BA plane suffered ‘significant damage’ when nose struck ground at Heathrow - old
A British Airways plane suffered “significant damage” when its nose struck the ground at Heathrow Airport, an investigation has found.The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the incident happened while the Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet was being prepared for a cargo flight to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 18 last year.A pin inserted in the wrong place led the landing gear under the plane’s nose to retract during a maintenance procedure, causing the aircraft to tip forwards.This resulted in minor injuries to the co-pilot who was in the cockpit and a member of the cargo loading crew.The force of the impact...
Iran to hold public trials of 1,000 people charged with involvement in Mahsa Amini protests
Iran has charged about 1,000 people in the Tehran province for their alleged involvement in nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody, state news agency IRNA reported Monday. The trials of those accused will be heard in public over the coming days, IRNA said, citing Ali Al-Qasi...
Remains of missing 70-year-old woman found in north London churchyard
Police have found the remains of a missing 70-year-old woman following the search of a north London churchyard.The Metropolitan Police force said detectives searching for Norma Girolami recovered human remains at Friern Barnet Lane in North Finchley, Barnet, and identification has been confirmed.Ms Girolami, from Highgate in north London, was last seen alive in August 2021, and police launched a murder investigation in October 2021.Norma’s family and friends have endured a year of not knowing what had happened to her and our investigation remains ongoingDCI Kate BlackburnThe Met said Ms Girolami liked to visit the seaside town of Leigh-on-Sea in...
