CHICAGO (CBS) – New details about a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in Kane County on Monday.We've learned a brother and sister were the two people who died in the crash.A GoFundMe page identifies them as Grace Diewald, 20, and Emil Diewald, 19. Kane County Sheriff's deputies and Campton Hills police officers were called to the scene Monday on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in unincorporated Campton Township.A 2013 Lexus SUV was headed east on Empire Road when it slammed into the back of a school bus. The bus had 24 students and one bus driver on board at the time.The school bus driver and students were not hurt. Two other people in the SUV were injured. The crash remains under investigation.

KANE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO