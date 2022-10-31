ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on a seat when longtime Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year. Many political observers say the race is either a tossup or think Fung may have a slight edge over Democrat Seth Magaziner. Democrats up for election nationally face headwinds because of inflation.
Hassan touts bipartisanship in closing message of New Hampshire Senate race

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) is hammering home a message of bipartisanship as the New Hampshire Senate race draws to a close. The incumbent Democrat, who is fending off a fierce challenge from Republican challenger Don Bolduc, is stressing her willingness to work across the aisle and painting Bolduc as a "MAGA" extremist.
Trump endorses NH GOP Senate candidate, dings him for waffling on election claims

Former President Trump formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate hopeful Don Bolduc (R) on Monday while also dinging him for flip-flopping on his views on the 2020 election. “General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
