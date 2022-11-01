ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Child, 12, struck while trick-or-treating Monday night in Schenectady

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EO3y4_0itnRkQq00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SCHENECTADY – A 12-year-old girl was struck and injured by a car Monday night while trick-or-treating in Schenectady, police said.

The child was taken to Albany Medical Center and was in stable condition later Monday night, police spokesman Sgt. Pat Irwin said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The child was struck at about 7:30 p.m. near the corner of Union Street and Maryland Avenue, Irwin said.

Tuesday: Police: Trick-or-treater struck by car in Schenectady remained in stable condition Tuesday morning

The car had been traveling east on Union Street and the child had been north on Maryland when the accident happened, Irwin said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOjRg_0itnRkQq00

The driver was cooperative at the scene and impairment was deemed not a factor in the incident, Irwin said.

Tuesday: Police: Trick-or-treater struck by car in Schenectady remained in stable condition Tuesday morning

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUF24_0itnRkQq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32p33H_0itnRkQq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fToW2_0itnRkQq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLSeM_0itnRkQq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZMxX_0itnRkQq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkDs4_0itnRkQq00

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Troy Police Looking Into Shooting That Sent Two People to Hospital

Troy police are still looking into a shooting in the city that resulted in two people being hurt. A man and woman were shot in the area of Fourth Street and Fulton Street Monday night. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-270-4421.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Washington County father charged with shooting son, 4, with BB gun

A 4-year-old child in Washington County was rushed to Albany Med, after being shot with a BB gun. His father was arrested in the crime. Police were called to the Prosser residence around 7:20 Saturday night. Police say they have been called to the home several times before. When they got there, they say they had to break up a fight between.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Found Dead At Juvenile Detention Center In Colonie

An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found dead at a juvenile detention center in the region. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, after staff found the man unresponsive at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility, located in Colonie, police said.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Whitehall man accused of shooting 4-year-old son with BB gun

A Whitehall man has been arrested after he allegedly shot his 4-year-old son in the stomach with a BB gun. That’s according to our media partners at The Post-Star. At last check, the boy was taken to Albany Medical Center. The paper reports that he has non-life threatening injuries.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two men charged with stealing 24 catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two men from out of state are in custody, accused of stealing a number of catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs. On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 6 a.m., Dispatch received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Honda dealership on South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs. Responding Patrol Division members located a 1991 Chevy van leaving the area matching the description given by the caller heading south on State Route 9 and a vehicle stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the Virginia license plates on the vehicle did not match to a 1991 Chevy van.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie

A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
COLONIE, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
317
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy