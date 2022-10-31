Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife
A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
fox32chicago.com
'We will bring an army': Danny Golden supporters show up to hearing after suspect requests bond review
CHICAGO - A suspect involved in the shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Danny Golden asked a judge Thursday to be released from jail as he awaits trial. Bryant Hayes, 22, is facing attempted murder charges, and is among three suspects charged in the shooting and paralyzing of Golden. Golden...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora carjacking suspect pleads guilty
One of the men accused in a carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora last year is accepting a plea deal in Kane County. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 27-year-old Edward J. McGee, of Harvey, is pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a class X felony. In exchange for the plea, McGee will serve a 35-year prison sentence. The sentence is twenty years for the vehicular hijacking, plus another fifteen because McGee was armed with a gun at the time.
CBS News
10 charged in Will Co. connected to multi-state theft ring with goods worth $7.5M
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Will County State's Attorney filed indictments against 10 people connected to a multi-state retail theft ring using millions of dollars operating in Chicago. There were 126 pallets of goods, with 278,000 items in all. Prosecutors said five people stole the products from stores all over the...
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Suburban woman faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of 73-year-old
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Prospect Heights woman faces a reckless homicide charge after causing a six-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man. Alina Jacek, 55, was charged with reckless homicide, speeding (35+), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, too fast for condition and following too closely.
wjol.com
Channahon Police Arrest Fleeing Subject After Dropped 9-1-1 Call
Channahon Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the area Municipal Dr. and Norther Illinois Dr. Officer were informed a male subject fled from a vehicle after taking a female acquaintance’s phone. When officers met with the female victim, she reported a verbal argument led to the suspect, identified as Ashar S. Simmons, taking a cellular phone from the victim’s possession. Simmons then fled into a storage facility on Northern Illinois Dr.
WSPY NEWS
No charges for Batavia High School monitor who pinned student to table during fight
The Batavia Police Department says no charges will be filed after a Batavia High School monitor had pinned a student against a table during a fight. Video which showed the monitor appearing to have the female student in a chokehold was spread on social media. Police say that on October...
Batavia High School employee won't be charged after video appears to show student in headlock
ABC7 obtained a still photo of the video showing the school worker pinning the girl against a table in the school's cafeteria.
Lincolnwood restaurant owner charged with strangling pregnant girlfriend to death, hiding body
The pregnant woman's body was found discarded at a water plant with a note tucked into her jacket, prosecutors said.
2 men wanted in Skokie bank robbery: FBI
Two men robbed a Skokie bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, according to the FBI. About 3:05 p.m., agents responded to the Bank of America at 9353 Skokie Blvd. after the men brandished a gun and demanded money, officials said.
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
Suburban man gets 17 years in head-on DUI crash that killed 2 women
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison following a head-on DUI crash that killed two women in 2019. Victor Ortiz, 54, was convicted on four counts of aggravated DUI on Aug. 10 following a jury trial. On June 8, 2019, police responded to a crash in Fremont […]
‘Police didn’t listen to the tenants,’ says family of landlord allegedly killed by resident
WGN News reached out to Chicago police for comment
Siblings killed after SUV crashes into school bus in Kane County
CHICAGO (CBS) – New details about a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in Kane County on Monday.We've learned a brother and sister were the two people who died in the crash.A GoFundMe page identifies them as Grace Diewald, 20, and Emil Diewald, 19. Kane County Sheriff's deputies and Campton Hills police officers were called to the scene Monday on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in unincorporated Campton Township.A 2013 Lexus SUV was headed east on Empire Road when it slammed into the back of a school bus. The bus had 24 students and one bus driver on board at the time.The school bus driver and students were not hurt. Two other people in the SUV were injured. The crash remains under investigation.
wjol.com
Two Search Warrants Executed On City’s East Side
On November 1, 2022, at 9:00 AM, members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operation Squad, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Investigations Division executed two search warrants as part of a larger investigation. The search warrants were executed at residences in the 600 block of Norton Avenue and the 700 block of Francis Street.
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught
More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
