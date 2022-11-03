54 best Black Friday deals so far: TVs, headphones, laptops, appliances and more

Black Friday deals are arriving earlier than ever this year. The annual retail holiday is still a few weeks away, but retailers are already competing to offer the best early Black Fridays deals on everything from 4K TVs to air fryers.

The demand for Black Friday deals is expected to be even bigger this year and we’re giving you a head start by highlighting the biggest early savings across major retailers from Amazon to Best Buy. Some of our favorite deals right now include an OLED TV for just $569 and the excellent Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones dropping to a new lowest-ever price .

Not every early Black Friday deal is a winner, but we’re here to help cut through the clutter, and will be bringing you all the discounts actually worth considering. So stick with this Black Friday deals live blog for comprehensive coverage of all the best deals that you can shop right now.

Black Friday 2022 latest news: Nov 2

Walmart has slashed the iPad Air 4 to a new lowest ever price . This is one of the strongest early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far, and is likely to sell out fast.

A new Google Chrome update could change the way you search. This upgrade is well timed as the new side panel feature is especially useful for online shopping.

(Image credit: Future)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Welcome to the Tom’s Guide early Black Friday live blog. Here we’ll be flagging all the best deals of the retail holiday, including savings that you can score right now. Let’s kick things off with a discount that brings some of the best headphones you can buy down to a lowest ever price.

Right now the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $249 at Amazon . That’s $80 off the full retail price of $329 for a total saving of almost 25%. Alternatively, you can also score the same deal at Best Buy , if that’s your retailer of choice. But wherever you opt to buy, you’re getting a killer discount on a very premium set of headphones. In our glowing Bose QuietComfort 45 review we labelled the headphones a "no-brainer" and were particularly impressed by the high-end active noise cancellation and highly comfortable fit.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $34 @ Amazon

One of the most popular early Black Friday deals so far has been the Amazon Fire TV Stick dropping back down to its lowest-ever price. And while that deal rapidly sold out last week, Amazon is now offering another discount that is nearly as good.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $39 at Amazon . That’s just $5 off its lowest-ever price, and still a fantastic price for one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now. This device offers excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, lightning-fast interface navigation and access to just about every streaming service you could ever need.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $569 @ Best Buy

If you’ve been waiting to get an OLED TV until prices came down to earth, the time has come. Right now you can snag the 48" LG A2 OLED 4K TV for just $569 at Best Buy . This TV gets you beautiful OLED visuals without having to spend a fortune.

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. You get support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG viewing formats, which help make the content you view on the screen look their absolute best. There's also built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can control your TV with your voice. The LG webOS platform the TV runs on is great, too.

Unfortunately, the budget price does come with some drawbacks: the refresh rate of the TV only goes to 60Hz (120Hz is preferred), and there is no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a great deal on a 48-inch OLED TV.

(Image credit: Future)

The top-of-the-line tech is already being discounted courtesy of early Black Friday deals, Case in point, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale for $249 at Amazon . That’s a very solid $20 off the original price of the 40mm model. It's not quite the lowest-ever price we’ve seen on the latest Samsung wearable — it was $229 for a brief spell last week — but it's still an discount worthy of consideration.

As our smartwatch expert explains in their Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review , Samsung’s latest smartwatch may seem like an incremental upgrade over its predecessor but still remains one of the best smartwatches you can buy today. And it’s even got even new features and functionality to challenge the dominant Apple Watch Series 8 .

(Image credit: Future)

The MacBook Pro 14-inch isn’t expected to get a full refresh until 2023, but the current model is one of the best laptops you can buy period. And right now you can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch for $1,599 at Best Buy , which is $400 off its standard price.

This system sports Apple’s powerful M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine and more memory bandwidth than the already fast M1 chip. Based on our testing, the MacBook Pro 14-inch runs circles around most Windows laptops when it comes to performance, and we saw over 14 hours of battery life in our MacBook Pro 14-inch review .

You also get a bright and rich 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Add in three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and SDXC card slot — plus MagSafe charging — and you have a winner.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're a heavy iPad user then you'll want to invest in an Apple Pencil. And now is the perfect time, because for a limited time, the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is on sale for $89 at Amazon . That’s $40 off its full retail price of $129, and a new all-time low price for the official Apple accessory. We previously saw the latest model of Apple Pencil drop to $99 last November, but this latest discount reduces it by an additional $10. This is definitely one of the best Apple deals available right now.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: $359 $259 @ Best Buy

We're expecting to see plenty of excellent PS5 deals across the Black Friday sales period. In fact, the savings have already started courtesy of the PlayStation Store Halloween Sale . However with so many discounted games to consider it's natural that you may be worrying about your console's hard drive space.

Thankfully, the WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink is on sale for $259 at Best Buy . That’s a sizable $100 discount compared to its full retail price of $359, and the lowest ever price we’ve spotted on this top-rated PS5 SSD date. The same deal is available at Amazon as well.

The WD_Black SN850 was confirmed earlier this year as the first officially-licensed PS5 SSD . This means you can slot the storage drive into your PS5 console without any worrying about compatibility issues. The SSD meets all of Sony’s requirements for a PS5 SSD , and I’ve personally tested the drive in my own PS5 for more than a year and can report that it works flawlessly.

Granted even at an all-time low price of $259 it's still very expensive, but a larger PS5 SSD is a highly useful accessory to have if you want to jump between a handful of games at once.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Been waiting until Black Friday to pick up a new Fitbit? Well delay your purchase no longer, because Fitbit's most premium smartwatch just dropped to a new all-time low price in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

Right now the Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale for $79 at Amazon . That's a massive saving of $220 compared to its usual retail price of $299. This price makes the advanced tracker cheaper than the Fitbit Charge 5 and the Fitbit Inspire 3 , both of which lack the bright, beautiful screen and smartwatch capabilities of the Sense 2. It’s a truly fantastic deal, especially as the Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

If you're on the hunt for a large TV for not very much money, then you'll want to consider this Fire TV discount. Right now the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is on sale for just $249 on Amazon . At $100 off its usual price, this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've spotted to date.

The Insignia F30 Series is a capable 4K Fire TV with built-in Alexa voice control, DTS Studio sound, HDR support and a good looking 60hz display that's great for shows, games, and movies. In fact, we rank it as one of the best TVs under $500 and love its responsive user interface, Amazon Alexa support and surprisingly great sound.

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you've been considering buying an air fryer, this Black Friday deal could be the push you need. Right now, the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is on sale for $99 at Amazon , saving you $30. Considering everything this air fryer can offer, this Ninja Air Fryer deal is a bargain. Not only does it air fry delicious and crispy foods, but it can roast, reheat and dehydrate meals. It's no wonder this air fryer is an ever present on the Amazon best sellers list. It also comes in a stylish, high gloss finish in black/grey to suit any kitchen.

(Image credit: Sony)

Here's another excellent headphone deal that's definitely worth considering. Right now, the Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones on sale for $123 at Amazon . That’s 50% off compared to its full retail price of $249. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen on these headphones. Best Buy has the same low price.

The Sony WH-XB910N headphones offer strong noise cancelling, which makes them an ideal pick for commuting, working in a public space or when you want to zone out and focus on your favorite music. Plus, extra bass creates a deep and punchy soundscape, although some reviews do suggest the bass levels might be a little too heavy.

These Sony Bluetooth headphones shine when it comes to battery life with 30 hours of rated playback on a single charge. And when you do need a top-up, just 10-minutes of charging will give you an additional 4 and half hours of playback.

(Image credit: Future)

The previous-gen Apple Watch SE is now Apple's entry-level smartwatch. That said, it's still an excellent watch — even more so now that it's on sale. Walmart has it on sale for $199, which is $50 cheaper than Apple's price. (Walmart is the only retailer offering this price). The Apple Watch SE packs the same chip found in the Series 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

(Image credit: Hisense )

I expect to see a ton of TV discounts this holiday season. But if you can't wait till late November and need a new TV asap, this 58-inch TV is as good as it gets price-wise. Currently, Walmart has the Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $298. If you don't need a premium TV viewing experience, this TV is for you. It has Dolby Vision HDR/HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, and a stylish/bezel-less design. I also like that it packs the Roku platform for all of your streaming needs. It's a great value TV if you don't have a big budget and don't require top-notch picture quality. Make sure to follow our Black Friday TV deals coverage for more sales this month.

(Image credit: Future)

Google is getting in on the action for early Black Friday deals by offering a huge sale on its smart speakers. Right now you can get the Google Nest Audio for just $49 at the Google Store, which is 50% off the regular price.

