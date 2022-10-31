ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

tripatini.com

Highlights of Markha Valley Winter Trek

Markha Valley is a magnificent, untouched valley in the remote regions of Ladakh. The valley is home to unique wildlife which includes snow leopards, tahr and ibex. The trek winds through a mesmerizing winter landscape of pristine, virgin snow-capped mountains to a small village called Skiu, Sara, Markha & Hankar. This trek is perfect for those who want to explore the winter Himalayas with its natural beauty. This beautiful valley is home to many endangered species like Bleu sheep, Shpu, Himalayan Marmot, Himalayan Mouse, Brown Bear, Red Fox, Tibetan Wolf, and Snow Leopard. It is a mesmerizing destination where you can find some unspoilt natural beauty. This destination is perfect for trekking enthusiasts, who are looking for a pristine experience without the crowds.
Boston

New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.

Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
MAINE STATE
outsidemagazine

Ranking the 20 Best Ski Resorts in Eastern North America

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. In June, when we get our first look at the results of the SKI Magazine Reader Resort Survey, we hold our breath, wondering what the list will look like this year. Gone are the days when we could count on the big, well-funded mega resorts to dominate the top ten. Heck, they might not even make the rankings one of these days. (In fact, one big player did drop off this year: Mt. Snow didn’t score high enough to rank in the top 20.)
MAINE STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana

Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
MONTANA STATE
nationalparkstraveler.org

Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter

Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
GEORGIA STATE
whereverfamily.com

Sheraton Maui Resort Boasts New Offer for Whale-Watching Season

Take your family travels to Maui’s warm waters this winter and join the 10,000+ kohola, or humpback whales, visiting this season. Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa can be the home base for your group, offering views over ‘Au’au channel, which becomes the most protected humpback whale area in Hawai’i.
Gear Patrol

The 12 Best Outdoor Products of Winter 2022

This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here. Tom Allen once said, "While I relish our warm months, winter forms our character and brings out our best." Now, I like to improve my character as much as the next person... but when the winter chill goes from temperament-improving to bone-chilling, it's probably time to put on a damn puffy. Whether you're hiking through snowdrifts in Maine, sliding down Snow in the Sierra Nevadas or cooking up a camp meal in the Catskills, it's important to bring the best, the boldest, the top-of-the-line gear along with you — and here's where you'll find our favorites for this snow-bound season.
MAINE STATE
whereverfamily.com

Beaches Resorts Celebrates Sesame Street Day Every Day

Sesame Street Day started as an honorary holiday in New York City to commemorate the show’s 40th anniversary, but Beaches Resorts turned the holiday into an opportunity for family travelers to have an extra special day with their favorite characters. Thanks to the resort’s exclusive partnership with Sesame Street,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Field & Stream

Further Into Fall: An Unexpected Archery Elk Adventure

“OH MY GOD,” I said to Randy. “Here he comes.” We plunked to our knees right in the open meadow, crouching tight to the ground as if we could actually hide behind the little wisps of bunchgrass and the last scant aster blooms. We may as well have rolled up in a couple of punch buggies for how well hidden we were. But that didn’t stop the bull.
COLORADO STATE
Woonsocket Call

Expert Tips for Improving at Snowboarding

MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to Melbourne snowboards retailer Twelve Board Store, advancing as a snowboarder is actually easier than most might think. It just requires some dedication, practice and investment in the right gear. Experts agree that in order to improve at snowboarding, it's important...
whereverfamily.com

Welcome Christmas Early in Annapolis, Maryland

In the beautiful town of Annapolis, Maryland, Christmas begins in mid-November. A good destination for family travel any time of year, Annapolis is a great place to get into the holiday spirit. This historic port on the Chesapeake Bay kicks off the holiday season Nov. 18 by lighting the Christmas...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

