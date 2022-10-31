ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Titans' Showrunner Shares Big Praise For Titus Welliver's Debut As Lex Luthor In Season 4

By Nick Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6oLU_0itnZM9q00

When Titans makes its return to HBO Max just over a year after Season 3 wrapped up, the comic book series will take on another iconic DC villain with its version of Superman’s super-foe Lex Luthor , and he’s noted as being the only person Bruce Wayne is afraid of . Titus Welliver, of Bosch and Sons of Anarchy fame, is taking on the role for Season 4, and while fans have only seen a little bit of the character via trailer footage, showrunner Greg Walker shared some huge praise for the actor with CinemaBlend while also talking about how surprisingly easily the show landed him.

Having seen the first handful of Titans ' Season 4 installments, I asked Greg Walker about the importance of bringing Welliver in for such a big role as Lex Luthor, and before he could even address the answer directly, the showrunner shared a heaping load of praise for the actor's work. In his words:

Yeah, it's funny, because I keep on going back to those episodes and looking at effects. And often when you go back, you're like, 'Oh, I should have added more here,' or 'We cut that weird.' But you know, at some point, you get so deep in the process, you can't go back and re-cut. And I never feel bad about looking at Titus' stuff. I always feel like he's just so dead on in every way. It was such a gift to have him on the show.

I can attest to the fact that Titus Welliver brings a similar gravitas to the role of Lex as Esai Morales brought as Deathstroke, but with a far larger ego and sense of his own accomplishments. I don't think anyone would expect any version of Lex to fall into comparisons to, say, Paul Dano's The Riddler in Matt Reeves' The Batman , and Welliver doesn't defy those expectations. Instead, he helps Titans to kick off its fourth season with some big stakes.

Speaking of high-pressure stakes, Greg Walker then reversed course a bit to talk about how the Titans team landed on Welliver as the prime choice, saying:

So backing up, when we decided that we wanted to do a Lex story, and have Lex be a part of the season, we knew we weren't going to get him for very many episodes, and we knew we wanted to go big impact. . . . So in doing that, we really wanted to cast an actor who would really land that character. And Greg Berlanti, who's a genius in casting, I reached out and I think he made the suggestion of Titus. I've been a Titus fan for I'm embarrassed to say how long, but decades, and knew of him and followed his work, and really knew him from Bosch and was a huge fan. What I loved about him was his gravity, and his economy of expression. He's very simple and focused, but he conveys a world of feeling and emotion.

Titus Welliver is one of those actors who doesn't need to bounce between opposite ends of the performative spectrum to deliver effective and superb performances, which is a testament to his inherent watchability, considering how many roles he's had in his lengthy career. All hail Deadwood 's Silas Adams.

In any case, the actor enjoyed a short stint within Marvel's live-action projects as Agent Blake for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the one-shot Item 47 , but Titans marks his first foray into DC TV. And it's almost a surprise to learn that after hearing just how primed he already was to join this HBO Max show specifically.

So when we approached him, I thought that it was a tough one, since ... it's someone we're really reaching out to get. And it's hard, because you're selling somebody on a character who's been done a couple of times, famously. So I had a whole speech prepared, and I was all geared up and ready to kind of pitch him, and I didn't get a word in, because he's a giant Titans fan of the books, starting with (Marv) Wolfman and (George) Perez, and then onward. He took me through all the volumes of Titans that he had over the phone, and I was just sitting on the phone like, 'Just don't screw it up. Just don't screw up.'

As it turns out, Welliver wasn't just a fan of the comics. Rather, he was already quite familiar with any and all of the characters and actors he might be sharing the screen with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sw7Zj_0itnZM9q00

(Image credit: HBO Max)

According to Greg Walker, Welliver came into Titans as prepared as could be, and was versed in everything that had come before in this live-action universe. In his words:

Some people bone up, you know, on shows; that's normal. But he had watched it, and he could refer to shots. He's a director himself, so he admired the look of the show, and how we built it. Anyway, I was just thinking like, 'Just pinch me, because this is a dream.' And then at the very end, he said, 'So I'm in. Do you have any questions?' [Laughs.] I was like, 'No. Thank you.'

