Questions About Shut Down

Tonight, after having a strange premiere last week in Hollywood, Disney screens “Wakanda Forever” in New York. Press is not invited, just as they were shunned last week out west. The press screenings for “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to Disney’s $700 million blockbuster “Black Panther,” are next week....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showbiz411

UPDATE Adidas Stock Price (Real Time) Hits 52 Week Low After Kanye West Scandal

THURSDAY 10:12 AM: Adidas stock price is at its 52 week low, $93.63. There’s an hour left for trading in Germany. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Adidas is all laced up with no place to go. The German sportwear company’s stock price went off the deep end around October 20th, dropping from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy