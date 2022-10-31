Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Teams Up with Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon
SONOMA, California – November 2, 2022 – The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon (N2S) today announced a new, multi-year title partnership agreement. The 2023 Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon & Rosé 5K...
ca.gov
12-Hour Overnight Closure of Gilman Street at the I-80 Gilman Interchange in Berkeley November 11-12, 2022
ALAMEDA COUNTY – Caltrans has scheduled to close Gilman Street overnight for 12 hours at the Interstate 80 interchange in Berkeley on Friday and Saturday on November 11th and November 12th, 2022. Gilman Street will be closed in both directions starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 11th, and...
ca.gov
Weekly Update: November 3, 2022
November 8 Municipal Election: Regional Early Voting Sites & Ballot Return. There are several options for returning your Vote by Mail ballot or voting in person in the November 8 Election:. Voting by Mail. Postage is paid on all return ballots, and they can be dropped in any mailbox. Ballots...
ca.gov
Toys for Tots 2022
Brighten a child's holiday season by supporting the Toys for Tots holiday toy drive, now through Monday, December 12!. The City of San Ramon is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for ages 0–18 (toys for teens are especially needed!) at the following locations:. San Ramon City Hall. 7000...
Comments / 0