ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Person buys Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, God of War Ragnarok console shows up instead

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6UjD_0itna1Ap00

A PlayStation customer who had purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle was surprised to find the upcoming God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle at her door instead.

Twitter user Rasheeda Smith shared a picture of the console she apparently received in a response to Wario64. "I don't know what's going on with this but I ended up getting mine from Sony today and it's God of War Ragnarok lol," Smith wrote, apparently none too upset by the mixup.

See more

A lot of folks were quick to call this a win, although Smith later clarified that the console isn't hers to keep, as she'd ordered it for someone else. It's possible that the person it belongs to was looking forward to a Modern Warfare 2 code, in which case they'd have to send it back to Sony for a replacement. However, other folks have other, less scrupulous suggestions for what to do with the console.

Asked whether she might "flip" the console to an eager buyer, Smith responded by saying she doesn't "believe in scalping. Ever," which is exactly the right response in this situation. It sounds like she's simply going to turn the decision over to whoever she ordered the console for. It's also worth noting that, while God of War Ragnarok is definitely included in the bundle, there's no way for Smith or anyone else to play it early as it's a digital code and won't unlock until the November 9 release date.

Whatever happens, our God of War Ragnarok gameplay preview is highly optimistic that Sony Santa Monica will deliver another superb action-adventure game. It's not too late to secure your God of War Ragnarok pre-order .

Comments / 2

Related
dotesports.com

Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?

Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
DBLTAP

How to Get Red Tiger Camo in Modern Warfare 2

Wondering how to get the Red Tiger Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. The fan-favorite Red Tiger Camo from COD 4, Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Modern Warfare Remastered and Black Ops 4 is indeed back in MW2. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple Camo Challenge System for Modern Warfare 2, a vast amount of Camos can be unlocked in the new game — including Red Tiger.
SVG

Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing

Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
GAMINGbible

Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead

We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
dotesports.com

Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun

Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
NME

Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes

If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
DBLTAP

How to Unlock All Weapons in Modern Warfare 2: Full List

Wondering how to unlock all of the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns. After all, terms like Weapons Platforms, Receivers and Weapon Vaults just haven't been used in Call of Duty titles before.
dotesports.com

FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement

Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
DBLTAP

Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy