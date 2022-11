‘The Maine Question’ asks how business savvy can help farmers succeed. Like opening any business, starting a farm can be challenging without any entrepreneurial knowledge or skills. To help to fill a gap between contemporary business education and agriculture among some beginning farmers, University of Maine faculty members Erin Percival Carter and Stephanie Welcomer established the Business, Agriculture, and Rural Development (BARD) technical assistance training program in the Maine Business School.