We really like the Nest Audio. It earned 4 out of 5 stars in our Google Nest Audio review , and it’s also one of the best smart speakers you can buy right now. For the money you get a clean-looking speaker with loud sound with strong bass that really packs a punch.

Google Assistant is also along for the ride, which makes controlling your music and smart home devices an absolute breeze.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds and want a fit that's stable enough for exercise, this could be the early Black Friday deal for you. Right now the Bose Sport Earbuds are on sale for $119 at Amazon . That’s $30 off and it's a record-low price that applies to three different color options.

These lightweight earbuds offer the famous Bose sound quality in a compact secure package perfect for those who lead an active lifestyle. In our Bose Sport Earbuds review , we said that "Bose’s minimalist aesthetic appeal and warm sound will still find some great value out of these relatively affordable fitness buds" and at this price, they are even better value for money.

(Image credit: Amazon)

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $274 $179 @ Amazon

As someone who owns a Roomba robot vac, I can tell you that they can save you a ton of time keeping the house clean. And right now the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is just $179 on Amazon , down from $274. That's nearly $100 off, and it's a new lowest ever price for this top performing robot vacuum.

In our iRobot Roomba 694 review , we praised this robot vac's solid cleaning performance, ease of use and handy features like scheduling. Considering this is one of the best performers, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is certainly a fantastic deal, and one that is bound to fly off the shelves.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

It's time to get your game on without emptying your wallet. Right now you can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for just $559 at Best Buy . That's $350 off its original $899 price.

This budget gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. These are not top-end specs but they should be sufficient for playing the best PC games at medium settings.

The display offers a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz, and you get 2 USB A ports, a USB-C port and HDMI. The whole thing weighs under 5 pounds, so you should be able to game on the go without a problem.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Powerbeats Pro, an excellent pair of wireless earbuds, just hit their lowest price ever. If you like to run or workout — or you're just looking for a secure fit on the go — these are the headphones to get.

Right now, the Powerbeats Pro are just $149 at Amazon . That's $100 off the original retail price and ties the record-low price for these earbuds. This deal applies to all three colors: black, ivory and navy.

In our Powerbeats Pro review , we gave it high score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. We praised the earbuds for having a comfortable and stable fit while running and for having long battery life. The integration with Apple devices is also seamless, even if the charging case is a bit bulky.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Happy Halloween, all! This is deals editor Louis here highlighting the best early Black Friday deals of the season. I know what you're thinking...why on earth are we doing a live blog on Black Friday deals this early in the season.

As we're all aware — every year retailers start their Black Friday deals earlier and earlier. I've usually been skeptical of October deals, but the truth is — there are a lot of really good sales happening now. Ever since Amazon held its October Prime Day earlier this month, retailers have all scrambled to unveil their early Black Friday deals as well.

I'll be honest — there are a lot of mediocre deals out there. BUT there are some deals that have taken me by surprise. (And I've been covering deals for 10+ years now). For example, I didn't expect to see a 2022 LG OLED TV on sale for $569. Yes, it's an entry level model, but it's still a solid deal and an amazing price. Those are the kind of deals we're bringing you in this live blog.

So without further ado — here's what's on my deals radar for today. If there's something you're looking/hoping to buy this season, feel free to shoot me an e-mail . (I'm personally shopping for a new TV).

(Image credit: DreamCloud )

Last year I purchased a new bed that I keep in my family's old house for when I visit/stay over. I got the basic Purple Mattress, which I love. However, I'm a tall-ish/heavy guy (6'3", 245 lbs.) and part of me wishes that bed offered just a tad more support. (It's memory foam only).

So, this year I'm thinking of buying a new bed for my place and this is the bed I have my eyes on. It's 25% off right as part of a very rare flash sale. The 14-inch DreamCloud hybrid mattress offers both memory foam and coils, to give you that bounciness that memory foam beds lacks. It's also one of the tallest beds we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review , we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. (That's me!)

As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

If you don't need a new bed, I'm a big fan of the DreamCloud duvet. I purchased it a few years back and use it year-round. The down-alternative duvet is fluffy and light for summer months, but locks in heat during those colder, winter months. Make sure to check out our Black Friday mattress deals page for more deals on all things bedroom related.

(Image credit: Future)

It may not be the newest MacBook Air, but there’s still plenty to love about the MacBook Air M1. It packs fantastic battery life (over 14 hours on our battery test), excellent performance thanks to its M1 CPU, and a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display. It's now on sale for $799, which is the cheapest price we've seen all year for this laptop.

