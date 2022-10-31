ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CapitalGainsReport: Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC: WHSI) Files 10K For FY 2022, Deleverages Financials, Starts Selling 4G Devices In Remote Personal Care Market Marketplace

By admin
 3 days ago
getnews.info

Precious Metals Mining for High Value Asian Markets with Growth Set to Reach $200 Million by 2024, Digital Assets with NFT Options with Great Versatility: Asia Broadband Inc. (Stock Symbol: AABB)

– Active and Expanding Mining Operations in Mexico for Base & Precious Metals. – Established Marketing Program to the Asian Markets for High Growth Returns. – Digital Assets Division for Offerings of Cryptocurrency and NFT Products. – Launch of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway Solution. Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is...
getnews.info

Show-Me State Insurance Specialist – Top SR22 Insurance In Missouri Prioritizes Customers And Ensures Great Communication With Quality Results

Show-Me State Insurance Specialist is the top SR22 insurance in Missouri because they offer the best rates for customers. Show-Me State Insurance Specialist’s team has a team of experienced agents who are here to help clients transition into affordable car insurance. They prioritize their customers and ensure great communication and quality customer service.
MISSOURI STATE
getnews.info

Cloud-based SaaS provider Business Warrior’s Next Play – PayPlan Enterprise™

PHOENIX – Nov 03, 2022 – Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), the cloud-based SaaS platform for success and long-term growth for businesses is pleased to announce that the company has fully integrated two acquisitions, Helix House and Alchemy, into Business Warrior’s suite of services. What’s next? A...
getnews.info

Golden Shiba launches IDO PRESALE of its meme token $GOLDSHIB.

Golden Shiba is a decentralized Meme Token. Recently, the company launched the exclusive IDO presale of its meme token called $GOLDSHIB. It also introduces the new strategies of how Golden Shiba offers passive income. With all these developing crypto features, GoldenShiba is evolving into a passive income ecosystem awaiting a bull run.
getnews.info

Why choose TigerEX for Crypto derivatives trading

Since the birth of Crypto, exchanges have played a key role in connecting the real world with the virtual world. However, with the development of the trading market, the spot trading market has a limit visible to the naked eye, and the competition pattern of each company has been determined. At this time, Crypto are gradually recognized by the majority of investment institutions and investors, and Crypto derivatives trading has become a new battlefield that exchanges are bound to win.
getnews.info

Girles Metaverse releases the schedule of Investment opportunities in the NFT Metavese Industry

Girles Metaverse is a community of forward-thinking crypto enthusiasts coming together to create unique ideas to meet the diverse needs of all classes of users. In 2022, Digital arts converted into NFTs became the big thing, and the trend will be the same in the next few years. This hottest trend in technology startups as NFTs are gaining popularity and massive attention exponential rate, and now when it’s quite possible to create the Metaverse, a digital future, allowing the users to experience a virtual environment by creating their avatars.
getnews.info

CoJewlrs Revolutionizes the Jewelry Industry Through a Collection of Private Luxury Boutiques

The high level of security required by the wealthy lifestyle ensures that those who adopt it can still enjoy their freedom and privileges without worry or threat of harm, especially when purchasing jewelry. One innovative enterprise aims to elevate the delivery of service in the industry by creating a physical market for high-end luxury goods where the affluent clientele can transact business in private, away from the eyes and pressure of other people.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
getnews.info

Opportunities Abound for Micro-Perforated Films| MarketsandMarkets™ Study

“Browse 76 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 113 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Micro-Perforated Films Market”. Micro-Perforated Films Market by Material(PE, PP, and PET), Application (Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, and Ready-to-eat Food), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America)
getnews.info

Everything IT, A Leading Cloud Computing Services Provider offers Cloud Computing and IT Support Services

Everything IT is a dependable company that provides cloud computing and IT Support services to commercial clients in Dublin. Everything IT was established to provide high-quality, specialist IT Services to all sizes of businesses in Dublin. The company provides services for both small and large businesses alike, employing innovative solutions which deliver fantastic results. Their expertise in all aspects of Information Technology means that they can successfully provide a range of IT services for a wide variety of sectors, from many SMEs to larger organisations. Everything IT is passionate about delivering excellent service to its customers and all of its staff is dedicated to making customers happy.
getnews.info

NTT names Charlie Li as Senior Executive Vice President Managed Cloud and Infrastructure Services

NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company, has announced the appointment of Charlie Li as Senior Executive Vice President Managed Cloud and Infrastructure Services, effective 1 November 2022. As part of the executive leadership team, Li will support the continued growth and development of NTT’s Managed Services portfolio, and completion of the MCIS business transformation.
getnews.info

Schneider Electric EV smart charger makes regional debut at Saudi expo

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has unveiled its revolutionary EVlink Smart Charger for the first time in Saudi Arabia and the region at the EV Auto Show, a major electric mobility expo, which kicked of in Riyadh yesterday (November 1). A leading...
getnews.info

Tomlin Medical Provides Quality Surgical and Mobile X-ray Equipment Online

Tomlin Medical, a quality-driven medical supplies service company, offers x-ray equipment and surgical instruments in Australia. With quality medical tools and resources, medical practitioners can provide their patients with peerless services. Tomlin Medical is a customer-focused company providing healthcare professionals, hospitals, and clinics with quality tools and equipment in Australia. The company has been in operation for over 40 years, and with their experience, they can provide customers with quality surgical and medical products. As a family-owned and operated business located in Moorabbin, Victoria, they ensure to pay attention to the needs of their customers. They put their customer’s needs and satisfaction first, which drives them to improve their services and products. Some medical and surgical equipment they offer cater to various medical procedures, including radiography, anaesthesia, microscopy, endoscopy, sterilisation, complicated surgeries and sonography. The range of equipment also includes operating tables, patient monitors, electrosurgical equipment, infusion pumps and other general medical equipment.

