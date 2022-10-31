ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Identify a Scammer: 8 Red Flags to Watch Out For

Whether you’re shopping online or searching for love on a dating app, it bears keeping in mind: Online scams, ranging from bank scams to romance scams to crypto scams, are on the rise. More than 2.8 million people in the United States reported being victims of fraud in 2021, resulting in a combined $5.8 billion in losses, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Learning to practice better online security, including learning how to identify a scammer, will only become more important in the years to come.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
foodgressing.com

Starbucks Christmas Mugs, Tumblers, Ornaments & Gifts – 2022

From Starbucks Christmas mugs, dazzling cold cups, tumblers to must-have ornaments, seasonal coffee and more, there is a perfect Starbucks gift for everyone to enjoy. Availability may vary by store. Bling Cold Cups (24 oz) and BlingS Starbucks Ornaments. Celebrate the holidays in style with the always popular Bling Cold...
ETOnline.com

Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022

The holiday season is almost here, but right now you can score Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Roomba vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts ﻿on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 50% off.
CBS Sacramento

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 are available at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Every year, Oprah Winfrey unveils her annual Favorite Things List, a roundup of the most wanted holiday gifts of the year. A variety of these items are available on Amazon now, ahead of Black Friday.Top products in this article:See the full list: Oprah's Favorite Things 2022Samsung The Freestyle projector, $598 (reduced from $898)Solo Stove Pi pizza oven, $500 and upSofties Marshmallow crew neck lounger, $120FinaMill battery operated spice grinder, $45For the second year in a row, Oprah Winfrey is celebrating small businesses, with 87 of the 104 gifts on her list coming from "family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded and more!" she explains. Other...
TechRadar

Black Friday starts November 7 at Walmart - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.
BGR.com

JCPenney Black Friday deals 2022 have already started

JCPenney wants customers to get a head start on holiday shopping by offering thousands of deals and the sales have already started. There will be new deals all month long, leading up to November 25th, where you can start your day at 5 a.m. at your local JCPenney store shopping Black Friday deals.
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best-Selling TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Is Over 40% Off Right Now at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is here and with this sale, the deals are not too good to be true. Enter, the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, which is currently on major sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. The potent serum, which is said to promote brighter, firmer and more glowing skin with daily use, has over 16,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and given that kind of response, we're inclined to believe the first-hand accounts.