This same config hit $749 last year, but it was a student-only deal and it lasted less than a day. Today's sale is open to anyone. By comparison, Amazon has it sale for $899 , which is $100 higher than Best Buy's price.

If you're a Mac user, I'd keep an eye on Best Buy this holiday season. They've been offering killer Apple deals since the summer. For instance, they had the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros for $400 off and they had the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $899, which to date remains the cheapest MacBook Pro I've ever seen. Amazon price matched most of them (excluding the 13-inch MBP M1 deal), but I feel like Amazon's stock is somewhat flaky when prices are that low (whereas Best Buy rarely sells out).

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Seeing the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Mixer on sale for $249 isn't too shocking. In fact, we saw this same price/deal last Black Friday. What's surprising is seeing this price low THIS early in the season. Normally, we don't see price cuts this aggressive on KitchenAid Mixers till mid-to-late November. To see it on Halloween is surprising!

That said, this mixer holds a spot in our list of the best stand mixers you can buy. It has the power to handle the dough for six loaves of bread or 72 cookies. During Thanksgiving, it can mash 7 pounds of potatoes, leaving you free to carve the turkey and whisk up the gravy. It's big, heavy, and made for bakers who bake a lot and bake often. Make sure to check out our KitchenAid promo codes page for more ways to save on KitchenAid gear.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

There are tons of cheap Chromebooks out there, but for me — the Asus C433 merits your attention. This is a great no-frills laptop because unlike many cheap Chromebooks, it packs a 1080p touchscreen (most max out at 1366 x 768) and it packs an Intel Core M3-8100Y CPU (instead of a Celeron CPU). You also get 8GB of RAM (instead of 4GB) and 64GB of eMMC storage.

This machine won't break any speed records and I definitely don't recommend it for gaming, but for students or for light/basic Web-based tasks, it's perfect and keeps your budget in check.

(Image credit: Ninja)

I love my Ninja CE251! It's a budget machine, but it makes a damn good cup of coffee. It's compact, very easy to use, and it comes with a glass carafe. It has all the basics you'd want in a machine like an auto-programming feature, built-in warming plate that keeps your coffee hot, and the plastic parts of the machine are BPA-free. But what really draws me to this machine is how good the coffee is. (I've tried various different coffees and the results are always solid). I bought it at $79 ($20 off), but it's now fallen to $69, which is a very nice price for this machine. You can check out my full thoughts on it here .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

• Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel 6a is already a phone aimed at bargain hunters, and an Early Black Friday deal makes it an even better value. Best Buy is offering an unlocked version the Pixel 6a for $299 — that's $150 off its regular asking price.

We have seen the Pixel 6a available for less this shopping season. Verizon is currently offering the phone for free when you add a new line of service with the carrier and you sign up for an eligible plan, but that's going to require you to your wireless service from Verizon. (And with credits for you free phone spread out over 36 months, that's a three- year commitment.) Take advantage of Best Buy's offer, and you can take the Pixel 6a to the wireless carrier of your choice.

Our Pixel 6a review found that Google's budget phone is the best handset you can get for less than $500 with cameras that rival more expensive flagships. And now you can have that great camera phone for even less.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

• MacBook Air M2 (2022): $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon

There's many things to like about the MacBook Air M2, highlighted by its Apple-designed M2 chipset. But the starting price of $1,199 is pretty high for some people to swallow. Amazon is doing something about that in advance of Black Friday, by offering the latest MacBook at a savings of $150 .

You can find steeper discounts on Macs, but generally that applies mostly to older models. To be able to pick up a brand new MacBook Air running the latest Apple silicon for $1,049 is quite a deal.

Our MacBook Air M2 (2022) review praised Apple's laptop for its winning combination of performance, design and battery life. In fact our testing found that the MacBook Air is capable of delivering more than 14 hours of battery life. One of our chief complaints is that this new MacBook Air cost more than the version it replaced — but Amazon's price break eliminates that concern.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB): $1,299 $999 @ Amazon

Good Morning, and welcome back to the Tom's Guide Black Friday live blog. There's plenty of fresh (and ongoing) deals to be had right now, so let dive right into the good stuff!

One of our favorite Android phones has been sliced $300 off in this early Black Friday deal. Right now the uber-powerful, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for $999 at Amazon , that's quite a discount from its regular retail price of $1,299.

