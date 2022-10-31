St. Louis will see the return of XFL excitement in February when the Battlehawks kickoff their 2023 season. Professional football returned to St. Louis with the XFL in 2020, generating significant fanfare and raucous crowds in their inaugural season, but the success was toppled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was called off in March due to the pandemic, and the XFL suspended operations and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

