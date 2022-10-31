ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for November 3

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Marvin Bagwell – Greenville. -Financial identity fraud. Tricer Byrd – Fountain...
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

Checkpoint stop leads to one arrest on multiple drug charges

One person was arrested on multiple charges after drugs were found in a vehicle at a safety checkpoint last month. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisting SC Highway Patrol with a safety checkpoint on October 19 at the intersection of Highway 72 West and Highway 39. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from a vehicle and marijuana was handed over to a deputy.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman who could be in danger

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Monica C. D. Martin, a missing woman from Anderson County who may be in danger. Deputies said Martin was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court today. They...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

NC man charged with 5 counts of statutory rape, deputies say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 41-year-old Grover man is facing numerous charges related to a statutory rape investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Carol Henry Maloney III was arrested in Cleveland County Wednesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by Alexander County investigators. He was charged with […]
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
COLUMBIA, SC
thejournalonline.com

Investigate shots fired on Brown Street

A Williamston man was arrested and charged with assault and felon in possession of firearms after officers investigated a shots fired incident in the vicinity of East Carolina Street and Brown Street on Friday, Oct. 21. Williamston police officers along with Anderson County Deputies and Belton officers responded. Medshore transported one person to the hospital. A QRV also responded.
WILLIAMSTON, SC

