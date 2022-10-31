ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Delta pilots overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paFC5_0itn5Rmq00

( The Hill ) – Delta Air Lines pilots overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike on Monday if a new contract agreement with the carrier is not reached.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents the pilots, said 99 percent voted to call a strike if necessary, with the vast majority of its members participating.

“Today, Delta’s nearly 15,000 pilots sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a contract that reflects the value we bring to Delta Air Lines as frontline leaders and long-term stakeholders,” said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, who chairs Delta’s pilot union.

Under federal law, pilots cannot go on strike unless a federal government board declares an impasse in negotiations. After a 30-day cool off period, the union can go on strike or the carrier could initiate a lockout.

How a railroad strike could send food prices soaring

The union on Monday said its pilots are working under a contract negotiated in 2016 and discussions about a new contract that began in April 2019 have not borne fruit.

Discussions were paused for nearly two years during the pandemic, but the mediated talks resumed in January, the union said.

In a statement, the airline stressed that the vote will not affect customers and many steps remain before a strike is allowed.

“Delta and ALPA have made significant progress in our negotiations and have only a few contract sections left to resolve,” the airline said. “We are confident that the parties will reach an agreement that is fair and equitable, as we always have in past negotiations.”

As air travel demand resurged this year, the industry struggled to rebound after downsizing during the pandemic, with delays blamed in part on a pilot shortage that has particularly impacted regional carriers.

Other pilot groups represented by ALPA have leveraged carriers’ need for labor to negotiate significant raises and other benefits in recent months.

“Delta has rebounded from the pandemic and is poised to be stronger than ever, posting record revenues for the third quarter,” said Ambrosi. “Meanwhile, our negotiations have dragged on for too long. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court. It’s time for the company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in the Delta pilots.”

The federally mandated process between the union and Delta echoes a rail union strike that nearly occurred last month , which threatened to halt much of the country’s commercial and freight rail operations.

Railroad companies and unions reached a tentative deal, but multiple unions have since rejected that deal , fueling concern that a strike threat could return in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

KKK costume sparks stabbing at Halloween party in southeast Alabama

SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN) — One man was stabbed at a Halloween costume party in Slocomb over a racist costume, according to Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, accused of stabbing another partygoer in a fight. According to a witness from […]
SLOCOMB, AL
CBS 42

Gun found in baby crib during operation in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon. Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on […]
DYERSBURG, TN
CBS 42

Two charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects are under arrest following a fatal shooting in Birmingham on October 22. According to Birmingham Police, 43-year-old Marcello Hopson was shot at the Chevron on 64th Street North around 10:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find Hopson sitting in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Hopson was taken to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested in connection to convenience store robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to a robbery that occurred at a convenience store last week. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD, 23-year-old Derrick Hardy was arrested after officers obtained a warrant for first-degree robbery. On Oct. 23, officers responded to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pickens County mayor’s fight to reopen hospital

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials in Pickens County are fighting to get the Pickens County Medical Center reopened. The struggling facility was shut down two years ago. Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker says it needs to be open again. “This hospital has got to reopen; we’ve got young and elderly people that are counting on this […]
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Jacksonville police address concerns after JSU student struck by vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday evening, Jacksonville officers responded to a traffic accident on Highway 21 that has left Jacksonville State University student Leah Tarvin in critical condition. Local law enforcement is now addressing safety concerns for pedestrians who cross on the highway. JSU Chief of Police Michael Barton says there are moderate measures in place […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy