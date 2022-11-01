ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

My Utopian Self

A Modern Utopia, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. My Utopian Self. It falls to few of us to interview our better selves. My Utopian self is, of course, my better self—according to my best endeavours—and I must confess myself fully alive to the difficulties of the situation. When I came to this Utopia I had no thought of any such intimate self-examination.
THE WORK OF FIFTEEN DAYS

The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VI. THE WORK OF FIFTEEN DAYS. For some time I stood tottering on the mound regardless of my safety. Within that noisome den from which I had emerged I had thought with a narrow intensity only of our immediate security. I had not realised what had been happening to the world, had not anticipated this startling vision of unfamiliar things. I had expected to see Sheen in ruins—I found about me the landscape, weird and lurid, of another planet.
Phantoms of Reality - Chapter IX Alexandre

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Phantoms of Reality - Chapter IX: "Alexandre—" Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930: CHAPTER IX. "Alexandre—" Derek turned back to...
How to Create a “Killer Pitch Deck”

Hello, dear startup founders. I apologize at once for the long read, I tried to describe everything briefly, but practice shows that it is necessary to explain everything in detail so that it would be easier for teams to implement. This is my first article, so please don't throw too...
17 Metrics for Measuring DevOps Success

Productivity in software development has always been tricky to measure. Unlike in other industries, the act of programming is not something that’s easy to parallelize. The development process is unique - in that, it requires a diverse mix of technical and communications skills, which calls for a set of specialized metrics to keep track of the team’s vitals.
Chapter XVIII: The Pirate Planet

Astounding Stories of Super-Science February 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Pirate Planet: Chapter XVIII. CHAPTER XVIII. The wires that bound the two men were removed, and McGuire and Sykes worked in...
The Complete Guide to Becoming a Software Architect

I had many conversations with software engineers in various domains and disciplines during the past 20 years of my career as a software engineer and software architect. Some of them were senior engineers having 8 or 10 years of experience. Many of them were early in their career having 3...
In Defense of Users' Right to Anonymity

In Techlore Talks #4, Henry and I discussed freedom of speech, anonymity on the internet, and the content moderation policies of online platforms. Certainly these are hot topics in this day and age, precisely because there are no clear-cut answers. In the episode, Henry posed the idea of a theoretical platform on the internet with strict identity verification, an idea which I feel has some merit: Anonymity online is too often abused in the modern day by malicious actors to spread disinformation and hateful ideas while skirting any potential consequences. Free speech is not—and has never been—an unlimited protection to say whatever you want, and if you have ever dealt with a hoard of pathetic, Lord of the Flies-esque social media profiles anonymously throwing insults your way, it’s very easy to see the appeal in a community where ideas are verifiably backed by real people.
The Best AI Articles of October 2022

Here are the five articles you have to read if you are learning about artificial intelligence or simply interested in expanding your knowledge in this field. This article was sponsored by HackerNoon, which means the articles you will see were all published on HackerNoon by amazing individuals, some of them from our community. Still, I carefully selected my personal top five amongst hundreds of other super interesting ones that you might enjoy even more. So please feel free to look at the AI tag on HackerNoon to see similar articles and keep learning!
A Guide to Building Interactive Charts in Flutter

Interactions are always important in data visualization. The Flutter charting library Graphic has a well-designed interaction system for various interactive charts. This system is built on several concepts, and when you leant these concepts you will find it's quite easy and flexible to handle interactions in Graphic. Some of the concepts are novel, but intuitive and easy to understand.
Hiring In-House vs. Virtual Graphic Designers

The purpose of graphic design goes beyond visual appeal — it serves as a means of communication between you and your target audience. Did you know that the human brain transmits 90% of its information visually?. Throughout the marketing funnel, businesses use graphics to convey information, encourage engagement, and...
Assign Types To Nested Objects In TypeScript

Objects are what you are dealing with working as a JavaScript developer, and needless to say, that holds true for TypeScript as well. TypeScript provides you with multiple ways to define type definitions for object properties. We'll look at a couple of them throughout this post, starting with simple examples and moving on to some advanced type definitions.
How the DAO Ecosystem Is Redefining Organizations on the Web

Things move quickly on the internet. Because information and content can now travel instantaneously worldwide, some firms are relocating their whole operations to cyberspace. And yet, the pace at which these firms function is....lagging?. Decentralization. Decentralization is commonly referred to as the shift of power (and decision-making) from a centralized...
Adventures in the Ghost World

Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. VI, No. 1 - The Ghost World. My whole attention was focused upon the strange beings. The Ghost World. By Sewell...
Why IT Companies Should Do Content Mapping

IT companies can and do generate huge quantities of content. It can be a crucial marketing tool, but only if it helps them achieve broader business goals, like driving high-quality traffic to their website, getting more leads, and increasing customer loyalty. One way to improve your content marketing efficiency is...
My Role to Play

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Phantoms of Reality - Chapter X: My Role to Play. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930: Phantoms of Reality - CHAPTER X....
The Noonification: The Sun Snarers (11/1/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Impact of Linux and the GNU Project. By...
Asynchronous Programming in Python using Async IO

Synchronous programming is a concept familiar to almost anyone starting to code as it’s the kind of code that is executed one instruction at a time. Whereas asynchronous programming is the kind of coding technique where the instructions are executed concurrently. This means that they are independent of the main program flow and are executed in the background without waiting for the completion of the previous task or instruction.
