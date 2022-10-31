ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

WDIO-TV

Lynx extend coach Cheryl Reeve, bump GM title to president

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Lynx have signed coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension. They also elevated her front office title from general manager to president of basketball operations. The length of the new deal was not disclosed. Reeve has the all-time league lead with 281 regular...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Twitter’s blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?

The story of Twitter’s blue checkmarks — a simple verification system that’s come to be viewed as an elite status symbol — began with some high-profile impersonations, just as the site began taking off in 2008 and ’09. Celebrities who saw their likeness spoofed included...
WDIO-TV

Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two...
TEXAS STATE
WDIO-TV

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

HOUSTON (AP) — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and...
HOUSTON, TX

