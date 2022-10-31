Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Salvatore J. Bonanno – November 1, 2022
Salvatore J. Bonanno, 82; of Fulton, NY passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after enduring a prolonged illness. Salvatore, known to his family and friends as Sam, was born in Fulton, NY to the late Joseph and Ida (Cutuli) Bonanno. He remained a lifelong resident of Fulton.
iheartoswego.com
Lucille L. Upcraft – November 1, 2022
Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of Scriba, Karen (Douglas) McIntyre of Oswego, Lori (Jeff)...
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
House of the Week: Brothers agree their ‘visionary’ father created ‘family friendly’ home on Onondaga Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When they were growing up, brothers David and Joe Davoli thought their school bus driver had the easiest, and quickest, route in Onondaga County. “Everyone got off at our stop,” Joe said, “to play at our parents’ home.”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Raiders sweep Oswego in Class A volleyball semifinal
FULTON — After another dominating performance, the Fulton varsity girls volleyball team is heading back to the Section III Class A championship match. The top-seeded Red Raiders (16-0) defeated fourth-seeded Oswego 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 on Wednesday in a semifinal match at G. Ray Bodley High School. They will face Jamesville-DeWitt in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Chittenango High School.
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
iheartoswego.com
Mary D. Victory – October 27, 2022
Mary D. Victory, 57, a resident of Oswego passed away on October 27, 2022, at the University Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (LaMay) Cronk and had attended Oswego schools. She was a cook at Valhaven and worked as a...
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
Couple wed at Butterfly Gardens
Robin Rachel DeVine and Jason David Rose of Liverpool were married Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Butterfly Gardens in Liverpool. Kurt Herzog officiated the ceremony. The couple were attended by […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH
OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
Dusting Divas Supports OCO Giving Thanks Event
FULTON – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
iheartoswego.com
Gail Griffin Jones – October 30, 2022
Gail Griffin Jones, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 30, 2022. She was the daughter of Leita (Lacey) and William Griffin of Oswego. Gail was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Frederick “Teddy” Jones, who died in 1997. She is survived by a...
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’
The City of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” said Mayor Michaels. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
cnycentral.com
There will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County for the first time in 8 years
For the first time in 8 years, there will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County. Two term Sheriff Eugene Conway is retiring, opening the door for Toby Shelley and Esteban Gonzalez. Shelley, a Democrat currently serving as a police officer in the Village of Jordan, has taken a run...
iheartoswego.com
Shineman Foundation Names Chena Tucker Foundation Director
The Richard S. Shineman Foundation Board of Directors has named Chena L. Tucker as the foundation director of the Shineman Foundation. Tucker’s background as an executive director, combined with a deep passion for making a difference in the lives of others, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that, to date, has awarded over $11.9M in grants to local and regional nonprofits and community organizations and has had a profound and transformative effect on the county and region.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening of 2022-23 Free Public Ice-Skating Season
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, opening for the season on Friday, November 11th. New this year the city will offer ice skate rentals for $2 per pair after purchasing several pairs of skates...
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
17-year-old C-NS student charged with making school violence threat
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old girl was charged after allegedly threatening school violence, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Thursday morning, November 3, there was a social media post threatening violence from one C-NS High School student to another that the North Syracuse School District became aware of. The district’s School Resource Officers (SRO) […]
Many CNY restaurants took federal money to help during Covid. Some closed anyway (list)
When Stone’s Steakhouse in DeWitt closed for good last week, it did so after receiving nearly half a million dollars in federal money aimed at helping restaurants survive during the Covid pandemic. But it wasn’t the only Central New York restaurant to take the taxpayer-funded grants and close anyway....
MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
Comments / 0