In Greg Walker's mind, the Bosch star was mentally well-equipped to handle the role, as he came at it with the understanding of how the creative team wanted to use him for Conor's storyline. Here's how he put it:

For sure, and I think that he really caught and worked with what's super interesting to us about Lex. The complexity of someone who has all the power in the world, who has been evil and is kind of comfortable with that. You know, it doesn't keep him up at night, his transgressions. He wouldn't even see them as transgressions. They're just expressions of a destiny that he seems hellbent on fulfilling.

Viewers will have to check out Season 4 to see just how successful Lex and others are when it comes to deciding their destinies.

Beyond Lex Luthor, fans can also expect to get acquainted with another pair of devious and haunting villains in Joseph Morgan’s Brother Blood and Franka Potente’s Mother Mayhem, as well as Lisa Ambalavanar’s Jinx. And we can probably expect to see some crossover action between TItans and Brec Bassinger’s Stargirl heroine, although it may be a bit more bittersweet now that The CW has canceled that Geoff Johns series .

Titans Season 4 will be available for everyone with an HBO Max subscription on Thursday, November 3, with the first two episodes going live for the debut. Check out other upcoming DC TV shows , and head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are on the way, assuming Lex Luthor hasn’t ended the world before then.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Penguin’ Sets Cristin Milioti As Female Lead Sofia Falcone

Made for Love star Cristin Milioti is returning to HBO Max as the female lead opposite Colin Farrell in the DC original limited drama series The Penguin (working title), a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The series expands upon the world Reeves has created for Warner Bros Pictures’ blockbuster and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. Related Story HBO Max Orders 'The Penguin' Limited Series As 'The Batman' Clocks $301 Million+ At Global Box Office Related Story Mark Consuelos Eyes The Presidency In 'The Girls On The Bus' HBO Max Series Related Story 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' Takes Swipes At...
E! News

Henry Cavill Reacts to Twilight Author Stephenie Meyer Wanting Him to Play Edward

Watch: Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart's "Twilight" Audition Secrets. Hold on tight for this revelation, spider monkeys: Henry Cavill could've been Edward Cullen. Though the actor didn't know about the movie's existence, Twilight author Stephenie Meyer once envisioned him as her "perfect Edward." However, per a 2007 post on her blog, she was disappointed to find that then 24-year-old Cavill wasn't the right age for her vampire protagonist.
wegotthiscovered.com

Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue

In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
Polygon

The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals finally defeated god, and now they have a new one

There’s still one more bookend issue to go in the saga of AXE: Judgment Day, but it’s safe to say it’s Marvel’s best crossover event in years — maybe the best Big Two crossover in years. In AXE: Judgment Day #6, we saw how the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals kept the Progenitor Celestial from executing humanity. All that’s left is the fallout, to be contained in next week’s AXE: Judgment Day Omega.
Polygon

New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer is giving off surprisingly strong Titanic vibes

Set more than 10 years after the events of 2009’s Avatar, James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water finds a fully Navi-ified Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their since-born kids sticking it out on Pandora. Little is known about the plot of the film, other than that it will follow “the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.” Plus lots of water!
TechRadar

Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit

Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
Cinemablend

Super Mario Bros. Actor Defends Chris Pratt’s Controversial Accent Following Fan Backlash

From the moment it was announced that Chris Pratt is voicing Mario in Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, that casting decision has been embroiled in controversy. Many people piped in on social media to share their belief that Pratt wasn’t the right actor to voice the Nintendo icon, and that backlash hasn’t died down since we got a quick taste of Pratt’s Mario voice in the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Now Khary Payton, one of Pratt’s co-stars, is coming to the Guardians of the Galaxy actor's defense over the controversial accent.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
160K+
Followers
39K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy