247Sports
Maryland Football: Terps' instant standout up for major national award
It's not often one of your best players is a true freshman, but that's been the case for Maryland's defense this year. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been one of the Terps' most consistent standouts, and on Thursday he was announced as one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Award.
247Sports
Maryland Football: Mike Locksley announces Taulia Tagovailoa decision after "scary" situation
Maryland football returns from its bye week rested and reset ahead of a road trip to face the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who missed the Terps’ last game against Northwestern, is expected to make his return this week, head coach Mike Locksley said. Saturday will mark three weeks since Tagovailoa re-sprained his right MCL against Indiana.
testudotimes.com
Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt
As new Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard prepares to embark on his first season with the program in less than a week, he has made it evident that there is something special about putting on the black and gold. The goal is to raise banners every year,...
umterps.com
No. 17 Terps Run Past Millersville In Final Exhibition Game, 94-39
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland wrapped up its exhibition season with a dominant 94-39 win over Millersville on Wednesday evening at XFINITY Center. Abby Meyers led the way with 19 points on 7-12 shooting. The Terps won their two exhibition games by a combined 122 points. They will...
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
casualhoya.com
LINKS: Georgetown May Have Revealed its Starting Four
If you’ve been travelling the streets on Washington, DC, perhaps you’ve seen the new Metrobus advertisements featuring Akok Akok, Primo Spears, Brandon Murray, and Qudus Wahab of the Georgetown Hoyas touting that “DC’s College Hoops Team is Back.” Let’s hope so. With less than a week away to the opening game, perhaps Patrick Ewing has revealed these four transfers as focal points for success. Or perhaps, after last year’s 0-19 debacle, the returning players are actually under the bus? (Too soon, too easy. Sorry).
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s Kiki Rice is Named First Ever Jordan Brand NIL Athlete
Jordan Brand has signed its first NIL in MoCo’s Kiki Rice, one of the most decorated players from the class of 2022. NIL allows college athletes to earn money off of their name, image, and likeness. The Bethesda resident stands at 5’11” and is an incoming freshman at UCLA. She joins a decorated roster of women athletes on Jordan Brand. “Being Jordan Brand’s first NIL athlete is an incredible milestone, and I think it’s a testament to the hard work I’ve put in and all the people around me who have helped me get to this point,” says Rice. “Signing with the Jordan Brand is another motivating factor for me to continue to work hard and achieve my goals.”
WTOP
Blaze Pizza, whose backers include LeBron James, to open more Maryland locations
Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza chain Blaze Pizza, whose early investors included LeBron James, has a new franchise agreement to open three locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It did not identify the new locations. The restaurants are franchised to Kevyn Scott of Gome Restaurant Group, also a Charleys...
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
wildkidswander.com
Hiking Billy Goat Trail Section A in Maryland
One of the most popular hikes in Maryland is Billy Goat Trail, section A by Great Falls. And it’s no wonder! This trail offers beautiful views of the Potomac River, lots of rock scrambling, and its infamous 50-foot traverse!. This challenging hike is close to Washington, DC, and about...
bethesdamagazine.com
Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking
At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
WTOP
RFK Stadium’s iconic orange seats up for sale ahead of demolition
If you have fond memories of the stands rocking at RFK Stadium and would like to own a piece of history, take a seat. Events DC announced Thursday it is selling off RFK’s iconic orange seats in advance of the demolition of the 61-year-old sports stadium that once hosted the Washington football team, soccer team D.C. United, and two Major League Baseball teams.
popville.com
Reports: Dan Snyder exploring sale of Washington Commanders!!
Thanks to all who sent the potentially seismic news. ESPN reported:. “The Washington Commanders released a statement Wednesday saying that owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America Securities to consider “potential transactions” involving the franchise.”. While an entire District is finally unified, STAY TUNED.
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
luxury-houses.net
You’ll Be Mesmerized Looking Straight Out Of Mill Creek, Annapolis, MD from this Impressive $6.75M Estate
The Estate in Annapolis is a luxurious home where its open floor plan features beautiful architectural details from all corners now available for sale. This home located at 1848 Milvale Rd, Annapolis, Maryland; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,855 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Dunigan (443-994-1239), Gwin W Hunt (410-353-4817) – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (410 280-5600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Annapolis.
NBC Washington
Ex-Employee Questions Practices of Maryland Bus Company
A former employee of a bus company in Prince George's County, Maryland, said she was not surprised by the news that one of their school bus drivers was charged with DWI while driving students, and said she questioned the company's hiring practices. "Every day I used to feel, like, a...
New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride. Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland […]
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
