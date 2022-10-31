Read full article on original website
Related
tripatini.com
Highlights of Markha Valley Winter Trek
Markha Valley is a magnificent, untouched valley in the remote regions of Ladakh. The valley is home to unique wildlife which includes snow leopards, tahr and ibex. The trek winds through a mesmerizing winter landscape of pristine, virgin snow-capped mountains to a small village called Skiu, Sara, Markha & Hankar. This trek is perfect for those who want to explore the winter Himalayas with its natural beauty. This beautiful valley is home to many endangered species like Bleu sheep, Shpu, Himalayan Marmot, Himalayan Mouse, Brown Bear, Red Fox, Tibetan Wolf, and Snow Leopard. It is a mesmerizing destination where you can find some unspoilt natural beauty. This destination is perfect for trekking enthusiasts, who are looking for a pristine experience without the crowds.
Attention L.A. skiers, snowboarders: Mammoth to open early with fresh snow
Mammoth Mountain will open for skiing on Saturday, six days sooner than it had planned to begin its winter season.
New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.
Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
Ranking the 20 Best Ski Resorts in Eastern North America
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. In June, when we get our first look at the results of the SKI Magazine Reader Resort Survey, we hold our breath, wondering what the list will look like this year. Gone are the days when we could count on the big, well-funded mega resorts to dominate the top ten. Heck, they might not even make the rankings one of these days. (In fact, one big player did drop off this year: Mt. Snow didn’t score high enough to rank in the top 20.)
Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana
Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
New England has 7 of the best ski resorts in the U.S., according to Ski magazine
You'll find them in New Hampshire and Vermont. Ski trips are as much about the stay as the slopes, and seven ski resorts in New England are among the best in the nation, according to Ski magazine. The publication released a list of the best ski resorts in the U.S....
nationalparkstraveler.org
Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter
Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
First big snowfall of the season buries parts of western US and Canada
A dramatic change in the weather unleashed winter weather across many states in the West. Some areas were digging out from up to a month’s worth of snow after the potent storm unfolded. A storm moving through the western United States brought cold air and the first substantial snow...
whereverfamily.com
Sheraton Maui Resort Boasts New Offer for Whale-Watching Season
Take your family travels to Maui’s warm waters this winter and join the 10,000+ kohola, or humpback whales, visiting this season. Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa can be the home base for your group, offering views over ‘Au’au channel, which becomes the most protected humpback whale area in Hawai’i.
Restarting the Legendary Amtrak Cascades Calls for Some Reflection on a Prior Leisurely Trip Along this Scenic Route
As Amtrak restarts it's famed Cascades route, we're recalling our wonderful trip on one of the most scenic of Amtrak's US routes. Ever-changing scenery and stunning views await all along the legendary route of the Amtrak Cascades.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Gear Patrol
The 12 Best Outdoor Products of Winter 2022
This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here. Tom Allen once said, "While I relish our warm months, winter forms our character and brings out our best." Now, I like to improve my character as much as the next person... but when the winter chill goes from temperament-improving to bone-chilling, it's probably time to put on a damn puffy. Whether you're hiking through snowdrifts in Maine, sliding down Snow in the Sierra Nevadas or cooking up a camp meal in the Catskills, it's important to bring the best, the boldest, the top-of-the-line gear along with you — and here's where you'll find our favorites for this snow-bound season.
Park Record
Record editorial: Park City Mountain plans will soon move from tabletop to ski season
It was during the heart of the most recent ski season when Mike Goar, then the top staffer at Park City Mountain, appeared at the Marsac Building to discuss the state of the ski season with Park City’s elected officials. The February meeting was tense. There had already been...
whereverfamily.com
Beaches Resorts Celebrates Sesame Street Day Every Day
Sesame Street Day started as an honorary holiday in New York City to commemorate the show’s 40th anniversary, but Beaches Resorts turned the holiday into an opportunity for family travelers to have an extra special day with their favorite characters. Thanks to the resort’s exclusive partnership with Sesame Street,...
Further Into Fall: An Unexpected Archery Elk Adventure
“OH MY GOD,” I said to Randy. “Here he comes.” We plunked to our knees right in the open meadow, crouching tight to the ground as if we could actually hide behind the little wisps of bunchgrass and the last scant aster blooms. We may as well have rolled up in a couple of punch buggies for how well hidden we were. But that didn’t stop the bull.
Woonsocket Call
Expert Tips for Improving at Snowboarding
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to Melbourne snowboards retailer Twelve Board Store, advancing as a snowboarder is actually easier than most might think. It just requires some dedication, practice and investment in the right gear. Experts agree that in order to improve at snowboarding, it's important...
whereverfamily.com
Welcome Christmas Early in Annapolis, Maryland
In the beautiful town of Annapolis, Maryland, Christmas begins in mid-November. A good destination for family travel any time of year, Annapolis is a great place to get into the holiday spirit. This historic port on the Chesapeake Bay kicks off the holiday season Nov. 18 by lighting the Christmas...
Comments / 0