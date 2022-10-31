ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Weekly Update: November 3, 2022

November 8 Municipal Election: Regional Early Voting Sites & Ballot Return. There are several options for returning your Vote by Mail ballot or voting in person in the November 8 Election:. Voting by Mail. Postage is paid on all return ballots, and they can be dropped in any mailbox. Ballots...
Toys for Tots 2022

Brighten a child's holiday season by supporting the Toys for Tots holiday toy drive, now through Monday, December 12!. The City of San Ramon is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for ages 0–18 (toys for teens are especially needed!) at the following locations:. San Ramon City Hall. 7000...
