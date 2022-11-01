Read full article on original website
South Korea detects huge sortie of 180 North Korean warplanes near border, scrambles fighter jets
South Korea says it has scrambled fighter jets after detecting around 180 North Korean warplanes moving near the border between the two countries.South Korea’s airforce scrambled around 80 jets, including F-35A stealth fighters, in response to the North Korean sortie.The North Korean aircraft remained north of the so-called tactical measure line, 20km (12 miles) north of the official Military Demarcation Line (MDL) between the two countries, according to South Korea.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean fighter jets were detected in a number of areas inland as well as on the western and...
Ukraine news – live: Russia claims UK directed Black Sea attack, is ‘too deep’ in war
Top Russian diplomat Andrei Kelin has warned the UK is “too deep” with its involvement in the Ukraine war and accused Britain of directing an attack on Vladimir Putin’s warships which caused Moscow significant losses in the Black Sea. The Russian ambassador to the UK said that...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia likely threatening to shoot retreating soldiers, says UK; 4.5 million Ukrainians without power
MoD says Russian forces have probably started deploying units threatening to shoot deserters; Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Kremlin of ‘energy terrorism’
Pope warns global divisions leading to 'precipice'
Pope Francis warned in Bahrain on Friday that "opposing blocs" and global divisions have put humanity on a "delicate precipice", a veiled reference to the Ukraine war. In his speech on Friday, Francis warned that "a few potentates are caught up in a resolute struggle for partisan interests, reviving obsolete rhetoric, redesigning spheres of influence and opposing blocs."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress
The far-right lawmaker's pledge received applause at a Republican rally in Iowa.
The GOP's new, Russia-friendly campaign-trail buddy: Tulsi Gabbard
She once drew Republican daggers for her tolerant comments about Vladimir Putin. But these days many party players are embracing her as a Democratic dropout, despite the headaches it may bring them on Ukraine.
War fallout and aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
War in Ukraine, rising energy and food prices, and growing enmity between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other make finding cooperation at the coming climate talks difficult.
No Stormont Assembly election to take place in December – Heaton-Harris
A fresh Stormont Assembly election will not take place in December, the Northern Ireland Secretary has announced.Chris Heaton-Harris said he will outline his next steps in Parliament next week.Mr Heaton-Harris is obliged to call an election within 12 weeks of October 28 when the deadline for the Northern Ireland parties to form a fresh executive ran out.He met Stormont parties earlier this week, as well as Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.Speculation was heightened on Wednesday after Steve Baker, a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, insisted the date for a Northern Ireland election will be confirmed soon.But in...
Letter to the editor: Televise all U.S. Senatorial candidate debates
Because many people, in-state and out-of-state, have interests in Senate races, all U.S. Senatorial candidate debates should be nationally televised. Our 100 senators have six-year terms ― a third longer than the president and three times longer than a U.S. Representative. Whether we can vote for a candidate or not, every citizen has a right to get a measure of the people who will be wielding so much condensed power for that long. ...
