A British Airways plane suffered “significant damage” when its nose struck the ground at Heathrow Airport, an investigation has found.The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the incident happened while the Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet was being prepared for a cargo flight to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 18 last year.A pin inserted in the wrong place led the landing gear under the plane’s nose to retract during a maintenance procedure, causing the aircraft to tip forwards.This resulted in minor injuries to the co-pilot who was in the cockpit and a member of the cargo loading crew.The force of the impact...

35 MINUTES AGO