2 children released, 1 still hospitalized in wake of I-79 wreck earlier this month near Lost Creek, West Virginia

This week West Virginia will hit the road to take on Iowa State in what appears to be the most winnable contest left on the Mountaineers’ schedule. The Cyclones have struggled to find their footing since Big 12 Conference play began, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Prior to this past week’s match-up with Oklahoma, ISU was averaging just a shade over 16 points per game in Big 12 contests and ranked dead last in the league in total offense (369.6 ypg).

AMES, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO