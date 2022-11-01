Child, 12, struck while trick-or-treating Monday night in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY – A 12-year-old girl was struck and injured by a car Monday night while trick-or-treating in Schenectady, police said.
The child was taken to Albany Medical Center and was in stable condition later Monday night, police spokesman Sgt. Pat Irwin said.
The child was struck at about 7:30 p.m. near the corner of Union Street and Maryland Avenue, Irwin said.
Tuesday: Police: Trick-or-treater struck by car in Schenectady remained in stable condition Tuesday morning
The car had been traveling east on Union Street and the child had been north on Maryland when the accident happened, Irwin said.
The driver was cooperative at the scene and impairment was deemed not a factor in the incident, Irwin said.
