EatingWell

7-Day Easy Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan for Between the Holidays

In the weeks following Thanksgiving through the New Year, the holiday hustle is in full swing. But between all the excitement of gatherings and celebration, everyday life continues—and that includes dinner duty on the "ordinary" days of the week. In this seven-day diabetes-friendly dinner plan, we're prioritizing satisfying comfort food that's quick and easy to make. These recipes require no more than 25 minutes of active time, and most are prepared in just one pan. You'll lean on simple fresh ingredients and lots of pantry staples you likely already have on hand to help keep the grocery trips to a minimum, too.
shefinds

4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss

This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
Thrillist

New Krispy Kreme Deal Gets You a Dozen Donuts for $2

Due to the greatness of Halloween, October begins a run of three straight months where we are getting a whole lot of good food. Before you dig into the savory delights of November, you can eat your dessert first. Krispy Kreme will help you spread out that sugar rush. In...
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
Women's Health

Starbucks' Christmas menu 2022 is here with two new festive drinks

Guys, it’s happened. The greatest day of the year has arrived. The Starbucks' festive menu 2022 is finally here. And let's be honest, it just doesn't feel like Christmas unlike you're walking around looking at all the Christmas lights, with a festive drink in hand. The seasonal range launches...
Tina Howell

A Tasty Taco Soup for Taco Tuesdays

Everybody loves Taco Tuesday and there are so many ways to enjoy them including this delicious taco soup. Taco soup is a simple soup that is made with similar ingredients that are used inside a taco such as ground meat, onions, beans, tomatoes, corn, peppers and taco seasoning. Then topped with shredded cheese and jalapenos peppers. You can also make this soup with ground turkey or with just beans (without any meat) for a vegetarian version.
Delish

Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?

There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
foodgressing.com

Starbucks Christmas Mugs, Tumblers, Ornaments & Gifts – 2022

From Starbucks Christmas mugs, dazzling cold cups, tumblers to must-have ornaments, seasonal coffee and more, there is a perfect Starbucks gift for everyone to enjoy. Availability may vary by store. Bling Cold Cups (24 oz) and BlingS Starbucks Ornaments. Celebrate the holidays in style with the always popular Bling Cold...
Mashed

Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.

