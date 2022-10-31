Graham Potter almost managed to get away with playing a bunch of first-team players in a meaningless game in the middle of a most congested schedule with three huge games coming up over the next ten or so days in a misguided attempt to boost confidence and have us forget the 4-1 defeat at Brighton, but literally in the last minute of the night, Ben Chilwell pulled his hamstring. While nothing’s confirmed at this point, it will most likely rule him out from those remaining three games until the World Cup — and probably will rule him out of the World Cup itself as well.

2 DAYS AGO