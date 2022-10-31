ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channahon, IL

WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife

A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
MONTGOMERY, IL
fox32chicago.com

$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
GARY, IN
WSPY NEWS

Aurora carjacking suspect pleads guilty

One of the men accused in a carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora last year is accepting a plea deal in Kane County. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 27-year-old Edward J. McGee, of Harvey, is pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a class X felony. In exchange for the plea, McGee will serve a 35-year prison sentence. The sentence is twenty years for the vehicular hijacking, plus another fifteen because McGee was armed with a gun at the time.
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
SYCAMORE, IL
wjol.com

Channahon Police Arrest Fleeing Subject After Dropped 9-1-1 Call

Channahon Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the area Municipal Dr. and Norther Illinois Dr. Officer were informed a male subject fled from a vehicle after taking a female acquaintance’s phone. When officers met with the female victim, she reported a verbal argument led to the suspect, identified as Ashar S. Simmons, taking a cellular phone from the victim’s possession. Simmons then fled into a storage facility on Northern Illinois Dr.
CHANNAHON, IL
WGN News

Police: Bank robbed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Siblings killed after SUV crashes into school bus in Kane County

CHICAGO (CBS) – New details about a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in Kane County on Monday.We've learned a brother and sister were the two people who died in the crash.A GoFundMe page identifies them as Grace Diewald, 20, and Emil Diewald, 19. Kane County Sheriff's deputies and Campton Hills police officers were called to the scene Monday on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in unincorporated Campton Township.A 2013 Lexus SUV was headed east on Empire Road when it slammed into the back of a school bus. The bus had 24 students and one bus driver on board at the time.The school bus driver and students were not hurt. Two other people in the SUV were injured. The crash remains under investigation.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Two Search Warrants Executed On City’s East Side

On November 1, 2022, at 9:00 AM, members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operation Squad, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Investigations Division executed two search warrants as part of a larger investigation. The search warrants were executed at residences in the 600 block of Norton Avenue and the 700 block of Francis Street.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Noontime Crash In Joliet

A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught

More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, IL