In our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review we labeled this device a "stellar phone overall" and also called it "an amped-up Galaxy Note with a faster S Pen built in, lots of camera improvements, a brighter display and faster charging." Although the shorter battery life than its predecessor remains a little disappointing.

(Image credit: Asus)

Black Friday deals regularly serve up low priced Chromebooks, and right now Best Buy is offering tempting savings on a range of budget models. Case in point, this Asus 14" C433 Chromebook is on sale for $179 at Best Buy . That's a saving of $200 compared to its full retail price of $379.

This 2-in-1 Chromebook can function as both a traditional laptop as well as a tablet-style device — and the 14-inch NanoEdge display is bordered by ultrathin bezels. Underneath the sleek silver shell, you'll find an Intel Core M3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC of storage. As you'd expect for the price, this isn't a powerhouse laptop but it'll do all the everyday basis, and do them without any fuss.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Best Buy isn't holding back until Black Friday arrives to start offering seriously big savings, just look at this Samsung 75" 4K TV on sale for $579 at Best Buy . That's a massive $270 off this supersized television. There's no question that this one of the best 75" TV deals around right now.

If you want a huge television on a budget, then this Samsung model is a great choice. With support for HDR10+ and a 60Hz refresh rate, the visuals of the TV are top-notch for the price. It also comes with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2. And, thanks to Tizen OS, you can access all the best streaming services including Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Only two HDMI ports is a drawback, and it lacks many of the bells and whistles you'd find on the best Samsung TVs . But considering its extra-large display size and it's relatively modest price, these are scarifies that shouldn't dissuade you from considering a purchase.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey for Tom's Guide)

We rank the Roku Streaming Stick 4K as one of the best streaming devices you can buy, in fact it comes in at the very top of our roundup. We've praised this nifty little streaming stick at full price, now at a new all-time low price it's even easier to recommend.

For a limited time, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $24 at Amazon . That’s 50% off its full retail price of $49. We saw this streaming device drop to $26 earlier in the month, but Amazon have now gone that little bit lower ahead of Black Friday.

The best-in-class streaming stick offers a super clean interface and a comprehensive app store, which is handy for accessing all the best streaming services . And we really appreciate that Roku has shown restraint when it comes to overcrowding its UI with advertisements and content recommendations. That’s not something we can say about the user experience on Fire TV 4K .

(Image credit: Amazon)

Happy November, all! Deals editor Louis hopping back onboard our Black Friday live blog. It feels like just yesterday was the first day of summer and now here we are....November 1.

Ok, so my first deal of the day isn't what you'd traditionally think of for Black Friday, but with winter coming — it's a deal that just makes sense. Right now Amazon has its Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater on sale for $72. That's 50% off and one of the cheapest propane patio heaters I've seen. (It's also an all-time price low for this heater). If you're looking for more heaters, Home Depot is knocking 50% off patio heaters with deals from $99 .

(Image credit: Samsung )

If you need a little help getting your apartment clean for the holidays — this is the deal for you. Samsung has its JetBot Robot Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $249. That's a healthy $350 off! The vac uses LiDAR sensors to map out your house and get around obstacles. It works on carpeting/hardwood floors and can even provide you with a real-time cleaning report sent to your smartphone. It has a washable dustbin and runs for 90 minutes on a single charge. Both Samsung and Walmart are offering the same price (notice how Walmart inflates the "original" price to $1,299)!

(Image credit: Amazon)

Signature Fitness Dumbbell Set w/ Stand: $69 $46 @ Amazon

As much as I enjoy a workout with heavy weights, it's just as important to target those smaller muscles with lighter weights. That's why I love this deal. Amazon has the Signature Fitness 32-Pound Dumbbell Set (with stand) on sale for $46. It includes three dumbbell sets in 3-lb., 5-lb., and 8-lb. weights. (You get 6 dumbbells in total). It even includes an easy to assemble weight stand. The dumbbells themselves are coated in durable, neoprene material. This is part of a bigger fitness sale happening at Amazon today, which includes deals on yoga mats, yoga blocks, kettlebells, and more. You can shop the full fitness sale here .

(Image credit: Walmart )

Here's a deal I never would've imagined. Through November 3, Walmart is offering its Walmart Plus membership service for $49/year. Thats 50% off and the first time Walmart has ever significantly discounted its membership program. Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Normally priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items, fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart/Murphy USA fuel stations, free access to Paramount Plus, and more.

Walmart's Black Friday deals will start next week (Monday) and members get early access to them, which makes this deal very timely!

(Image credit: Future)

I'll admit, Walmart isn't my go-to for Apple deals. However, on occasion they do offers some pretty epic discounts. Their best deals are usually on previous-gen devices, as we see with this deal here. Walmart has the AirPods (2nd gen) on sale for $89.99. That's the cheapest price I could find for these buds right now. It's also just $10 shy of their all-time price low. Despite being a few years old, they're still a reliable pair of buds and a solid value at this price. You can check out our original AirPods 2 review for our full details.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Here at Tom's Guide, we've tested dozens of home security cameras. While there are plenty you'll find in the sub-$100 range, not all are great. However, the Blink Outdoor Camera bucks that trend. This small, wireless camera can be mounted just about anywhere and produces very good 1080p video. We also like that its two AA batteries will last up to two years on a charge. Amazon offered the cam for $59 back during July's Prime Day, but we haven't seen it hit this price since then. It's an all-time price low a solid security cam.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Slam Track: $32 $24 @ Best Buy

You can't have a Black Friday sale without toy deals and Best Buy is now offering its first batch of sales on toys. The retailer is discounting toy sets from Hot Wheels, Fisher Price, Disney, Barbie, and more with prices from $14.

As a Mario Kart fan, the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Slam Track Set for $24 caught my eye. Kids simply load the included Mario Kart vehicle into the track, press the launch button, and then get to see the car race (or fly off) the track. It's a modest $8 off, but Macy's has it for $29 , Kohl's for $32 , and Walmart has it for $36 .

You can shop the Best Buy toy sale via this link .

(Image credit: Future)

Unlocked Moto G Power (2021): $249 $129 @ Best Buy

When it comes to battery life, the Moto G Power (2021) is one of the reigning champs. In our tests, it lasted an average of 14 hours and 4 minutes, which means you can get through the day — and then some — without having to charge your phone. While there is a newer 2022 model, that phone's lackluster CPU resulted in laggy app launches and overall disappointing performance, which makes the 2021 model the phone to get. In our Moto G Power 2021 review , we called it the best budget handset you'll find.

(Image credit: Amazon)

• Amazon Fire 8 HD Kids Pro: $139 $69 @ Amazon

It's no surprise to see Amazon offering discounts on its own products around the holidays, but this is too big a price drop for parents to be blasé about. The Amazon Fire 8 HD Kids Pro tablet is currently half-off , letting you pick up this kid-friendly tablet for $69.

That's a fine discount on a tablet that's aimed at kids ages 6-12 and that parents will find to be a good starter device. Parents will also appreciate all the curated content that's available through an included one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which provides access to books, games, videos and apps.

This is a 2021 model, so you'll have to look elsewhere for a tablet with newer specs. But the appeal of the Amazon Fire 8 HD 2021 is that it gives your kids a tablet all their own while maintaining a strong sense of parental controls.

(Image credit: Google)

• Nest Wifi mesh router w/ 2 access points: $349 $199 @ Best Buy

Nest Wifi doesn't take up a lot space to provide home-wide Wi-Fi. And thanks to a Best Friday deal, it won't create a lot of space in your wallet, either.

Normally, a Nest Wifi router and two additional access points will cost you around $349. Best Buy has cut the price by $150 , letting you get the complete package for $199.

According to our Nest Wifi review , this three-part setup can cover a 5,400-square foot home. The dual-band router is easy to setup and unobtrusive. We also like the built-in Google Assistant and intercom function.

(Image credit: Lego)

Good Morning! Welcome back to our Black Friday live coverage, let's see what new deals appear today as well as what noteworthy sales are sticking around a little longer.

First up, Amazon has discounted a whole load of Lego sets as part of its early Black Friday deals. There are savings on sets across various themed ranges including Star Wars, Marvel and Lego City and more. Plus, with prices starting from just $13 there is a Lego deal here to fit every budget.

(Image credit: Kitchenaid)

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer: $449 $249 @ Target

Quality kitchen appliances can be eye wateringly expensive, which makes the Black Friday sales period the ideal time to upgrade your cooking equipment. And, right now, Target is serving up a tasty discount on one of the best stand mixers you can buy.

