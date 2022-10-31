Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Blockbuster Trade News
There have been more high-profile NFL trade rumors than we can count leading up to tomorrow's trade deadline. But the Baltimore Ravens shocked the world with a blockbuster of a deal today. On Monday, NFL insiders reported that the Ravens have acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears....
The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
Look: Ezekiel Elliott Has 1-Word Description Of Tony Pollard
After Tony Pollard had the game of his career on Sunday, backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott only had one thing to say about his performance:. Pollard went off for 131 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the Cowboys' 49-29 blowout of the Bears this past weekend. With Zeke resting due to a knee sprain, Tony took over as the driving force of the team's offense in Week 8.
Report: Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks
The Saints lost Mark Ingram early on against the Raiders, and it sounds like he'll be out for several weeks due to injury.
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones again compares RBs Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was sidelined with a knee injury during the team's Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears, paving the way for Tony Pollard to erupt for 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Dallas is on a bye in Week 9, but owner Jerry Jones is...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
Sources: Dolphins Sign Chubb to Over $110 Million Extension
Miami acquired the outside linebacker from the Broncos ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
