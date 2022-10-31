Basketball to the big screen: Former Gonzaga guard Jeremy Pargo to play lead role in self-written movie

Read full article on original website
College basketball 2022-23: As Washington State aspires for more, even more will fall on Charlisse Leger-Walker
Can Charlisse Leger-Walker do even more this year for Washington State?. It hardly seems possible. In the last two seasons, no one in the Pac-12 Conference has scored more points or made more of an impact than the junior guard from New Zealand. Yet last week, WSU women’s basketball coach...
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for at least 5 games
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for no fewer than five games Thursday night, saying they were "dismayed" that Irving did not denounce antisemitism when speaking to reporters. The Nets issued a three-paragraph statement saying they'd originally hoped a "path of education" would be enough for Irving to learn his...
Arizona vs. Utah schedule, television: How to watch Pac-12 Week 10 college football game
The Arizona Wildcats and Utah Utes play on Saturday in a Pac-12 Week 10 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. More: Arizona can't finish rally, falls to Southern California for 10th straight time ...
