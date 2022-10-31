Read full article on original website
Why this ex-Democratic Representative and Republican candidate in New Hampshire are working to defeat Hassan
We are former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Lt. Gen. Don Bolduc and we kindred spirits in many ways. We are working together to defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire.
McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls $5M from New Hampshire Senate race
The Senate Leadership Fund super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cut off TV ad reservations in New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
LIVE now: Sen. Maggie Hassan, Don Bolduc to square off in Granite State Debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The final debate involving candidates in one of the most-closely-watched races in the country takes place Wednesday night in New Hampshire. The candidates for U.S. Senate — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Don Bolduc -- will take the Granite State Debate stage. >>...
NH election 2022: State Sen. James Gray challenged by Ruth Larson for Rochester area seat
New Hampshire state Sen. James Gray, a Republican incumbent from Rochester who is also a city councilor, is seeking re-election to a fourth two-year term. He is being challenged by Democrat Ruth Larson of Alton. The district comprises Alton, Farmington, Gilmanton, New Durham, Rochester and Strafford. Here are responses to...
Kelly pulling away from Masters in latest Arizona U.S. Senate poll
(The Center Square) – Republican challenger Blake Masters can rile up a crowd of Arizonans but he appears to be struggling to catch incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly among likely voters. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse Poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights gives the incumbent the edge and...
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress.
Dem candidate in key House race uses doctored photo to make female opponent look aggressive in campaign ad
A recent ad focusing on school safety and gun control from Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez's re-election campaign features an edited, unappealing photo of Rep. Mayra Flores, his Republican challenger in the race to represent Texas' 34th Congressional District. The ad, which was amplified on social media from Gonzalez's campaign, targeted...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Donald Bolduc's Chances of Beating Maggie Hassan, According to Polls
Senator Maggie Hassan is favored to hold on to her New Hampshire seat even though a major poll shows that Republican challenger Donald Bolduc is gaining on her. The Democratic lawmaker will face Bolduc in a live debate on Thursday organized by local news outlets including New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR).
WMTW
Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills responds to false claims in Maine Republican Party attack ad
BATH, Maine -- Oct. 20, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills is debunking a Maine Republican Party 30-second TV attack that accuses her of imposing one new tax, a nonexistent grocery tax, and trying to raise another, the state's gas tax, which she never did. Mills said in...
New poll gives GOP challenger George Logan slight edge over Jahana Hayes in 5th District
Republican George Logan had a one-point lead over U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes in the CT-5 congressional race's first public poll.
Kari Lake torches Dem opponent's no-show, says Katie Hobbs will make Arizona 'California 2.0'
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, joined Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Monday town hall event.
Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc attacked before debate in New Hampshire
Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc said that he was attacked before his debate with Senator Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire on Wednesday evening, Boston 25 News reported. The retired US Army brigadier general’s campaign manager released a statement. “As the general said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower...
FOX 28 Spokane
Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on a seat when longtime Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year. Many political observers say the race is either a tossup or think Fung may have a slight edge over Democrat Seth Magaziner. Democrats up for election nationally face headwinds because of inflation.
Colorado GOP official dies suddenly at 55
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died at his home in Loveland Sunday at the age of 55, according to a statement from his party.
Washington Examiner
Hassan touts bipartisanship in closing message of New Hampshire Senate race
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) is hammering home a message of bipartisanship as the New Hampshire Senate race draws to a close. The incumbent Democrat, who is fending off a fierce challenge from Republican challenger Don Bolduc, is stressing her willingness to work across the aisle and painting Bolduc as a "MAGA" extremist.
Democrat Ryan distances himself from national party in tight Ohio Senate race
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan on Thursday said he doesn't want help from his own national party, telling "CNN This Morning" that he doesn't "really want them at this point."
Trump endorses NH GOP Senate candidate, dings him for waffling on election claims
Former President Trump formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate hopeful Don Bolduc (R) on Monday while also dinging him for flip-flopping on his views on the 2020 election. “General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Sununu tells NBC's Chuck Todd he's 'in a bubble' while clashing over voter priorities ahead of midterms
NBC anchor Chuck Todd clashed with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, R., over his support for Senate candidate Don Bolduc on Sunday's installment of "Meet the Press."
