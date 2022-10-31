Read full article on original website
3 arrested after grab-and-run leads to $7K in merchandise
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Over $7,000 in merchandise was recovered in the Target shopping center parking lot last night by Pleasant Hill police after a grab-and-run theft, police stated. Two officers were in the parking lot already because of a large number of grab-and-run thefts when they saw one in progress. “After a brief […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected catalytic converter arrested after string of thefts, gunfire in Berkeley hills
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of a string of catalytic converter thefts in the hills, including one where he is accused of shooting a gun at a witness. Oscar Cerrato-Garcia was taken into custody on Oct. 27 after police tracked him to an Oakland...
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity closes eastbound I-80 in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Police activity on a highway in Vacaville shutdown all lanes Thursday afternoon. A severe traffic alert was issued around 11:57 a.m. for eastbound Interstate-80 at Midway Road as officers responded to the scene. All lanes on the eastbound direction of the highway were closed. Motorists were advised...
Suspect arrested for Berkeley catalytic converter thefts, shooting at witness
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters and shooting at a witness on Oct. 6, the Berkeley Police Department (BPD) announced Wednesday. The man was arrested weeks after the crime, following a police identification that identified him as the suspect. According to BPD, two suspects stole a catalytic converter […]
2 critically hurt in East Oakland strip mall shooting
OAKLAND -- A shooting Wednesday night in Oakland along International Boulevard left two people with critical injuries.The shooting happened at a strip mall at 10319 International Blvd. in East Oakland. At least one car in the strip mall parking lot had multiple bullet holes and there were numerous evidence markers on the ground.Police said three suspects fled in a Honda Accord south on 103rd St. Officers closed 103rd St. between International and Graffian St., along with the strip mall parking lot during the investigation.There was no immediate word from Oakland police on a motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Robbery; stolen car recovered in Piedmont
A stolen Ford Ranger was recovered in Piedmont on Oct. 27. The 1997 green pickup was reported stolen out of Berkeley. The vehicle had been pinged by the city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system at 11:06 a.m. at Moraga and Ronada avenues. Officers stopped the vehicle. The driver, Michael Woods, born 1984, was described in the police report as a transient.
Stockton high school placed on lockdown during deputies' pursuit of armed suspect
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A high school in Stockton was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while authorities were in pursuit of a suspect believed to be armed in the area, the Stockton Unified School District said. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man believed to have a weapon who was in close proximity to Cesar Chavez High School, school district officials said. According to the district, the suspect never came near the campus or entered school grounds, but a lockdown was initiated as a precaution. During the lockdown, all students, teachers and staff remained inside the closed campus, according to SUSD.The suspect was apprehended, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:39 a.m.
eastcountytoday.net
Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
KTVU FOX 2
String of Oakland Lakeshore Avenue break-ins include kosher butcher, Chinese restaurant
OAKLAND, Calif. - Employees at Oakland Kosher Foods on Lakeshore Avenue walked into work on Wednesday morning to find the door busted, their shop ransacked and two cash registers full of money yanked away from the front counter. Owner Gali Atias said he normally has surveillance video inside the shop,...
Richmond Fire and Police Holiday Program signups start Nov. 5
The annual Richmond Fire & Police Holiday Food and Toy Program aims to provide 500 families in need with food and toys for the holidays. The city’s first responders are inviting families needing support this holiday season to sign up online for the program. All signups will be done online on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. To sign up, click HERE for English and HERE for Spanish.
Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
Attempted murder suspect dies following medical distress at Santa Rita jail
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin last week, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon on […]
Arrests made in separate Morgan Hill murders
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department announced Tuesday that its detectives have solved two murders. Four total arrests were made in connection with the killings of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio. Duran murder Duran, who was 18 years old at the time, was killed on May 29, 2020. He was driving […]
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held for 72-year-old man in wheelchair killed in collission with truck in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - A vigil was being held on Tuesday for a 72-year-old man in a wheelchair who died following a collision with a truck in Berkeley last month. : Pedestrian killed in San Francisco collision identified; described as 'dear mother, grandmother'. The deadly crash happened on Oct. 20 at...
Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop
LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Safeway security guard shot trying to stop alleged shoplifter
SAN FRANCISCO - A change in security at the Safeway in San Francisco's outer Mission is expected soon after a security guard was shot and wounded over the weekend. The guard was shot Saturday about 6 p.m. while he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested. San...
Update: Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Cherry Avenue in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A homeless man crossing a San Jose street near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Ave. was fatally struck early Wednesday by a vehicle, authorities said.A 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle, driven by an adult female driver, was traveling westbound on Cherry Avenue when it struck an adult male pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No drug or alcohol influence is suspected.San Jose police said the preliminary investigation has revealed that a homeless male was crossing Cherry Ave. outside of a marked crosswalk on 4:26 a.m. when...
KTVU FOX 2
Livermore father arrested in fentanyl death of 23-month-old daughter
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A Livermore father was arrested Wednesday and charged in the death of his 23-month-old daughter who had fentanyl in her system, authorities said. Justin Pittman, 22, was charged with homicide and child abuse in the death of his daughter, Francesca. Francesca was found unresponsive on Aug. 18...
Comments / 1