For a limited time, the KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer is on sale for $249 at Target . That's a discount of $200 compared to its usual retail price of $449. We love this appliance for its large 5qt capacity, dishwasher-safe parts and compatibility with all KitchenAid mixer attachments.

Plus, it's an overall fantastic mixer that has the power to handle enough dough for six loaves at once (or 72 cookies, if you've got a killer sweet tooth). However, it is a fairly bulky machine so it's probably not the ideal pick if you want to regularly move your mixer between different kitchens.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of our favorite early Black Friday deals from last week has just dropped even lower. The iPad Air 4 was already reduced by $130 at Walmart, but the retailer has now slashed it by an additional $120. Right now, the 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020/64GB) is on sale for $349 at Walmart . That's a new lowest ever price for this excellent Apple tablet.

In our iPad Air 4 review , we labeled it “the best tablet for most people” and that hasn’t really changed in the last two years since its launch. At the time we praised its elegant design, super-fast processor, sharp display, USB-C charging and support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard and second-generation pencil.

All these positives remain true, but so do the drawbacks such as a lack of Face ID and the removal of the headphone jack. But the latter is less of an issue if you score one of the best AirPod deals . Discounts of this quality on popular Apple devices don't tend to stick around very long so make sure to secure your iPad Air while stock is available.

(Image credit: Amazon)

G'morning, all! This is deals editor Louis taking over the live blog for the day. There's a fresh batch of new deals to look at this morning, so let's jump to it.

The holidays are coming and that means indulging in your favorite foods. If you need a break from the heavy eating, Walmart has the Nutribullet 32-ounce Personal Blender on sale for $59. It's great for making smoothies, soups, sauces, or just about anything. Usually only select colors are on sale, but right now Walmart has all colors on sale for $59.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Gigabyte Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3050 Ti: $999 $549 @ Best Buy

It's insane how far prices have dropped for gaming laptops. A year ago, this rig would've cost upwards of $999. Today it's on sale for just $549. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p (144Hz) LCD, Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. I personally wish it had more RAM but it's a solid machine for casual gaming and/or everyday use.

Best Buy also has the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop on sale for $549 . It also packs an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, but the IdeaPad houses a Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and a 256GB SSD (which gives the Gigabyte rig a slight upper hand in terms of storage).

(Image credit: Beats)

There are a lot of Beats headphones on sale at Amazon today . Most of them are good deals, but most of them have also been $10 to $20 cheaper in the past few days. The one deal that stands out the most is on the Beats Solo 3. They're 50% off and down to just $99 right now, which is their lowest price ever. Yes, they've been on sale multiple times before, but only once have they been this cheap. (And that was during last year's Black Friday sales). The Beats Solo 3 are a solid mid-range pair of headphones. They're known for offering up to two whole days of battery life on a full charge. They also feature NFC and Bluetooth tech to connect to most modern-day smartphones and devices.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

The World Cup is just a few days out and if you're looking for a big-screen TV — but don't have a big-screen TV budget — this TV is for you. Amazon has the Insignia F30 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $549. If you're not familiar with the F30, we named it one of the best TVs under $500 (although obviously this 75-inch model is just over $500 at $549). However, if you want to stay under $500, Amazon also has the Insignia F30 70-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $449 (was $649). The 75-inch model was sold out yesterday, but is back in stock now.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Ultra-wide monitors are all the rage these days among PC gamers. Not only do they provide a more immersive experience, but they can instantly make any desktop look modern. Right now Walmart has the Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Monitor on sale for an insanely low price of $229. It his this price last Black Friday, but regularly sells for much more. It has a 3440 x 1440 display, AMD FreeSync support, picture-by-picture/picture-in-picture support, and a 4ms response time.

(Image credit: Future)

Picking a new coffee machine can be a tricky process. However, if you're looking for an affordable pod-based machine, the Keurig K-Select is one of the best Keurig coffee makers you can buy. It's an upgrade of the K-Classic, with a slightly smaller build, but a bulkier form factor. One of its biggest highlights is that it has this "strong" button found in only a few Keurigs. It essentially kicks up the flavor of K-Cups and in our Keurig K-Select review , it didn't disappoint. It also has a quieter warm-up/brew cycle, a 52-ounce water reservoir, and the ability to brew a 12-ounce serving, which happens to be the largest size for Keurigs on the market today.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $84 $34 @ Amazon

Amazon loves slashing the prices of its own devices during Black Friday, and the online retailer isn't waiting any longer to offer one of the best Alexa devices with a significant discount.

Right now, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is on sale for $34 at Amazon . That’s a massive $50 off the Alexa-powered smart display and drops it down to a new lowest-ever price. This ranks as one of the best early Black Friday deals we’ve spotted at Amazon.

In our Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) review we labeled the device a “compact and capable bedside smart display with a built-in camera and Alexa.” And we praised it for its functional design, decent sound for its small stature and built-in 2MP camera for video calls. It makes a great bedside table device, but it also functions well in the kitchen where it can be used to create shopping lists and browse recipes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Apple TV 4K (2021) has currently on sale for $99 at Amazon . That's a saving of $79, and brings the streaming device back down to its lowest ever price. We rank the Apple TV 4K as one of the best streaming devices you can buy, and it's the device of choice for our senior editor in charge in streaming — no wonder we're shouting about this discount.

As we explain in our Apple TV 4K (2021) review , this is a super-speedy streaming device for fast app load times, thanks to the A12 Bionic system-on-chip. Also, its interface is the best of any streaming device we've tested. The problem with recommending the Apple TV 4K in the past has always been its exorbitant price, but thanks to this Black Friday deal that's not so much of an issue right now.

(Image credit: Future)

One of our favorite early Black Friday discounts comes courtesy of Amazon, which is offering one of the best outdoor security cameras at a fraction of its cost.

For a limited time, you can get the Blink Outdoor Camera on sale for just $59 at Amazon . That's $40 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this camera. We have seen this price before but last time it was exclusively for Prime members, right now it's available to anyone.

This small, wireless camera can be mounted just about anywhere; it produces very good 1080p video; and its two AA batteries will last up to two years on a charge. In our Blink Outdoor review , we also praised its comprehensive app, which lets you create custom motion zones, clip length, and more. There are plenty of sub-$100 cameras that aren't worth your money, but the Blink Outdoor is one of the few exceptions.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Early Black Friday deals have already offered several sizeable 4K TVs at fantastic discounts, and here's another saving that's caught our eye. This Samsung 60-inch LED 4K TV is on sale for $419 at Best Buy — that's $130 off.



This Samsung TV offers a Crystal UHD panel with full 4K resolution. Plus, it has HDR support and PurColor for vibrant colors every single time. It's also a Smart TV powered by Tizen for easy access to all the streaming services you could want. And it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient voice control.

It's 60Hz refresh rate and lack of a custom low-latency mode doesn't make it the ideal choice for next-gen gaming, but this is still a great budget-friendly pick if you want a large television without forking out for a pricey OLED.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/44mm): $279 $239 @ Amazon

Here's the first noteworthy discount I've seen on the new Apple Watch SE 2022. Amazon has the GPS/44mm model on sale for $239. It's a modest $30 off, but the best price cut I've seen on this model so far. Now here's the big question — will it get cheaper on Black Friday or Cyber Monday? My personal answer is yes! I think it'll be at least $50 off, which is only an extra $20 discount. So overall — I think today's price is pretty solid (especially given that it's the larger 44mm model).

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I mentioned this deal yesterday, but I think it merits a repeat. Ending November 3 at 11:59 pm ET, Walmart is taking 50% off its Walmart Plus membership. Normally priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), Walmart Plus includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items, fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart/Murphy USA fuel stations, free access to Paramount Plus, and more. Walmart's Black Friday deals will start next week (Monday) and members also get early access to them, which makes this deal very timely.

(Image credit: iRobot)

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 sits at the very top of our guide to the best robot mops . It not only outperformed all the other robot mops we tested, but it uses the same advanced navigation found in the Roomba s9 robot vacuum to clean and map your home. Using the iRobot app, you can command the Braava jet m6 to clean specific rooms or areas while avoiding no-go spots such as pet food bowls. It's been on sale before, but right now both Amazon and iRobot are offering it for $299 — which is its lowest price ever.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro Indoor Combo: $369 $219 @ Amazon

I'm not a big home cook, so this is the kind of appliance I need in my kitchen. The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 unit can do just about anything. It can grill, bake, roast, broil, and dehydrate your favorite foods. It features a 12-inch barbecue griddle that offers precise temperature control for precise cooking. It also has an air fry feature that lets you deep fry foods using 75% less fat than typical deep fryers. It's now at its lowest price ever.