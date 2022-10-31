Read full article on original website
Virgil Van Dijk Recounts Being “Triggered” By Klopp
While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a well-earned reputation as a witty, affable, all-around nice dude, supporters of his teams have also borne witness to his menacing side on occasion. The towering German possesses an array of intimidating stares and grimaces that he is known to deploy even while observing...
Reading 1-2 Preston North End: Player Ratings
Did little in the game tonight outside of pick the ball out of his net twice. Made a good save right before the half to deny Preston North End from a dangerous-looking shot, but as his post-shot xG numbers show, Lumley rarely makes a save that you wouldn’t expect him to make.
Jorginho only wants Chelsea as agent denies Barcelona meeting
Jorginho’s contract is in its final year, and in a couple months, he will be free to start talking to other clubs about a free transfer next summer. (Barcelona are already lining up at the door like shoppers on Black Friday.) But the Vice-captain seems to have eyes only...
Cottage Talk Preview: Team News Ahead Of Fulham’s Match Against Manchester City
In this preview, Russ shared his thoughts on the Neeskens Kebano injury, along with his feelings on the suspendion of BDR for this match, He also shared his prediction at the end of the show. You can also listen to the show at Friends Of Fulham. “This Podcast has been...
Five Things From A Clunky Goalless Draw At Luton Town
After three straight defeats on the road, the slide was arrested with a draw at a soggy Kenilworth Road. Should it have been three points, though? A point seems fairly fair against a Luton side that flattered to deceive. With Reading having to make some enforced changes (shocker!) with the loss of suspended Mamadou Loum and Tom McIntyre from his injury sustained at the weekend, the defence took on yet another new look.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal isn’t about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
When Arsenal come to Stamford Bridge this Sunday, it will be the first time that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will face the team he represented for four years, and where he left under not exactly pleasant or amicable circumstances. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this reunion has been chosen as the primary focal point of...
FA Appeal Decision To Not Suspend Klopp For Red Card
When Jürgen Klopp received a red card for an understandable, but over-the-top, verbal tirade against the linesman during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City last month, most assumed he would receive at least a one-match touchline ban as a result. Surprisingly, an independent regulatory commission decided against a suspension, announcing only a £30,000 fine for the outburst that Klopp himself admitted was unacceptable.
Conor Gallagher earns nomination for Premier League Goal of the Month award
Chelsea haven’t exactly lit up the scoring charts in the Premier League this season — or last season, or the season prior, or ... well, most seasons recently — but we did score a couple nice goals, including Conor Gallagher’s late winner at Crystal Palace. And...
Vote For Your October 2022 Player Of The Month
October started in promising fashion for Reading with a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town and a 1-1 draw against Norwich City, but it would in fact turn out to be a tricky period for Paul Ince’s side in which they slipped from third in the table to 11th. They...
Kalidou Koulibaly feeling good, back fit after ‘ten tough days’, ready for Arsenal
In a welcome change of pace, we have some good news regarding an injury, with Kalidou Koulibaly coming through his 65-minute shift on Wednesday unscathed and without any apparent setbacks. The center back had been out for two weeks with a “minor” knee problem, and while there was an early...
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pirie latest, Cannon rumours, McNeil nominated
After Everton were announced as one of the many teams interested in singing Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie, manager Jim Goodwin is hoping the teen steers clear of any potential move. [The Press and Journal]. “I had a good period in PSG and I was only ever going to leave for...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Will Go All in on Jude Bellingham
Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. They wanted to sign the 19-year-old English midfielder last summer, trying but failing to convince Borussia Dortmund to sell. In the land of transfer rumours, these statements are as close certain as you can get. The speculation comes around the margins and...
CHN Radio Episode 186: Hoarding “Of the Month” Awards
What’s up CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah recap last week’s match against Aston Villa and look ahead to Newcastle’s match against Southampton this Sunday. As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and...
Chilwell injury casts shadow over ‘otherwise positive evening’ for Chelsea
Graham Potter almost managed to get away with playing a bunch of first-team players in a meaningless game in the middle of a most congested schedule with three huge games coming up over the next ten or so days in a misguided attempt to boost confidence and have us forget the 4-1 defeat at Brighton, but literally in the last minute of the night, Ben Chilwell pulled his hamstring. While nothing’s confirmed at this point, it will most likely rule him out from those remaining three games until the World Cup — and probably will rule him out of the World Cup itself as well.
Roker Rapport Podcast: Amad Night In Yorkshire - Huddersfield Town 0-2 Sunderland AFC Reaction!
We won and we’re all pretty happy about it, but conditions weren’t great throughout the first half; what did the lads make of the first 45?. ALEX F***ING PRITCHARD; A great goal against his former side and an even better celebration. AMAD LAD; Another great performance topped off...
Beard Report: “It’s Been A Tough Start To The Season, No Doubt About It”
There’s no other way to say it - Liverpool Women’s return to the FA WSL has been rough. A lot of the results haven’t gone how anyone has wanted, and there’s been injuries to vital positions that have hindered the squad. There is probably no one...
Three things we learned from Tottenham’s dramatic Champions League win over Marseille
What a win! Tottenham Hotspur went away to Marseille on Tuesday night knowing that they had to get a result in the seething cauldron of the Stade Velodrome in order to continue their Champions League journey. Spurs have not been good away in Europe over the past year (or in general) and the match was touch and go there for a while, but thanks to a Marseille tactical error and an incisive counterattack, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s injury time goal saw Spurs win their group and go through to the next round with a dramatic win on a glory, glory night.
Denis Zakaria delighted to make his Chelsea debut at long last, plays down injury concern
Denis Zakaria had to wait over two months to make his Chelsea debut, after joining the club on loan from Juventus on the final day of the summer transfer window. We had begun to wonder if we would ever see the midfielder in Chelsea Blue, and he himself was probably starting to wonder similar things.
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb, Player Ratings: Denis, The Menace of Zagreb
It might have taken a fair (or unfair) while, but Zakaria finally made his Chelsea debut, and gave as good a performance as we might have hoped for when we decided to sign him on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day. That assessment might be tempered a bit by...
Manchester City Complete Comeback, Beat Sevilla: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have completed a really nice come back win as they down Sevilla 3-1. After going down early, the Cityzens behind Mahrez, Alvarez and De Bruyne showed resolve and win the game for the team. Add a Rico Lewis goal and we had a fun time. On to the...
