Washington State

The Independent

South Korea detects huge sortie of 180 North Korean warplanes near border, scrambles fighter jets

South Korea says it has scrambled fighter jets after detecting around 180 North Korean warplanes moving near the border between the two countries.South Korea’s airforce scrambled around 80 jets, including F-35A stealth fighters, in response to the North Korean sortie.The North Korean aircraft remained north of the so-called tactical measure line, 20km (12 miles) north of the official Military Demarcation Line (MDL) between the two countries, according to South Korea.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean fighter jets were detected in a number of areas inland as well as on the western and...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Pope warns global divisions leading to 'precipice'

Pope Francis warned in Bahrain on Friday that "opposing blocs" and global divisions have put humanity on a "delicate precipice", a veiled reference to the Ukraine war.  In his speech on Friday, Francis warned that "a few potentates are caught up in a resolute struggle for partisan interests, reviving obsolete rhetoric, redesigning spheres of influence and opposing blocs."
The Independent

No Stormont Assembly election to take place in December – Heaton-Harris

A fresh Stormont Assembly election will not take place in December, the Northern Ireland Secretary has announced.Chris Heaton-Harris said he will outline his next steps in Parliament next week.Mr Heaton-Harris is obliged to call an election within 12 weeks of October 28 when the deadline for the Northern Ireland parties to form a fresh executive ran out.He met Stormont parties earlier this week, as well as Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.Speculation was heightened on Wednesday after Steve Baker, a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, insisted the date for a Northern Ireland election will be confirmed soon.But in...
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Televise all U.S. Senatorial candidate debates

Because many people, in-state and out-of-state, have interests in Senate races, all U.S. Senatorial candidate debates should be nationally televised. Our 100 senators have six-year terms ― a third longer than the president and three times longer than a U.S. Representative. Whether we can vote for a candidate or not, every citizen has a right to get a measure of the people who will be wielding so much condensed power for that long. ...

