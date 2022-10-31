Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
The EYE’s Insider’s Election Guide
Next Tuesday, voters nationwide will travel to their polling places to cast their ballots and make their voices heard. Locally, the EYE is watching four races that stand to make the biggest impact on St. Louis. Board of Aldermen President. In the battle between “a progressive” and “maintaining the status...
St. Louis American
St. Louis American Photojournalist Wiley Price
The St. Louis American's Wiley Price was honored as a Media Person of the Year by the St. Louis Press Club on Thursday, Nov. 3rd, 2022. Video produced by Kevin Jones and James LeBine. Narrated by Kevin Jones. The St. Louis American.
St. Louis American
Salvation Army celebrates inaugural Reimagine 75 fundraiser
As guests celebrated during the inaugural Salvation Army Reimagine 75 fashion fundraiser on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Sheldon, artist Sage Gallan was creating a painting live on site. His work was auctioned during the evening, and helped the event raise over $80,00. The fashion show featured 12 local designers...
St. Louis American
American's Wiley Price named a Media Person of the Year
Congratulations to The St. Louis American's own Wiley Price who was honored as a Media Person of the Year by the St. Louis Press Club on Thursday, Nov. 3rd. Besides Price, others honored were Elliott Davis of Fox 2, Debbie Monterrey of KMOX, Joe Holleman of the St Louis Post Dispatch, Kay Quinn, and the “Living St Louis” Creative Team at Nine PBS.
St. Louis American
HSSU celebrates legacy, history of higher education achievement
Harris Stowe State University celebrated 165 years of educational excellence during a Founders Day Convocation event on Friday Oct. 28, 2002 on the HBCU’s campus. Dr. Lynn Beckwith, Jr., retired educator, HSSU alum Class of 1961, and St. Louis American 2013 Salute to Excellence in Education Lifetime Achievement Award recipient served as the Founders Day keynote speaker.
St. Louis American
A real pod person
Shavanna Spratt, creator, and host of the Da Hood Talks Podcast which is entering its third season, is a mother of two and a community activist who doesn’t plan on slowing down. “I needed to create a space for people who feel like me, who look like me,” said...
St. Louis American
St. Louis Battlehawks will return in 2023
St. Louis will see the return of XFL excitement in February when the Battlehawks kickoff their 2023 season. Professional football returned to St. Louis with the XFL in 2020, generating significant fanfare and raucous crowds in their inaugural season, but the success was toppled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was called off in March due to the pandemic, and the XFL suspended operations and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.
