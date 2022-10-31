Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for November 3
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Marvin Bagwell – Greenville. -Financial identity fraud. Tricer Byrd – Fountain...
Only on 7: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 90 in violent crime crackdown
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis implemented the Uniform Patrol Violent Crime Initiative about four weeks ago. Officials said it's to curb shootings and violent crime.
golaurens.com
Checkpoint stop leads to one arrest on multiple drug charges
One person was arrested on multiple charges after drugs were found in a vehicle at a safety checkpoint last month. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisting SC Highway Patrol with a safety checkpoint on October 19 at the intersection of Highway 72 West and Highway 39. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from a vehicle and marijuana was handed over to a deputy.
Laurens Police creates coalition to combat shoplifting, loitering at businesses
Business owners must sign up to be part of the program. If they find that someone is shoplifting, loitering or creating a problem for their business, they can alert police. Officers will then be able to automatically give that person a trespassing notice for all businesses that are part of the coalition.
Gang arrests lead to connection in 2020 Upstate death investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the execution of six search warrants related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation lead to the arrest of eleven people, two of whom are related to the death of Mericus Scott in 2020.
WYFF4.com
2 arrested in connection with 2020 murder of 18-year-old, GBI says
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a 2020 murder of an 18-year-old man whose body was found in an Upstate retention pond, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI said the arrests were part of a months-long drug, gang and violent...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman who could be in danger
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Monica C. D. Martin, a missing woman from Anderson County who may be in danger. Deputies said Martin was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court today. They...
NC man charged with 5 counts of statutory rape, deputies say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 41-year-old Grover man is facing numerous charges related to a statutory rape investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Carol Henry Maloney III was arrested in Cleveland County Wednesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by Alexander County investigators. He was charged with […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
FOX Carolina
90 arrests made, more than 1,400 grams of drugs seized over four weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have made 90 arrests over the past four weeks after an initiative was implemented to curb shootings and violent crime. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Lewis implemented a Uniform Patrol Violent Crime Initiative that was led...
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
90 arrested in initiative to curb street violence in Greenville Co.
Deputies arrested 90 people in an initiative to curb street violence in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
2 men arrested on multiple drug charges after crashing car during chase
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two men are facing multiple charges after deputies found multiple drugs in a bag when the men crashed their car during a police chase Saturday night. According to deputies, on Saturday, Oct. 29 the two men saw a...
cn2.com
“Killing Spree” Duo Plead Guilty to Chester & York County Charges
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Life behind bars without parole, That’s the reality for both Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson. Authorities say the couple went on a multi-state killing spree in May 2021 and sent law enforcement on a week long man hunt. It was a story...
Man accused of killing Upstate Uber driver acquitted
The man accused of killing an Upstate Uber driver was acquitted of his charges Thursday.
Inmate death at an Upstate Jail
An inmate has died at an Upstate jail. Officials say, a North Carolina man was pronounced dead at The Spartanburg County Detention Center around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
FOX Carolina
Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
wach.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center
An inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center died early Tuesday morning.
thejournalonline.com
Investigate shots fired on Brown Street
A Williamston man was arrested and charged with assault and felon in possession of firearms after officers investigated a shots fired incident in the vicinity of East Carolina Street and Brown Street on Friday, Oct. 21. Williamston police officers along with Anderson County Deputies and Belton officers responded. Medshore transported one person to the hospital. A QRV also responded.
