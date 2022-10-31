Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Related
literock973.com
Juvenile in Ithaca charged with terroristic threat
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A juvenile in Ithaca faces a felony. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypress Court on Saturday for a report of a threat made the previous day on a school bus. The reporting party claimed a student said they would shoot up the bus on Halloween. The juvenile in question was located and admitted to making the threat. No weapons were found. They are charged with making a terroristic threat and will appear in court at a later date. An emergency risk protection order that would restrict their access to guns was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
literock973.com
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
ithaca.com
New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023
The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
literock973.com
IPD: Man hit by car last night, in stable condition
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering this morning from injuries after police say he was struck by a car last night. Ithaca Police say the unnamed man was bleeding and unconscious when officers arrived at a parking lot in the 600 block of West Seneca Street shortly after 11 o’clock last night. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.
literock973.com
City of Ithaca accepting bids for Cass Park project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Bids are open for a project in the City of Ithaca. The Department of Public Works is accepting sealed bids for the Cass Park Pool Liner and Gutter Replacement Project. If you’re interested, bring yours to Scott Andrew at the Office of the City Controller by 2:00 p.m. on November 29th. More details are available.
theithacan.org
County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
literock973.com
Two burglaries reported at Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police say two burglaries have been reported at Ruth Bader Ginsberg Hall. One student told campus police money was taken from their room between October 20 and November 1. The other reportedly occurred between October 28 and 29 when someone allegedly stole clothes, credit cards, and cash.
Arrest made after threat on ICSD school bus
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one person after threats were made against fellow students on an Ithaca City School District school bus last week. The suspect, a juvenile, was not named in the arrest announcement. The threat was allegedly made on Oct. 28,...
Inmates attack officers at Romulus correctional facility
ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two separate inmate attacks left four officers injured at the maximum-security correctional facility in Romulus last week. One of the injured officers was sent to the Cayuga Medical Center for treatment of eye and facial injuries. The first attack happened on Wednesday, October 26 when an inmate, convicted of Attempted Murder […]
Domestic dispute turns into DWI arrest in Cortland
On November 1st, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Kwik Fill on Homer Avenue in Cortland for a reported domestic dispute inside of a vehicle.
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
Plattsburgh Man Admits Firing Gun Inside Broome Motel Room
A Plattsburgh, New York man is to be sentenced in January after admitting he fired an unlicensed gun while staying in a motel room on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson on June 11. 45-year-old Kristopher Duncan Tuesday, November 1 pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of...
literock973.com
Cortland County woman charged for Walmart crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A woman from the Town of Taylor faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart at 819 Bennie Road on Sunday for a theft complaint. They say 32-year-old Kristen French swapped pricing barcodes on some merchandise with barcodes of lesser value, took some items without paying, and did so in the presence of a child. She was charged with a felony for falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She will appear in Town of Cortlandville Court at 11:00 a.m. on November 28th.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Work on Old IBM Campus Leads to Road Closures in Endicott
On your drive to work Thursday morning you may have noticed some road closures in the Village of Endicott. The northbound lane of Oak Hill Avenue between Clark Street and Watson Boulevard was closed for facade work at the Huron campus. The next step for crews is removing the elevated...
Power outage restored to 2,500 residents affected in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
firefighternation.com
Case Closed! No Charges in Training Death of NY Fire Recruit
The Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary says the criminal investigation into the death of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse is closed. State police completed their investigation into the death of the 21-year-old firefighter and sent it to Fazzary. Morse’s father and Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman were called to testify before a Grand Jury over the summer, but Fazzary said there will be no indictments coming from the grand jury and the case is closed.
NewsChannel 36
Haverling Street Community Park Officially Opens in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new community park on Haverling Street in Bath. The new site will include a new dog park, teaching pavilion, and food garden. Construction on the site starting this past spring and it was completed just a few weeks ago.
Comments / 0